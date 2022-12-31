ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State’s Loss To Georgia Most-Watched Primetime Semifinal Since Inaugural Playoff

According to ESPN Public Relations, 22.1 million viewers tuned into Ohio State’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. That’s the most-watched primetime College Football Playoff semifinal since the inaugural season in 2014, when the Buckeyes’ knocked off top-ranked Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, 42-35. It was also the fourth-most watched semifinal of the playoff era, which includes afternoon kickoffs.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Computer Has Controversial Top 25 After Playoff Games

With the semifinals of the College Football Playoff officially in the books, ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its rankings. Unsurprisingly, Georgia ranks No. 1 in the country. The Bulldogs are undefeated and just one win away from winning back-to-back national titles. The rest of the FPI's top 25, however,...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy