Joy Behar Says Barbara Walters Was Disappointed That She Didn’t “Sit There and Take It on” During Infamous Bill O’Reilly Interview on ‘The View’
The View remembered Barbara Walters‘ legacy on today’s episode, welcoming back previous co-hosts to share stories and memories of the trailblazing talk show creator. Walters, who launched The View in 1997 and remained on the show until 2014, died at 93 on Friday (Dec. 30). Days after her passing, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her life on live TV with other women who’d also sat at the Hot Topics table in the past. One of them, Sherri Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, looked back on her time with Walters fondly, telling the panel she...
Rosie O'Donnell Says She Was 'Lucky Enough' to Be in Barbara Walters' Orbit Following Her Death
"May she rest in peace and may everyone remember just what barrier she broke down for women," Rosie O'Donnell said in tribute to Barbara Walters after she died on Friday at age 93 Rosie O'Donnell is honoring Barbara Walters following her death. After the pioneering reporter died on Friday at the age of 93, the comedian posted a video on her Instagram to pay tribute to Walters, noting that she was "very sad" to hear about the news. The two worked together on The View, which Walters created, from...
Anita Pointer, founding member of the Pointer Sisters, dies at age 74
Anita Pointer, one of the founding members of the Pointer Sisters, died Saturday, her family announced. She was 74."While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace," her family said in a statement. "She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. … Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there."Pointer's only daughter Jada Pointer died in 2003,...
Bill Pence Dies: Telluride Film Festival Co-Founder Was 82
Bill Pence, a former VP at Janus Films who co-founded the integral Telluride Film Festival in 1974, has died. He was 82. The Telluride Daily Planet said Pence died December 6 after a long illness. A native of Minneapolis, Pence launched the Telluride fest with his wife, Stella, along with friend and film historian James Card, who became the event’s co-director, and Tom Luddy, who still co-directs the fest today. The inaugural festival at the Colorado burg’s Sheridan Opera House — and a local bar — featured tributes to Francis Ford Coppola, Gloria Swanson and Leni Riefenstahl and was a surprise...
Jeremiah Green Dies: Modest Mouse Cofounder And Drummer Was 45
Jeremiah Green, who was a cofounder and drummer for rock band Modest Mouse, has died of cancer just days after his condition was first publicly revealed. He was 45 and his death was confirmed by the band and his mother. “It is with a very heavy heart that the Green and Namatame families announce the passing of their husband, father, son and brother, Jeremiah Green,” his mother Carol Namatame posted on Facebook. “Jeremiah, drummer and founding member of the Issaquah based band Modest Mouse, lost his courageous battle with cancer on December 31. He went peacefully in his sleep,” the post continued. “Jeremiah...
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’ Today, Jan. 3?
New year, new hosts? GMA: What You Need to Know is back for its first broadcast of the New Year after being off air yesterday to make room for ABC’s football programming. But are our favorite hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes back? The two have had an eventful holiday season, being spotted on vacation together in Atlanta and then Miami. They quickly returned to the Big Apple on Dec. 29, per Us Weekly. The dethroned anchors were last spotted on the talk show on Dec. 2 before their absence began on Dec. 5, following ABC’s comments of conducting an internal review...
Chris Ledesma Dies: ‘The Simpsons’ Longtime Music Editor Was 64
The Simpsons staff is mourning the loss of longtime music editor Chris Ledesma who has died at the age of 64. The show announced Ledesma’s death in a tribute at the end of Sunday’s episode with a title card that read “In loving memory of Chris Ledesma.” A cause of death was not revealed. A tribute to Ledesma’s life and career featured an animated version of Ledesma holding a conductor’s baton and sitting on the Simpsons’ couch with Homer, Marge, Lisa, Maggie and Bart. A smiling Ledesma directed Maggie and Bart as they tried out different instruments. Ledesma had worked on...
Robert Dowling Dies: The Hollywood Reporter’s Former Publisher Was 83
Robert Joseph “Bob” Dowling, the former publisher and editor in chief of The Hollywood Reporter for 17 years, died December 30 after a short illness. He was 83. Born on on September 16, 1939, on Long Island in New York, Dowling was given up by his birth mother and spent his first three years in a series of foster homes before his final adoption. Dowling believed that the sense of unease this created in him would drive his lifelong capacity to instinctively recognize motivations and quickly assess situations. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story THR Hires Associated Press' Nekesa Mumbi Moody...
Prince Harry to appear on 60 Minutes next Sunday
Anderson Cooper will interview Prince Harry on 60 Minutes next Sunday, January 8, on CBS. It will be Prince Harry's first U.S. television interview to discuss his upcoming memoir "Spare."
Prince Harry tells 60 Minutes about his decision to speak publicly
Prince Harry said he's tried to keep his conversations with the British royal family private, but to combat stories in the tabloids, he's been forced to make his concerns public. "Every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against...
