Intercontinental Hotels Group And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Macerich Company (MAC), Citizens Holding Company (CIZN), Saga Communications (SGA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information about stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Fidus Investment Corporation, Manhattan Bridge Capital, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS), Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN), Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) 19.03 -0.42% 9.98% 2023-01-01 13:07:10. 2 Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) 5.59...
New Fortress Energy And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – New Fortress Energy (NFE), Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Booking Holdings (BKNG) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Daily Journal Corp Stock Slides By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Daily Journal Corp (NASDAQ: DJCO) fell by a staggering 16.72% in 5 sessions from $300.8 at -16.72, to $250.51 at 10:41 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend.
Alexander & Baldwin And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Ventas (VTR), Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX), Consolidated Edison (ED) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Youngevity International, OFS Credit Company, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Youngevity International (YGYIP), OFS Credit Company (OCCI), Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund (EMD) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Youngevity International (YGYIP) 0.66 -5.71% 348.21% 2022-12-24 21:10:07. 2 OFS Credit Company (OCCI)...
Cohen & Steers Select, Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Cohen & Steers Select (PSF), Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX), Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Cohen & Steers Select (PSF) 18.27 -1.72% 8.59% 2022-12-29 01:17:08.
Cronos Group Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) slid by a staggering 27.43% in 21 sessions from $3.5 at 2022-12-05, to $2.54 at 22:14 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend. Cronos Group’s...
Helios And Matheson Analytics And Futu Holdings On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Helios and Matheson Analytics, Idera Pharmaceuticals, and Gaia. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Helios...
Aspen Group Already 5% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 5% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.31, 88.41% under its 52-week high of $2.68. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aspen Group (ASPU) jumping 12.32% to $0.31. NASDAQ dropped...
StoneCo Stock Down Momentum With A 9% Fall So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) fell 9.27% to $8.56 at 13:56 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.35% to $10,325.31, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
3D Systems Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) fell by a staggering 27.25% in 21 sessions from $10.12 to $7.36 at 12:13 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.11% to $15,201.09, following the last session’s downward trend. 3D Systems’s...
10x Genomics Stock Over 15% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) jumped by a staggering 15.03% in 5 sessions from $31.68 at 15.03, to $36.44 at 22:21 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend.
Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, Niu Technologies Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Niu Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 4.4% up. Niu Technologies’s last close was $5.23, 68.94% under its 52-week high of $16.84. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Niu Technologies (NIU) jumping 0.38% to $5.23. NASDAQ slid...
Banco Bradesco Stock Down By 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE: BBDO) fell 9.3% to $2.34 at 14:52 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 0.46% to $15,113.79, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
Less Than Six Hours Before The Market Open, Petroleo Brasileiro Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and Petroleo Brasileiro‘s pre-market value is already 4.79% down. Petroleo Brasileiro’s last close was $10.65, 34.74% under its 52-week high of $16.32. The last session, NYSE ended with Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) falling 0.28% to $10.65. NYSE slid...
Sorrento Therapeutics And Tesla On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Sorrento Therapeutics, Bilibili, and Tattooed Chef. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)...
USD/CHF Is 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.3054% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.94. Regarding USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.67% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.92 and 1.264% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.93.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, Pioneer High Income Trust, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE), Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT), BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) 10.94 1.48% 12.07% 2022-12-25 01:09:07.
