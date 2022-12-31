Read full article on original website
Avon-Buxton water line replacement project completed ahead of schedule
The Dare County Water Department has announced that construction to replace the water line that is located between the villages of Avon and Buxton on Hatteras Island has been completed. On November 1, 2022, crews began to replace approximately 1.5 miles of the existing water line with brand-new, stronger C900...
Special delivery: Baby Brick Anderson makes his debut on New Year’s Day
The Outer Banks Hospital has announced its first baby born in 2023. Ignoring his December 29, 2022 due date, Brick Eric Michael Anderson instead decided to join the world on January 1 at 5:43 a.m., thus earning the coveted title of first baby born in 2023 at The Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head. He weighed in at 7 lbs. 20 oz. and measured 20 inches long.
Foster parenting classes begin in February
Dare County Department of Health & Human Services will offer foster parent training classes beginning February 28, 2023. The classes will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. in Manteo and last for 10 weeks. These classes are one of the requirements to become a foster parent; other requirements will be discussed and completed in the classes.
Housing project to come before Nags Head Board of Adjustment
The Nags Head Board of Adjustment is scheduled to take up a zoning appeal by Woda Cooper Development, Inc. on Jan. 12, 2023. The appeal is about the company’s proposal to build multi-family housing at 103 E. Hollowell Street in Nags Head. The Woda Cooper appeal application questions a...
Wanchese man arrested on several drug, other charges after Nags Head traffic stop
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Wanchese man on several drug and other charges after a Nags Head traffic stop. According to a December 29 DCSO press release, on December 28, 2022 at around 10:58 p.m., deputies working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 in Nags Head.
Salvo woman arrested on drug charges after Kitty Hawk traffic stop
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Salvo woman on drug charges after a Kitty Hawk traffic stop. According to a December 29 DCSO press release, on December 20, 2022 at around 6:50 p.m., a deputy working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 near Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk.
