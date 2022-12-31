Week 17 Vikings vs. Packers: How to watch, stream and listen
What a wild rivalry week this has been. One Green Bay Packers podcaster Peter Butkowski made Twitter a warzone when he spent the entire week egging on Minnesota Vikings fans by calling the team fraudulent.
The game itself is a big one, as both teams are fighting for playoff position. Last season saw it be the same thing but in reverse with the Packers having already clinched the division.
The Vikings have a chip on their shoulder with the label of fraudulent being tossed at them left and right.
Make sure you know how to catch this epic battle between NFC North titans.
Game information
Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers
Saturday, January 1st, 3:25 pm central
Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Weather
Temperature-37 degrees
Precipitation-6%
Wind-6 mph
