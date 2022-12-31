Read full article on original website
Why retired pope Benedict's funeral will be so unusual
Benedict was the first pope to step down in nearly 600 years, creating a rare relationship between a sitting and former pope.
Body of ex-pope Benedict to lie in state at Vatican
Catholics will on Monday be able to pay their respects in the Vatican to former pope Benedict XVI, whose body will lie in state for three days at St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. His body will early Monday be transferred to the basilica where, for three days during the daytime, the faithful will be able to say goodbye.
Opinion: Mother Teresa is Not the Saint We Think She is
Mother Teresa Oil PaintingPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Anjez Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, often known as Mother Teresa, served as one of the most significant Catholic Church members while alive and after her death. She was appreciated by Christians and non-Christians alike for her efforts in Calcutta, India's poorest area, to alleviate poverty and assist the downtrodden. She became so famous that her name is now considered a symbol of charity and giving behavior through the word. Mother Teresa was awarded many prizes for her services to humanity, including Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize and Nobel Prize.
The Second Chrsitmas Story Within the Bible That Most Christians Don’t Know
The birth of Jesus Christ, but from a different perspectivePhoto byImage by falco from Pixabay. Many people are not aware that the Bible contains not one, but two stories about the birth of Jesus Christ. Both Matthew 1-2 and Luke 1-2 mention them. They share several characteristics. However, there are significant disparities in their tone, themes, and plots.
Elle
If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer
How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
Uncovering the Mystery of Jesus Changing His Form According to Ancient Egyptian Texts
The Death of Leonardo da Vinci METPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. An ancient Egyptian text of 1200 years tells the story of the life and crucifixion of Jesus but also provides data that could change in the way substantially the story of the Messiah.
Archeologists Stumbled Upon What They Believe To Be the Nails Used in the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ
New research suggests they could be the two nails lost from the tomb of the Jewish high priest CaiaphasPhoto byTel Aviv University. The experts say they discovered the nails used to crucify Jesus Christ. One of the most significant historical events, at least from a religious standpoint, is the crucifixion of Jesus. Most Christian organizations maintain that Jesus was crucified precisely as the Bible says.
The Imposter Whose Miracles Were Compared to Those of Jesus Christ
Apollonius of Tyana & Jesus ChristPhoto byPublic domain and JoeyEspo984 - CC BY-SA 4.0. According to historians, the Greek Philosopher Apollonius of Tyana was an enlightened savant and a wandering ascetic who performed miracles that, once studied, were very similar to the miracles performed by Jesus Christ. Unfortunately, Apollonius didn’t leave behind any books that professed his religion. Still, a biographical novel written about him by the Sophist Philostratus presents him as a miracle worker who traveled extensively beyond Greece and Asia minor.
Former Nazi ‘Secretary of Evil’, 97, speaks out for the first time
The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners. “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
Who were the 3 wise men who visited Jesus?
Christmas Nativity scenes around the world feature a familiar cast of characters: Jesus, Mary, Joseph, an angel or two, some barnyard animals, shepherds and, of course, the three wise men led by a star. Within the New Testament, the story of the wise men is found only in the Gospel...
When Christmas was banned by Christians for over 20 years in the United States
Christmas may appear to have always been celebrated in the United States, but this is not the case. In reality, Christians themselves prohibited the festive religious celebration in America for for 22 years.
Factbox-Former Pope Benedict to have simple funeral after lying in state
VATICAN CITY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The body of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday, will lie in state in St. Peter's Basilica on Monday and remain there for three days before his funeral, which is set for Jan. 5.
Pope praises 'acute and gentle' Benedict ahead of funeral
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis praised Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s “acute and gentle thought” as he presided over a packed Wednesday general audience in the Vatican, while thousands of people paid tribute to the former pope on the final day of public viewing in St. Peter’s Basilica.
'The pope is gone': Catholics gather at Vatican City to mourn Pope Benedict's death
“He’s with God now, and that’s what’s important,” said Althea Reyes, a nun who was in St. Peter’s Square when she learned of Benedict's death.
Emmanuel Macron deliberately missed the coach to Buckingham Palace reception
The sources claim the French President engineered the move by taking a prolonged walk with his wife which forced the Government to lay on a limousine for him.
Big problem for US Catholic voters: US Catholic bishops
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops today is dominated by men who reject Pope Francis’s leadership to various degrees.
Global reactions to the death of former Pope Benedict
Dec 31 (Reuters) - Following are reactions to the death of former Pope Benedict, who was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the post rather than rule for life:. "As a "German" #Pope, #BenedictXVI was a special church leader for many, not only in this country. The world is losing a formative figure of the Catholic Church, a forthright personality and a clever theologian. My thoughts are with Pope Francis."
