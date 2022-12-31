ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mylittlefalls.com

Carolyn J. Brown 1943 – 2022

Mrs. Carolyn Jane Youker Brown went home into the loving presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the morning of December 31, 2022. Carolyn was born on February 27, 1943, at home in Norway, New York, daughter of the late William H., Sr. and Orilla M. (Remonda) Youker. She was educated at West Canada Valley Central School.
DOLGEVILLE, NY
WKTV

Bassett Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2023

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Bassett Healthcare Network’s Birth Center in Cooperstown welcomed the first baby of the new year in the early morning hours on Jan. 2. Calvin and Sarah Hardy, of Jordanville, welcomed their third child, Ezra, around 3:15 a.m. “We thought Ezra would make his appearance in...
COOPERSTOWN, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Teresa C. Moretti 1927 – 2022

LITTLE FALLS – Teresa C. Moretti, age 95, a lifelong Little Falls resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, January 1, 2023, at the Little Falls Hospital. Born on August 22, 1927, in Little Falls, Teresa was the daughter of the late Angelo and Josephine (Volpe) Lamanna. Raised and educated locally, she was a graduate of Little Falls High School. Then, she pursued her education in Rochester at Eastman Dental to obtain a Dental Hygienist license and went on to work as the Dental Hygienist at Little Falls Public School for a period of years. However, her true avocation was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, great-grandmother, and aunt. She married Fiory Moretti, the love of her life, on April 17, 1949, and they were together until his death. She was an extraordinary caretaker, nursing her husband, her son David, and her twin older sisters, Lena and Laura, through their serious health problems. She undoubtedly prolonged their lives.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Gregory A. Santry 1959 – 2022

Mr. Gregory A. Santry, 63, of E Gansevoort Street, Little Falls, NY, died on December 25, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Greg was born in Manhattan, NY, on May 26, 1959, the son of Joseph Santry, Esq., and Beverly Clarke Santry, both who predeceased him. He was...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
WKTV

Utica standoff on Linwood Place ends peacefully

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A standoff in Utica ended peacefully Monday after authorities responded to a domestic dispute on Linwood Place. Police were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m. to find a man barricaded inside a home with a knife. It took officers and SWAT team members five...
UTICA, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Great Sacandaga campground approved

The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
MAYFIELD, NY
WNYT

Boats back on Mohawk searching for Samantha Humphrey

Search crews were called to the Mohawk River Monday afternoon, in connection with the search for Samantha Humphrey. State police confirmed with NewsChannel 13 they were asked to search the area Monday at the request of Schenectady Police. NewsChannel 13 asked if this was a routine search, or something more,...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Two EmUrgentCare locations reopen in Capital Region

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two EmUrgentCare locations in the Capital Region reopened after being temporarily closed. A.P.P Supervisor Cindy Coons said both the Glenville and Guilderland offices were able to reopen after scheduling and staff issues were resolved. The reopening provided much-needed increased access to care as respiratory illnesses like the flu, COVID and RSV […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
saratogaliving.com

Haute Property: Trojanski Builders’ Secluded Saratoga Mansion

The dream of living in a mansion in the woods while still within Saratoga Springs city limits isn’t just a fantasy. For a cool $3.5 million, it could be a reality. “What’s not to love about this home?” says Rebekah O’Neil, the Howard Hanna real estate agent for 21 Rose Terrace, a modern farmhouse-style dream home located just beyond Wilton Mall. Custom designed by Saratoga-based Trojanski Builders, the three-story home (ready for winter with amenities such as radiant heat) has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and recently went on the market. “In addition to the indoor heated lap pool, I love the outdoor entertainment area for spring and summer, and the basement for fall and winter entertainment,” O’Neil says. “This house was made for hosting events and entertaining small or large crowds.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
104.5 The Team

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
Q 105.7

Local 6 Yr Old Abandoned on Bus, Walks to School Cold and Alone

Two weeks ago, Fonda-Fultonville Central School District (FFCSD) employee and mother Dominique Boomhower endured her "worst nightmare" as her 6 year old son Cameron was left unsupervised after falling asleep on the school bus. Once he woke up, he walked to school all alone in the cold. The bus driver failed to check the vehicle for remaining children once they stopped, leaving promptly after parking (CBS 6 Albany). The worst part? Cameron was sitting directly behind the driver's seat, so the whole ordeal could have been prevented if the bus driver had just turned around.
FONDA, NY
WKTV

South Street business destroyed in early morning Utica fire.

Utica, N.Y.-- A South Street building was destroyed by an early morning two alarm fire on New Year's Day. The first call for the fire at 645 South Street came in just after 1:30 AM. According to the Utica Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy fire in the entire building. 2 residents who were inside at the time were able to escape uninjured, however 2 firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released. The fire's cause is under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Utica Fire Marshall's Office.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy