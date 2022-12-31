ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New England residents and nonprofits work to save threatened species

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We travel all over coastal Massachusetts to learn about a few local “indicator species,” which can help explain the impact of climate change. Award-winning documentarianKim Smith tells us the story of piping plovers breeding in Massachusetts. The City of Cambridge raises monarch butterflies for...
High school science students assess the local fish population

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We travel all over coastal Massachusetts to learn about a few local “indicator species,” which can help explain the impact of climate change. Award-winning documentarianKim Smith shares the story of piping plovers breeding in Massachusetts. Scientists at Nature and students at Bristol Aggie examine...
Declining turtle populations rely on conservation efforts to survive

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We travel all over coastal Massachusetts to learn about a few local “indicator species,” which can help explain the impact of climate change. Every year, hundreds of sea turtles are stranded on Cape Cod. The New England Aquarium's sea turtle hospital comes to the rescue. Meanwhile, terrapin turtles on the Cape are struggling to survive.
Brandi Carlile to perform at Healey-Driscoll inaugural celebration at TD Garden

BOSTON — Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will be performing Thursday during the inaugural celebration for the new Massachusetts governor. Gov.-elect Maura Healey made the announcement Tuesday morning, adding Carlile to a list of mostly-local performers scheduled for the celebration taking place at TD Garden, including The Boston Gay Men's Chorus, Lynn native DJ Frenchy, Abilities Dance Boston, Boston-born hip-hop artist OOMPA and the award-winning Springfield High School of Science and Technology Band.
MBTA starts 2023 with fewer Orange Line trains

BOSTON — MBTA Orange Line commuters returning to using public transit after the long holiday break will find out for the first time on Tuesday that service has been slashed. All weekend, the T has been running a reduced number of trains on the Orange Line due to an issue with at least nine subway cars.
Mass. man dies in New Year's Eve crash on I-95 in Rhode Island

RICHMOND, R.I. — A 43-year-old Cambridge man died in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said witnesses reported seeing the vehicle operating erratically on I-95 northbound in Richmond before veering off the left side of the road, where it hit the barrier.
89-year-old receives master's degree from Southern New Hampshire University

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An 89-year-old now has the gift of a lifetime after receiving her master’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University. College officials visited Joan Donovan at her home in Florida over the holidays to surprise her with a framed diploma and a special ceremony. SNHU officials said Donovan was the university's eldest 2022 graduate.
Massachusetts school district cancels classes after ransomware attack

SWANSEA, Mass. — The Swansea Public Schools district in Massachusetts has canceled classes for Wednesday because of a ransomware attack. Superintendent of Schools John J. Robidoux tweeted late Tuesday afternoon that due to the ransomware attack, the school district's network had been shut down and that school was canceled districtwide.
Police seek men wanted in Cape Cod robbery, shooting

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Barnstable police are looking for two men who are wanted in connection with a robbery and shooting in Hyannis. Police said a 19-year-old was shot in both arms on Crocker Street, Wednesday. He underwent surgery on Cape Cod before being taken to a Boston-area trauma center.
These 4 symbols are traditionally passed from Massachusetts governors to their successors

BOSTON — Before Gov. Charlie Baker ceremonially departs the Massachusetts State House, he will present four traditional gifts to Gov.-elect Maura Healey. The gifts, which were presented to Baker by his predecessor eight years ago, are the original key to the office door, a gavel that's more than 100 years old and three books dating back to the 1800s. Traditionally, Baker will also write a personal message to Healey on the page of one of those volumes.
