Erie Times News

End the legal limbo of our Afghan allies, pass the Afghan Adjustment Act

I served as a U.S. Army infantry company commander in southern Afghanistan from in 2013 and 2014. The role of an infantry company commander is to manage the geometry of the battlefield, integrate external enablers, and coordinate friendly forces. Company-level command relies on communication that is simultaneously detailed, concise, timely and accurate. To help me with this communication, I had two radio telecommunications operators (RTOs). Their jobs were to transmit and receive messages on my behalf. Because of the importance of their role, I ensured that I had the best available. One was an unflappable and cerebral American rifleman. The second was an Afghan civilian I will refer to as "Ahmadi." He has asked that we not publish his full name due to security concerns.
