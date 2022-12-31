Read full article on original website
Trent Gordon enters transfer portal
Arkansas defensive back Trent Gordon is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. Gordon, a redshirt senior from Spring (Texas), recorded 14 tackles in 12 games for the Razorbacks this season. Gordon appeared in eight games for the Hogs in 2021 after transferring from Penn State. He recorded two...
Razorbacks have true leadoff threat in Tavian Josenberger
The Arkansas Razorbacks have a unique weapon in Kansas transfer Tavian Josenberger. The junior from Kansas City (Mo.) brings a versatile skill set to the lineup and could be just what the Hogs need out of the leadoff spot. Josenberger put together a strong freshman season with the Jayhawks in...
Arkansas Football: Number’s game (Offense)
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen a large amount of players exit the program since the end of the season. A school is allowed to have 85 players on scholarship and Arkansas is hoping to add some recruits this week as the NCAA has allowed a five-day window, Jan. 4-8, for players in the portal to visit schools.
Portal Fact or Fiction: Sam Pittman's Struggles, Texas A&M Cleaning Up, Tanner Mordecai at UW
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Portal edition, he determines if Sam Pittman has lost control of Arkansas...
Arkansas Football Projected 2023 Depth Chart
Here's a look at a projected Arkansas football depth chart for 2023, three-deep at every position on offense and defense (four-deep at quarterback and two-deep on special teams). The Razorbacks still has a lot of work to do in the transfer portal and in high school recruiting.
Arkansas drops in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have dropped four spots to No. 13 with a total of 717 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 20 Missouri and No. 22 Auburn.
Jordan Domineck latest Razorback to enter transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday, Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck was the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. Domineck had 34 tackles and 7.5 sacks in his only season at Arkansas. He transferred from Georgia Tech before last season. Domineck had a sack in the Liberty Bowl and...
The Challenge Moses Moody’s Father Gave Eric Musselman
When Arkansas basketball fans watch this year’s team, they’re being treated to an aggressive, high-flying and uber-exciting style of play. Ricky Council IV throwing down reverse alley-oop dunks, Trevon Brazile leaving hall of famer Vince Carter speechless after a disrespectful tomahawk slam and guys like Anthony Black or Devo Davis harassing opposing guards from sideline-to-sideline are all signature moments for this season’s team and conference play hasn’t even started.
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
Accident at Wedington exit disrupts morning commute
An accident occurred near the Wedington exit, Exit 65, Tuesday morning in Fayetteville disrupting the morning rush hour.
Beloved Fire Safety Dog Dies at Age 10 in Arkansas
A beloved fire safety dog from Clarksville, Arkansas, has sadly passed away. Fire Safety Dog on Duty Molly, a Dalmatian who was known for her safety demonstration programs witnessed by thousands of kids and adults, died on Tuesday, Dec. 27. She was diagnosed with Copper Storage Disease in 2018, which caused cirrhosis of her liver, […] The post Beloved Fire Safety Dog Dies at Age 10 in Arkansas appeared first on DogTime.
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
WATCH: Fort Smith rings in 2023 with ball drop, fireworks
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith rang in 2023 with a ball drop and fireworks. People gathered at Ross Pendergraft Park for the New Year's party.Watch the video above to see the festivities.
Sunday alcohol sales beginning in Bentonville and Rogers
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — In November, Bentonville and Rogers voted to allow alcohol to be sold on Sundays. “Bentonville and Rogers become the 20th and 21st cities in the state that have passed this to allow Sunday sales," Scott Hardin from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said.
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
Romantic getaways in eureka springs arkansas
Eureka Springs, Arkansas is a charming small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The town is known for its Victorian-style architecture and its many natural springs. Because of its natural beauty and its many romantic features, Eureka Springs is a popular destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway. There...
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Fayetteville, Ark. - The fast-growing Northwest Arkansas metro area is anchored by the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. The region is the headquarters to a number of major companies:
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith teens have been found
The two teens were last seen in the care of Valley Behavioral according to Fort Smith Police.
Northwest Arkansas courts see high-profile trials on the docket in January
With courts at all levels across The Natural State reopening to begin 2023 on January 3, Northwest Arkansas is set to host several high-profile criminal trials.
College Avenue redesign includes medians from North Street to the mall
An upcoming phase of the ongoing overhaul of North College Avenue will include a series of medians, similar to those installed in the downtown Fayetteville area several years ago. The new medians, however, could include an artistic touch not often seen in typical streetscape designs. The work, which began in...
