ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man charged with killing 4 students to be extradited to Idaho

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional courtroom details and comment from law enforcement and the public defender. The suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students waived his rights to challenge extradition at a hearing in Monroe County court Tuesday, clearing the way for him to be taken to Idaho to face charges relating to the killings.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website, saying administrators are aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School teacher that is the subject of a recent YouTube video.
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. bank plans to expand into New Jersey

Millersburg-based Mid Penn Bank has its eyes on the “Garden State”. The bank based in northern Dauphin County has agreed to purchase Brunswick Bancorp/Brunswick Bank & Trust based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the hometown of Rutgers University. The deal was unanimously approved by both boards of directors,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
echo-pilot.com

Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list

The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified

Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man dies in West Pittston apartment fire

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Coroner confirms that a man has died due to injuries from an apartment fire in West Pittston. According to coroner Jill Mathews, Edward Zalepa, 68, died after a fire occurred on December 26 at the Hitchner Apartment in the 500 block of Exeter Avenue. Zalepa was pronounced […]
PITTSTON, PA
WTAJ

Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
PennLive.com

Crash death linked to fatal shooting at Pa. hospital: reports

DANVILLE - The Geisinger Medical Center employee killed late Friday afternoon in the employee parking lot was shot multiple times, according to the Montour County Coroner. Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick, was killed shortly after 5 p.m. as she was returning to her car following her shift in the laboratory medicine department, Coroner Scott Lynn said Saturday. Her death was immediate, he said.
DANVILLE, PA
FOX43.com

Ovarian cysts: What to know | Health Smart

YORK, Pa. — Ovarian cysts are very common and, for the most part, fairly harmless. But that's not always the case. You probably won't remember her name, but you may remember seeing the photo of a nearly 200-pound ovarian cyst that doctors removed from Mary Clancey of Schuylkill County years ago.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
86K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy