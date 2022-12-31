ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 17 Vikings vs. Packers: How to watch, stream and listen

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
What a wild rivalry week this has been. One Green Bay Packers podcaster Peter Butkowski made Twitter a warzone when he spent the entire week egging on Minnesota Vikings fans by calling the team fraudulent.

The game itself is a big one, as both teams are fighting for playoff position. Last season saw it be the same thing but in reverse with the Packers having already clinched the division.

The Vikings have a chip on their shoulder with the label of fraudulent being tossed at them left and right.

Make sure you know how to catch this epic battle between NFC North titans.

Game information

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Saturday, January 1st, 3:25 pm central

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Weather

Temperature-37 degrees

Precipitation-6%

Wind-6 mph

