How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.

26 DAYS AGO