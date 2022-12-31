ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I overslept’: Rashford scores for United after being dropped by Ten Hag

 3 days ago
Erik ten Hag celebrates with Marcus Rashford after Manchester United’s 1-0 win at Wolves.

Erik ten Hag praised Marcus Rashford’s reaction after the striker stepped off the bench to clinch victory at Wolves having been dropped for being late to a team meeting because he overslept. Ten Hag reiterated that all of his players must play by the rules after Rashford missed Manchester United’s pre-match meeting.

Rashford entered at half-time in place of Alejandro Garnacho and scored the only goal of the game to help United into the top four for the first time this season.

United have won eight of their past nine matches and victory at Molineux means they have won five straight games for the first time since April 2021.

“Everyone has to meet standards and the rules,” Ten Hag said of his decision to omit Rashford. “We have to be consistent. That is also what I expect on the pitch otherwise we can’t be successful.

“I think he gave the right answer. After the decision, he came in and was bright, he was lively, he scored a goal. It was the right reaction. Everyone has to follow rules and values.”

Rashford’s 76th-minute strike was his 11th of the campaign, more than double his tally of five from last season. The forward said he understood the decision to drop him.

“I was a little bit late [for the meeting],” he said. “I overslept. It’s the team rules. It’s a mistake that can happen. I was disappointed not to play but I understand. I think we can draw a line under it and move on. I’m in a good place and I’m just pleased with the way we are progressing.”

Ten Hag has been known to take a hardline approach with his players. The 18-year-old Garnacho, who took Rashford’s place in the starting lineup but was replaced at the interval, did not feature on their pre-season tour after reporting late for two team meetings and Cristiano Ronaldo was banished from first-team training by Ten Hag and excluded from their draw at Chelsea in October as punishment for refusing to come on against Tottenham.

Luke Shaw endorsed Ten Hag’s decision and suggested a lack of discipline has been problematic in previous seasons. “People can’t do whatever they want,” he said. “At a top club it has to be like that. Maybe that’s been part of the problem in the past. If you’re not keeping the standards high, you won’t play. It’s a massive win for us, especially after a poor first half.”

Pope Benedict XVI obituary

In the annals of papal history, Joseph Ratzinger, who has died aged 95, will be remembered principally as the first pope in 600 years to retire, rather than to die in office. Any other achievements of his eight-year pontificate as Benedict XVI – and there were a few worthy of enduring note – will ultimately be overshadowed, first by the manner of his going, and second because his papacy came between that of two controversial and larger-than-life figures, his longtime boss, Karol Wojtyła, John Paul II, and Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis I, the self-proclaimed pope “from the ends of the Earth”.
Pelé obituary

Pelé, who has died aged 82 after suffering from cancer, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer the game has ever seen. He was the only player to have won the World Cup three times, and perhaps the most remarkable aspect of his long career was that he reached his apotheosis so early, and on the world’s biggest stage. He was 17 when he played for Brazil in the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden, scoring six goals in their last three games – the winner in the quarter-final, a hat-trick in the semi-final and two in the final – his confidence and stature growing palpably with every game.
Pelé funeral – live: Brazil legend and three-time World Cup winner to lie in state as coffin arrives at Santos

Brazil is holding football legend Pele's funeral in the stadium where he played some of the best matches of his career.Pele, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on 29 December after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 82.Santos, the club where Pele played, said in a statement that the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo. His casket will be carried through the streets of Santos and will pass in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste.The coffin carrying the three-time World...
Sporting KC pushed hard to get Cristiano Ronaldo; superstar signs $200 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has put pen to paper on a $75 million-per-year contract with Al Nassr FC, who play in the top-flight of Saudi Arabia. Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. New reports claim that Ronaldo will be guaranteed $75 million per year for his on-field services, with the potential to reach a sum in the neighborhood of $200 million through commercial agreements with the club.
Cristiano Ronaldo Has an Impressive Net Worth

Between his sponsorship deals and personal line of clothing and products, Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward and captain of the Portuguese national soccer team, has done well for himself. Throughout his career, he has amassed no shortage of success – whether that means records broken or trophies collected (even though he has yet to win the World Cup).
