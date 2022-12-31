Read full article on original website
Davenport residents say big development is causing flooding in their neighborhood
TAMPA, Fla. — A small Polk County community says new development says new development is causing flooding in their neighborhood. Longtime Davenport resident Fred Daniells told Spectrum News that Hurricane Ian’s rain set the flooding off around his home. “This is where the foundation of my home is...
An extension of the Central Polk Parkway is planned between Lakeland and Bartow
Another extension of the Polk Parkway toll road is being planned, this time between Lakeland and Bartow. It is projected to move traffic more easily between Interstate 4 and State Road 60 to Florida's east coast. This is the second planned extension of the Polk Parkway, which circles Lakeland to...
Small Tornado Confirmed as Cause of Damage in North Port, Florida
The aftermath of an unknown tornadoPhoto byMick HauptonUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Herald Tribune and Wikipedia.
Venice residents express concern over Hurricane Ian debris removal
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents living off of Hatchett Creek Boulevard in Venice are expressing concern over Hurricane Ian debris that is still covering the streets. Residents said the piles line both sides of the street and the biggest concern is the safety of residents in the area. Residents in...
Crash closes lanes of southbound I-75 in Manatee County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has closed some southbound lanes of I-75 in Manatee County, between U.S. 301 and State Road 64. Expect delays in the area. Avoid the area if possible.
Sebring man ejected from ATV on New Year’s Day drowns in drainage ditch
A 36-year-old Sebring man died as a result of an ATV crash on New Year’s morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Boats Damaged By Hurricane Ian Up For Auction
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of boats damaged by hurricane Ian are accumulating in a salvage yard in Charlotte County. These boats are now up for auction. People lined up Friday along Burnt Store Road to see what they might find. The boats will be displayed online and along...
Early morning shooting under investigation in Lake Wales
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Lake Wales Monday morning. The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Appaloosa Road at about 3:15 a.m. Authorities tell News Channel 8 one person was shot, and their injuries were said to be non-life-threatening. Further information about the shooting was […]
Fort Myers home burns into flames on New Year’s Day
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A single-family home in Fort Myers caught on fire early Sunday. Seven different units responded to the fire on 4001 E River Dr. Smoke and flames were visible. Crews quickly pulled hose lines to initiate a fire attack and perform a primary search of the...
‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian
PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
Charlotte County derelict vessels to go up on auction block
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of damaged boats are piling up in a makeshift salvage yard in Charlotte County. They were damaged during Hurricane Ian and are now being auctioned to the public. If you’ve ever thought about sailing your own yacht, you may be able to do it...
Central Florida corrections officer arrested for battery, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida corrections officer is out on bond after being arrested for battery. Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Medina after he was asked to leave a party after becoming violent. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Medina,...
76-year-old man struck and killed by vehicle while walking near intersection in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 76-year-old Bradenton man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street near 57th Ave. East and Lockwood Ridge Road. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened Monday morning at approximately 9:10 AM. The vehicle, a Chrysler sedan driven...
AdventHealth hospital in Davenport welcomes its 1st baby of 2023
It's a new year and with that brings new life!
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into the back of pickup truck in south Fort Myers
A motorcyclist has died in the hospital after crashing into the back of a pickup truck on US-41 last week. Florida Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Cape Coral, was traveling south in the left lane of US-41, south of Seven Lakes Boulevard in South Fort Myers, just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Troopers say a pickup truck in front of the biker began to slow down, and the motorcycle crashed into the back of the truck.
SUV bursts into flames from deadly crash with Punta Gorda man
A Punta Gorda man was involved in a deadly crash on State Road 72 near Turpentine Road Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown woman, the victim, was driving an SUV east on SR-72 just west of Turpentine Rd. The 51-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving a semi-tractor...
Woman killed in Sarasota County crash
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed in a crash in Sarasota County Friday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 12:45 p.m. an SUV was headed east on State Road 72, west of Turpentine Road. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling west on State Road 72 when the SUV crossed into the westbound lane. The trailer could not avoid the collision and crashed head-on with the SUV.
Why is Sheriff Grady Judd taking the lethal approach to cat and kitten control in Polk County?
There is a better way than killing – better for cats and better for Polk County. Judd is also selling the dead cats, why is it because of the money or there is no room in the county dump next to the animal services buildings?. Cat cadavers go to...
Returning to Fort Myers Beach ahead of New Years Eve
The sun is out, bringing the warmth back to Southwest Florida beaches just in time for a vintage new years celebration. But how will the seemingly ever-present display of damage left behind by Hurricane Ian impact people and the festivities?. Everyone on Fort Myers Beach is excited, with some going...
‘World-class’ aquarium coming to the Indian River
Brevard Zoo is more than halfway through a $100-million fundraising campaign to build an extraordinary aquarium and lagoon science center across from the cruise port in Cape Canaveral, and it is turning to 32963 philanthropists to help push it over the top. “When you hear the details of their plan,...
