ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Venice residents express concern over Hurricane Ian debris removal

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents living off of Hatchett Creek Boulevard in Venice are expressing concern over Hurricane Ian debris that is still covering the streets. Residents said the piles line both sides of the street and the biggest concern is the safety of residents in the area. Residents in...
VENICE, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Boats Damaged By Hurricane Ian Up For Auction

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of boats damaged by hurricane Ian are accumulating in a salvage yard in Charlotte County. These boats are now up for auction. People lined up Friday along Burnt Store Road to see what they might find. The boats will be displayed online and along...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Early morning shooting under investigation in Lake Wales

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Lake Wales Monday morning. The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Appaloosa Road at about 3:15 a.m. Authorities tell News Channel 8 one person was shot, and their injuries were said to be non-life-threatening. Further information about the shooting was […]
LAKE WALES, FL
WFLA

‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into the back of pickup truck in south Fort Myers

A motorcyclist has died in the hospital after crashing into the back of a pickup truck on US-41 last week. Florida Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Cape Coral, was traveling south in the left lane of US-41, south of Seven Lakes Boulevard in South Fort Myers, just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Troopers say a pickup truck in front of the biker began to slow down, and the motorcycle crashed into the back of the truck.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SUV bursts into flames from deadly crash with Punta Gorda man

A Punta Gorda man was involved in a deadly crash on State Road 72 near Turpentine Road Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown woman, the victim, was driving an SUV east on SR-72 just west of Turpentine Rd. The 51-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving a semi-tractor...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Woman killed in Sarasota County crash

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed in a crash in Sarasota County Friday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 12:45 p.m. an SUV was headed east on State Road 72, west of Turpentine Road. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling west on State Road 72 when the SUV crossed into the westbound lane. The trailer could not avoid the collision and crashed head-on with the SUV.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Returning to Fort Myers Beach ahead of New Years Eve

The sun is out, bringing the warmth back to Southwest Florida beaches just in time for a vintage new years celebration. But how will the seemingly ever-present display of damage left behind by Hurricane Ian impact people and the festivities?. Everyone on Fort Myers Beach is excited, with some going...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
veronews.com

‘World-class’ aquarium coming to the Indian River

Brevard Zoo is more than halfway through a $100-million fundraising campaign to build an extraordinary aquarium and lagoon science center across from the cruise port in Cape Canaveral, and it is turning to 32963 philanthropists to help push it over the top. “When you hear the details of their plan,...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy