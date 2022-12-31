Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northern Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 3, 2023. CO Curtis Simonson (Int?l Falls #2) reports spending time this past week monitoring trapping activity and checking anglers on area lakes and rivers. CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports conditions on area waterways and trails continue to hamper snowmobile...
I Didn’t Know I Needed Two Fishing Licenses To Fish Minnesota & Wisconsin Border Waters
Here's something I didn't know for a long time. It turns out I was violating fishing regulations for years because of an incorrect assumption I had made. I told some fishing friends about it, and they didn't know it either. I live in Superior, Wisconsin. Between Duluth, Minnesota & Superior,...
mprnews.org
Lead storm wave dumps 3" to 6" of snow in most areas
Our latest intense winter weather event has delivered wintry weather on schedule this Tuesday. The storm’s lead wave brought an icy mix to much of southern Minnesota, and a burst of heavy snow from the Twin Cities across most of southwest and central Minnesota. Parts of South Dakota near Sioux Falls have already received almost 2 feet of snow. Parts of southern Minnesota are reporting significant ice accumulations.
Winter Storm: Conditions deteriorating quickly across Minnesota
The latest on what we’re seeing for conditions across Minnesota as a winter storm picks up in intensity Tuesday afternoon. Stay with WCCO Radio for the latest weather and road conditions.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
Weather Outlook for January in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We are expecting a significant winter snowstorm here in this first week of January, but what are meteorologists expecting for the rest of the month?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its monthly forecast for the month of January. They say the month is looking...
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
CBS News
NEXT Weather Alert: 48-hour storm could leave Twin Cities with 6-10 inches of snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- The flakes have subsided in many parts of the state, but they're not going to remain gone for long, and are expected to add to some already daunting snow totals in parts of Minnesota. The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning in several south-central Minnesota...
Multiple crashes, stalls as roads are snow-packed and slick in the Twin Cities
MINNESOTA, USA — As the first winter storm of 2023 pushes across the Midwest, road conditions throughout the metro led to several crashes and stalls on major highways on Tuesday afternoon. From 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today, the Minnesota State Patrol reported 70 vehicle crashes, including four with...
94.3 Jack FM
2023 ND Game and Fish Hunting and Fishing Legislation
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will track hunting and fishing issues during the 2023 legislative session. Outdoor enthusiasts can follow proposed outdoors-related bills by visiting the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. The webpage will be updated daily as legislation is introduced and bills progress through the session. A...
willmarradio.com
No travel advised in several southwest counties due to snow
(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, McLeod, and Renville counties to the No Travel Advisory list (see below) that was issued for southwest Minnesota earlier this morning. The southern portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are also experiencing challenging driving conditions. No travel is...
94.3 Jack FM
Ice Fishers Celebrate The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
SHAWANO LAKE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – As the new year kicks off, ice continues to form on some area waterways. At 6,200 acres, Shawano Lake is one of the largest bodies of water in the state. And right around December 1, experts say the surface typically begins to freeze. “We...
Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN
The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
94.3 Jack FM
Winter Conference returns for Wisconsin cattlemen and women
DEFOREST, Wis. – The Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association is pleased to announce Winter Conference is back in 2023 with workshops, industry insight, and networking opportunities for producers. The upcoming conference will be held at the DeForest Comfort Inn and Suites on February 11, 2023. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m....
fox9.com
No travel advisory lifted in Minnesota counties, caution still advised
(FOX 9) - Heavy snow in southwestern Minnesota that previously prompted the Minnesota Department of Transportation to issue a no travel advisory for several counties has been lifted, though authorities are still advising caution. Heavy snow continued Tuesday, and is now experiencing lull in the evening before the region is...
Minnesota Department Of Transportation Updates No Travel Advisory To Include 12 Counties
The winter storm that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning for the Duluth area Tuesday afternoon is already wreaking havoc in other parts of the state. In fact, road conditions have deteriorated so badly that the Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an official No...
fox9.com
Minnesota drivers hand-shovel Highway 100 to clear traffic jam
Best video of the snowy day! Minnesota drivers came together with shovels to clear snow from the on-ramp to Highway 100 at Excelsior Blvd in St. Louis Park.
[WATCH] Scary Moment Semi Truck Jackknifes on Minnesota Highway
Snowy and icy conditions have been widespread across Minnesota and a traffic camera just caught the scary moment a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy highway recently. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
hot967.fm
MnDOT adds to list of counties where no travel is advised
MANKATO, Minn. – (10:45 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Cottonwood, Jackson, Brown, Watonwan, and Martin counties in southcentral Minnesota to the no travel advisory due to heavy snow with strong winds causing reduced visibility. A no travel advisory was enacted in Rock and Nobles County earlier this...
Comments / 0