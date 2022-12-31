New Year’s Eve: SC police to have checkpoints, extra patrol -- and wet roads expected

As people plan to ring in 2023, South Carolina police agencies are asking for drivers to think safety first on New Year’s Eve and through the beginning of the year.

And although temperatures are not expected to be anywhere near freezing, rain and wet roads are expected Saturday through the new year on Sunday morning, according to police and the National Weather Service .

The S.C. Highway Patrol will have checkpoints during night and day hours through the first week of 2023, said Master Trooper Gary Miller. The highway patrol will have extra officers working highways during the peak times of New Year’s Eve Saturday night and New Year’s Day on Sunday, Miller said.

The focus is DUI enforcement and public safety for all on the road, Miller said.

“Anyone who goes out should have a designated driver or some other way to get home,” Miller said. “There are so many options now, including ride services. There is really no excuse for drinking and driving any time. But on this type of holiday, we urge anyone to not get behind the wheel if they are drinking.”

Sheriff’s offices, local police will be working road safety

Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will be working traffic enforcement through the weekend, officials said.

Officials said they know that there will be people traveling to and from gatherings and places, including neighboring Charlotte.

Deputies in York County assigned to the offices traffic safety division will be working through the holiday, said Cpl. Johnathan Gilbert of the sheriff’s office.

The Rock Hill Police Department will have additional officers patrolling the city to supplement the patrol shifts over the New Year weekend, said Lt. Michael Chavis.

In Lancaster County, extra deputies in addition to normal road patrols will be working, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

“We’ll have extra deputies out and all our people will be looking for impaired drivers, moving violations, and equipment violations,” Barfield said.

Weather: Not cold like Christmas, but wet roads

The forecast for Saturday is rain almost all day into the early hours of the new year on Sunday, the weather service said.

Thunderstorms are possible after 4 p.m. and as much as an inch of rain could fall around Rock Hill.

The low temperature is expected in the upper 40s so there is no danger of freezing roads.