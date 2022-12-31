Read full article on original website
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Probate Judge Torch Passed At Carchia’s Swearing In Ceremony
Surrounded by family, friends, fellow Democratic politicos, and his two probate court predecessors, Americo Carchia took the oath of office as New Haven’s new probate judge during a lunchtime celebration at a waterfront Morris Cove restaurant. That was the scene Monday midday at Amarante’s Sea Cliff restaurant at 62...
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Jan 2nd to 8th
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, January 2, 2023 to Sunday, January 8th include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to visit this web page. NBHS home games are shown on the CIAC website at a date prior to the publication of this article. Efforts are made to keep the weekly events articles up-to-date, but, with changes that may occur because of rescheduling, weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
Mandy Leads Pack In Eviction Filings
A review of 2022 eviction lawsuits reveals that affiliates of Mandy Management moved to boot 261 New Haven rental households — making the local megalandlord by far the busiest property owner in housing court in a year that saw eviction filings surge statewide. That’s one finding from the New...
CT State Police Squad Recovers $20Ks In Milford Cryptocurrency Scam
Last year, the Connecticut State Police Organized Crime Task Force was able to retrieve $20,000 from a $41,150 cryptocurrency or Bitcoin scam. The task force learned of a complaint from a New Haven County resident in Milford in September 2022 regarding larceny by false pretenses, the state police said. The...
newbritainindependent.com
Top 10 of 2022: #1: Federal COVID Aid to City Boosts High Profile Capital Projects
The quantity of federal aid given to the city as part of the federal pandemic relief, and how it was spent, may have seemed mundane news in the moment, but its impact in terms of local projects — and politics — has been profound. In 2022,...
Ooops! Fifth Largest Mall in Connecticut Sold Without First Selectman’s Knowledge
As 2022 came in for a landing, a Paris-based company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, wrapped up the sale of all its United States malls. According to chainstoreage.com, the company reported that on December 30, the deal of the Westfield Trumbull Mall and Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, NY, was finalized for a total of $196 million. The buyer was a commercial real estate investment firm.
Eviction “Answers” Reveal Renters’ Struggles
“Stage 4 cirrhosis requiring liver transplant and I am ineligible.”. “It rains inside my sons room and I use my mop bucket to catch the water.”. “I lost my mother and had to use money for funeral.”. Those are just a few of the explanations that New Haven tenants offered...
Iconic Hartford Seafood Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure
One of the largest seafood restaurants in Connecticut has just announced their permanent closure on social media. This one really hurts, it's has been one of my favorite restaurants since they opened almost 30 years ago. The Chowder Pot is located right off I-91/Rt.5 at 165 Brainard Road in Hartford,...
NHPR
Demand for behavioral, legal services surge as CT children return to school
Demand for legal services from Connecticut families in selected cities rose 74% after children returned to in-person school, according to a report. The report, based on families in Hartford, Waterbury, Bridgeport and New Haven, was produced by the Center for Children’s Advocacy (CCA), which aims to protect the legal rights of low-income children, while providing them with behavioral and other services that they need to thrive.
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2
On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
trumbulltimes.com
Realtor.com predicts this CT metro as the No. 1 housing market in the United States for 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Realtor.com recently released its “Top 10 Markets 2023” report and named the Hartford metropolitan area No. 1 in the nation. The report looks at sales and price growth to demonstrate why it thinks each top 10 market...
Caretaker accused of stealing $58K from elderly Norwalk woman she cared for
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 31-year-old woman is facing a first-degree larceny charge after police said she stole more than $58,000 from an elderly woman. Jennifer Hernandez had been the woman’s caretaker for more than a decade, according to Norwalk police. Police learned about the crime after the woman’s daughter found out that Hernandez made […]
Jan 1 homicide on Route 15 in Hamden CT
January 1 shooting in Hamden, Connecticut, on Route 15 results in one death and three injuries among the four people who were aboard their vehicle
Group home for released inmates opens in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A nonprofit organization opened a group home on Ridge Street in December for men recently released from prison. Second Chance Re-Entry Initiative Program, Inc. held a ribbon cutting Dec. 1 for its new comprehensive adult development center. Edward Andrews, founder, president, and CEO of the organization, said...
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
27-year-old Hartford man shot to death in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police. Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital. Anyone with […]
45 Years After Disappearance Of Teen, New Haven Police Renew Call For Information
Police have renewed a call for information about a Connecticut man who disappeared shortly after his high school graduation 45 years ago. Samuel Byrd was last seen in June 1977 after his graduation from Hamden High School, when he was 18 years old, the New Haven Police Department said in an announcement posted on Monday, Jan. 2.
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023
Hartford Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023 on New Year's Day. The hospital said Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. The baby weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and is 22 inches long. Logan's mom, Sarah, of New Britain, was excited to welcome her first child. “This new...
New Haven resident killed in New Years afternoon shooting
New Haven resident killed in New Years afternoon shooting.
darientimes.com
Two Hartford-area women defrauded food assistance program, state officials say
HARTFORD — Two Connecticut women independently stole a combined $8,458 from a federal food assistance program financed by the state Department of Social Services, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Christina Burgos, 36, of Hartford, and Emily Guzman, 29, of Bloomfield, were arrested Wednesday and charged with...
