ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northern Minnesota

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 3, 2023. CO Curtis Simonson (Int?l Falls #2) reports spending time this past week monitoring trapping activity and checking anglers on area lakes and rivers. CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports conditions on area waterways and trails continue to hamper snowmobile...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Lead storm wave dumps 3" to 6" of snow in most areas

Our latest intense winter weather event has delivered wintry weather on schedule this Tuesday. The storm’s lead wave brought an icy mix to much of southern Minnesota, and a burst of heavy snow from the Twin Cities across most of southwest and central Minnesota. Parts of South Dakota near Sioux Falls have already received almost 2 feet of snow. Parts of southern Minnesota are reporting significant ice accumulations.
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota

Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Weather Outlook for January in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We are expecting a significant winter snowstorm here in this first week of January, but what are meteorologists expecting for the rest of the month?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its monthly forecast for the month of January. They say the month is looking...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
94.3 Jack FM

2023 ND Game and Fish Hunting and Fishing Legislation

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will track hunting and fishing issues during the 2023 legislative session. Outdoor enthusiasts can follow proposed outdoors-related bills by visiting the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. The webpage will be updated daily as legislation is introduced and bills progress through the session. A...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

No travel advised in several southwest counties due to snow

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, McLeod, and Renville counties to the No Travel Advisory list (see below) that was issued for southwest Minnesota earlier this morning. The southern portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are also experiencing challenging driving conditions. No travel is...
MINNESOTA STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Ice Fishers Celebrate The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

SHAWANO LAKE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – As the new year kicks off, ice continues to form on some area waterways. At 6,200 acres, Shawano Lake is one of the largest bodies of water in the state. And right around December 1, experts say the surface typically begins to freeze. “We...
SHAWANO, WI
Y-105FM

Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN

The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Winter Conference returns for Wisconsin cattlemen and women

DEFOREST, Wis. – The Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association is pleased to announce Winter Conference is back in 2023 with workshops, industry insight, and networking opportunities for producers. The upcoming conference will be held at the DeForest Comfort Inn and Suites on February 11, 2023. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m....
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

No travel advisory lifted in Minnesota counties, caution still advised

(FOX 9) - Heavy snow in southwestern Minnesota that previously prompted the Minnesota Department of Transportation to issue a no travel advisory for several counties has been lifted, though authorities are still advising caution. Heavy snow continued Tuesday, and is now experiencing lull in the evening before the region is...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

[WATCH] Scary Moment Semi Truck Jackknifes on Minnesota Highway

Snowy and icy conditions have been widespread across Minnesota and a traffic camera just caught the scary moment a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy highway recently. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

MnDOT adds to list of counties where no travel is advised

MANKATO, Minn. – (10:45 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Cottonwood, Jackson, Brown, Watonwan, and Martin counties in southcentral Minnesota to the no travel advisory due to heavy snow with strong winds causing reduced visibility. A no travel advisory was enacted in Rock and Nobles County earlier this...
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy