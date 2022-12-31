Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAthens, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
A Day Trip to Atlanta, GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Girl GangJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Everyday Hero: Clayton County grandmother offers hope to unwanted animals
Editor's note: This story is part of a collaborative effort involving more than 20 news outlets in the metro Atlanta area to recognize “ordinary people accomplishing extraordinary feats” in our communities. The “Everyday Heroes” project was spearheaded by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and included the Clayton News, Henry Herald,...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Renewal by Andersen to open first Southeast manufacturing facility in Henry County
Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Tuesday announced that Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, will create 900 new jobs and invest more than $420 million in a new manufacturing facility in Henry County. "We're proud Renewal by Andersen is growing its footprint in Georgia and...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Window manufacturer to build plant in Henry County
ATLANTA – Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Anderson Corp., will build a manufacturing plant in Henry County, investing more $420 million and creating 900 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday. Minnesota-based Andersen Corp. and its subsidiaries operate more than 20 manufacturing and distribution facilities in...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Zoo Atlanta's Willie B. Jr. set to become a father
ATLANTA — In the continuation of a uniquely Atlanta legacy, the only son of Zoo Atlanta’s most famous gorilla will become a first-time father in 2023. Shalia, a 20-year-old female in Willie B. Jr.’s troop, is expecting an infant. The Veterinary and Animal Care Teams first detected...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Heather Renea Bishop♦ , 35, Ga....
jacksonprogress-argus.com
LOOK: Sights and Sounds from Georgia Wild Win over Ohio State
The College Football Playoffs were no stranger to lopsided round-one football games in years past. Just last year Georgia beat Michigan by 23 points, and Cincinnati was throttled by 21 points at the hands of Nick Saban and Alabama. That could not be any further from the truth this year....
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Numbrix 9 - January 1
View the original article to see embedded media. Georgia rallied from double-figure deficits twice to defeat Ohio State 42-41 in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 31, 2022. Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia rallies past Ohio State 42-41 in Peach Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Jackson High basketball teams play on during holiday break
The Jackson High School girls and boys basketball teams didn’t get the same holiday break as their classmates. Instead, they played two more regular season games and several tournament games. The boys went 2-3 and the girls went 1-2 with one score unavailable.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Georgia TE Darnell Washington (ankle) iffy for CFP final
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is questionable for next week's national championship game against TCU due to a sprained ankle, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart confirmed. Washington was injured in the first half of Saturday's 42-41 victory over Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. He was on crutches on the sideline during the second half.
Comments / 0