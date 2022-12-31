Read full article on original website
Related
The start of 2023 means carrying a gun without a license is now legal in half of US states: 'Lipstick, an iPhone, maybe a little Smith & Wesson .38'
2022 saw the second-highest number of mass shootings in the US ever, but access to guns without a permit is increasing at state and federal levels.
In the face of crime and danger, Americans stepped up to help complete strangers in 2022: 'People are amazing'
Fox News Digital compiled five instances in 2022 when good Samaritans stepped in to protect or save a stranger from dangerous situations, including robberies and physical attacks.
End the legal limbo of our Afghan allies, pass the Afghan Adjustment Act
I served as a U.S. Army infantry company commander in southern Afghanistan from in 2013 and 2014. The role of an infantry company commander is to manage the geometry of the battlefield, integrate external enablers, and coordinate friendly forces. Company-level command relies on communication that is simultaneously detailed, concise, timely and accurate. To help me with this communication, I had two radio telecommunications operators (RTOs). Their jobs were to transmit and receive messages on my behalf. Because of the importance of their role, I ensured that I had the best available. One was an unflappable and cerebral American rifleman. The second was an Afghan civilian I will refer to as "Ahmadi." He has asked that we not publish his full name due to security concerns.
It's been a year since we left New York for Florida. Here's what we learned
One year ago I boarded a plane with my husband and three kids and left New York City for Florida. I love New York and it was very hard to leave. Here's what it's been like.
Grunge
6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!https://www.grunge.com/
Comments / 0