Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
New England residents and nonprofits work to save threatened species
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We travel all over coastal Massachusetts to learn about a few local “indicator species,” which can help explain the impact of climate change. Award-winning documentarianKim Smith tells us the story of piping plovers breeding in Massachusetts. The City of Cambridge raises monarch butterflies for...
WCVB
High school science students assess the local fish population
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We travel all over coastal Massachusetts to learn about a few local “indicator species,” which can help explain the impact of climate change. Award-winning documentarianKim Smith shares the story of piping plovers breeding in Massachusetts. Scientists at Nature and students at Bristol Aggie examine...
WCVB
Declining turtle populations rely on conservation efforts to survive
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We travel all over coastal Massachusetts to learn about a few local “indicator species,” which can help explain the impact of climate change. Every year, hundreds of sea turtles are stranded on Cape Cod. The New England Aquarium's sea turtle hospital comes to the rescue. Meanwhile, terrapin turtles on the Cape are struggling to survive.
WCVB
Brandi Carlile to perform at Healey-Driscoll inaugural celebration at TD Garden
BOSTON — Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will be performing Thursday during the inaugural celebration for the new Massachusetts governor. Gov.-elect Maura Healey made the announcement Tuesday morning, adding Carlile to a list of mostly-local performers scheduled for the celebration taking place at TD Garden, including The Boston Gay Men's Chorus, Lynn native DJ Frenchy, Abilities Dance Boston, Boston-born hip-hop artist OOMPA and the award-winning Springfield High School of Science and Technology Band.
WCVB
MBTA starts 2023 with fewer Orange Line trains
BOSTON — MBTA Orange Line commuters returning to using public transit after the long holiday break will find out for the first time on Tuesday that service has been slashed. All weekend, the T has been running a reduced number of trains on the Orange Line due to an issue with at least nine subway cars.
WCVB
Mass. man dies in New Year's Eve crash on I-95 in Rhode Island
RICHMOND, R.I. — A 43-year-old Cambridge man died in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said witnesses reported seeing the vehicle operating erratically on I-95 northbound in Richmond before veering off the left side of the road, where it hit the barrier.
WCVB
89-year-old receives master's degree from Southern New Hampshire University
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An 89-year-old now has the gift of a lifetime after receiving her master’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University. College officials visited Joan Donovan at her home in Florida over the holidays to surprise her with a framed diploma and a special ceremony. SNHU officials said Donovan was the university's eldest 2022 graduate.
WCVB
Massachusetts school district cancels classes after ransomware attack
SWANSEA, Mass. — The Swansea Public Schools district in Massachusetts has canceled classes for Wednesday because of a ransomware attack. Superintendent of Schools John J. Robidoux tweeted late Tuesday afternoon that due to the ransomware attack, the school district's network had been shut down and that school was canceled districtwide.
WCVB
Police seek men wanted in Cape Cod robbery, shooting
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Barnstable police are looking for two men who are wanted in connection with a robbery and shooting in Hyannis. Police said a 19-year-old was shot in both arms on Crocker Street, Wednesday. He underwent surgery on Cape Cod before being taken to a Boston-area trauma center.
WCVB
Farewell speech: Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker says goodbye ahead of Healey's inauguration later this week
BOSTON — After eight years in the governor's office, Charlie Baker is preparing to hand the top job in Massachusetts to his successor. The governor is scheduled to deliver a farewell speech at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Watch his speech in the video player above. Baker, 66, was...
WCVB
These 4 symbols are traditionally passed from Massachusetts governors to their successors
BOSTON — Before Gov. Charlie Baker ceremonially departs the Massachusetts State House, he will present four traditional gifts to Gov.-elect Maura Healey. The gifts, which were presented to Baker by his predecessor eight years ago, are the original key to the office door, a gavel that's more than 100 years old and three books dating back to the 1800s. Traditionally, Baker will also write a personal message to Healey on the page of one of those volumes.
Comments / 0