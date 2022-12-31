Read full article on original website
mylittlefalls.com
Carolyn J. Brown 1943 – 2022
Mrs. Carolyn Jane Youker Brown went home into the loving presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the morning of December 31, 2022. Carolyn was born on February 27, 1943, at home in Norway, New York, daughter of the late William H., Sr. and Orilla M. (Remonda) Youker. She was educated at West Canada Valley Central School.
WKTV
Bassett Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2023
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Bassett Healthcare Network’s Birth Center in Cooperstown welcomed the first baby of the new year in the early morning hours on Jan. 2. Calvin and Sarah Hardy, of Jordanville, welcomed their third child, Ezra, around 3:15 a.m. “We thought Ezra would make his appearance in...
mylittlefalls.com
Teresa C. Moretti 1927 – 2022
LITTLE FALLS – Teresa C. Moretti, age 95, a lifelong Little Falls resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, January 1, 2023, at the Little Falls Hospital. Born on August 22, 1927, in Little Falls, Teresa was the daughter of the late Angelo and Josephine (Volpe) Lamanna. Raised and educated locally, she was a graduate of Little Falls High School. Then, she pursued her education in Rochester at Eastman Dental to obtain a Dental Hygienist license and went on to work as the Dental Hygienist at Little Falls Public School for a period of years. However, her true avocation was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, great-grandmother, and aunt. She married Fiory Moretti, the love of her life, on April 17, 1949, and they were together until his death. She was an extraordinary caretaker, nursing her husband, her son David, and her twin older sisters, Lena and Laura, through their serious health problems. She undoubtedly prolonged their lives.
mylittlefalls.com
Gregory A. Santry 1959 – 2022
Mr. Gregory A. Santry, 63, of E Gansevoort Street, Little Falls, NY, died on December 25, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Greg was born in Manhattan, NY, on May 26, 1959, the son of Joseph Santry, Esq., and Beverly Clarke Santry, both who predeceased him. He was...
First Capital Region baby of 2023 born at Saratoga Hospital
Jesse and Sarah Barnes of Corinth welcomed their baby boy, Timothy, to the world just after midnight Sunday.
Wilton woman overcomes 27 years of smoking
Turning 40 was a milestone for Kate D., as it marked the start of a tobacco-free journey.
WKTV
Utica standoff on Linwood Place ends peacefully
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A standoff in Utica ended peacefully Monday after authorities responded to a domestic dispute on Linwood Place. Police were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m. to find a man barricaded inside a home with a knife. It took officers and SWAT team members five...
adirondackalmanack.com
Great Sacandaga campground approved
The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
Mechanicville bakery opening second shop in Malta
The Sugar Fairy Bakes, a from scratch community bakery in Mechanicville, is set to open its second location in Malta. Owner Stacie Blair made the announcement during the ribbon cutting at the Mechanicville shop's one year anniversary on December 17.
WNYT
Boats back on Mohawk searching for Samantha Humphrey
Search crews were called to the Mohawk River Monday afternoon, in connection with the search for Samantha Humphrey. State police confirmed with NewsChannel 13 they were asked to search the area Monday at the request of Schenectady Police. NewsChannel 13 asked if this was a routine search, or something more,...
5 things to know this Monday, January 2
Governor Kathy Hochul began her first full term leading New York yesterday. Also, in the Spa City, a water main break forced the health department to issue a citywide boil water advisory. Here are five things to know, this Jan. 2, 2023.
Two EmUrgentCare locations reopen in Capital Region
GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two EmUrgentCare locations in the Capital Region reopened after being temporarily closed. A.P.P Supervisor Cindy Coons said both the Glenville and Guilderland offices were able to reopen after scheduling and staff issues were resolved. The reopening provided much-needed increased access to care as respiratory illnesses like the flu, COVID and RSV […]
saratogaliving.com
Haute Property: Trojanski Builders’ Secluded Saratoga Mansion
The dream of living in a mansion in the woods while still within Saratoga Springs city limits isn’t just a fantasy. For a cool $3.5 million, it could be a reality. “What’s not to love about this home?” says Rebekah O’Neil, the Howard Hanna real estate agent for 21 Rose Terrace, a modern farmhouse-style dream home located just beyond Wilton Mall. Custom designed by Saratoga-based Trojanski Builders, the three-story home (ready for winter with amenities such as radiant heat) has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and recently went on the market. “In addition to the indoor heated lap pool, I love the outdoor entertainment area for spring and summer, and the basement for fall and winter entertainment,” O’Neil says. “This house was made for hosting events and entertaining small or large crowds.”
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
Neighbor sues to block grocery store project in Onondaga County village
Fayetteville, N.Y. – A Fayetteville resident whose home is adjacent to the spot for a newly approved grocery store is suing to block the development, according to a lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court. Marguerite Ross, whose home on Cammot Lane is adjacent to the 30-acre site, formerly an...
Local 6 Yr Old Abandoned on Bus, Walks to School Cold and Alone
Two weeks ago, Fonda-Fultonville Central School District (FFCSD) employee and mother Dominique Boomhower endured her "worst nightmare" as her 6 year old son Cameron was left unsupervised after falling asleep on the school bus. Once he woke up, he walked to school all alone in the cold. The bus driver failed to check the vehicle for remaining children once they stopped, leaving promptly after parking (CBS 6 Albany). The worst part? Cameron was sitting directly behind the driver's seat, so the whole ordeal could have been prevented if the bus driver had just turned around.
WKTV
South Street business destroyed in early morning Utica fire.
Utica, N.Y.-- A South Street building was destroyed by an early morning two alarm fire on New Year's Day. The first call for the fire at 645 South Street came in just after 1:30 AM. According to the Utica Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy fire in the entire building. 2 residents who were inside at the time were able to escape uninjured, however 2 firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released. The fire's cause is under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Utica Fire Marshall's Office.
Delaware Co. man allegedly threatened victim with axe
Through investigation, deputies determined that Hayes Hathaway, age 49, had pushed a victim from behind, displayed an axe while threatening them, and then terminated their electrical supply.
Tree service worker dies on site after fall in Wilton
The Saratoga Sheriff's Office report a man, 57 from the Town of Providence fell out of a tree the morning of December 28. According to Saratoga Sheriff, the man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WNYT
Police: Mechanicville man charged with DWI was nearly 3x too drunk to drive
Troopers arrested a Mechanicville man on DWI charges. They say he was nearly three times too drunk to drive. Michael Gregory, 29, got in a head-on car crash in Ballston Spa, say state police. There were no injuries reported. Gregory was arrested and troopers say he recorded a point .23%...
