BOSTON — Before Gov. Charlie Baker ceremonially departs the Massachusetts State House, he will present four traditional gifts to Gov.-elect Maura Healey. The gifts, which were presented to Baker by his predecessor eight years ago, are the original key to the office door, a gavel that's more than 100 years old and three books dating back to the 1800s. Traditionally, Baker will also write a personal message to Healey on the page of one of those volumes.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO