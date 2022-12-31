Read full article on original website
State police served three warrants on Pa. man suspected in University of Idaho killings
When a state police tactical team descended on Bryan Kohberger’s family home on Friday, they had three warrants to serve in connection with the killings of four University of Idaho students in mid-November, officials said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Kohberger, 28, waived his extradition to Idaho at...
Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
Pa. man charged with killing 4 students to be extradited to Idaho
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional courtroom details and comment from law enforcement and the public defender. The suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students waived his rights to challenge extradition at a hearing in Monroe County court Tuesday, clearing the way for him to be taken to Idaho to face charges relating to the killings.
3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday. The post 3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
Pa. family of Idaho murder suspect says they ‘promote his presumption of innocence’
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Monroe County family of Idaho slayings suspect Bryan Kohberger released a statement through his attorney Sunday saying they support him and are cooperating with law enforcement “in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence.”. The statement from Kohberger’s parents,...
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website, saying administrators are aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School teacher that is the subject of a recent YouTube video.
Central Pa. bank plans to expand into New Jersey
Millersburg-based Mid Penn Bank has its eyes on the “Garden State”. The bank based in northern Dauphin County has agreed to purchase Brunswick Bancorp/Brunswick Bank & Trust based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the hometown of Rutgers University. The deal was unanimously approved by both boards of directors,...
Suspected Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Has Deep Ties To Pennsylvania
"How did you leave the scene? Did you struggle with or fight the victim?" Those were two questions that suspected University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger posted to Reddit in a since-deleted thread, apparently while working toward his Master of Arts in criminal justice from DeSales University in Lehigh County.
echo-pilot.com
Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list
The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
18-year-old dies in crash with tractor-trailer on Pa. bridge: coroner
A Lehigh Valley teenager was killed Monday night in a crash on American Parkway in Allentown, the Lehigh County coroner said. Elijah Soler, of Hanover Township, Lehigh County, was driving a car involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer at about 7:37 p.m. Monday on the highway’s bridge in the city, authorities said.
Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified
Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
Polar plunging into the new year in Schuylkill County
VALLEY VIEW, Pa. — Folks in Schuylkill County wanted to ring in the new year by washing out 2022. People gathered at Pine Creek near Valley View for the area's 13th annual Polar Bear Plunge. "It is sort of a rite of passage to move in the new year,...
Man dies in West Pittston apartment fire
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Coroner confirms that a man has died due to injuries from an apartment fire in West Pittston. According to coroner Jill Mathews, Edward Zalepa, 68, died after a fire occurred on December 26 at the Hitchner Apartment in the 500 block of Exeter Avenue. Zalepa was pronounced […]
Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
Fishermen ID’d after fatal fall through frozen NJ reservoir
The Morris County, NJ, prosecutor’s office has identified the two men who are believed to have drowned on Friday at the Split Rock Reservoir after falling through the ice. The men were identified as Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic. An autopsy had scheduled...
Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
Man killed in crash was ex-boyfriend of woman fatally shot outside Pa. hospital: coroner
DANVILLE – The man killed Friday night in a one-vehicle accident was the ex-boyfriend of the woman shot to death about an hour earlier in a parking lot at the Geisinger Medical Center. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn confirmed the relationship Donald Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, had with...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
UPDATE: Berwick woman, employee, identified as Geisinger victim; alleged suspect killed near Aristes
MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Montour County – Two tragedies an hour apart Friday evening are connected, according to the coroners in Montour and Columbia Counties. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the victim of Friday’s shooting at Geisinger Medical Center as Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick. She was returning to...
Crash death linked to fatal shooting at Pa. hospital: reports
DANVILLE - The Geisinger Medical Center employee killed late Friday afternoon in the employee parking lot was shot multiple times, according to the Montour County Coroner. Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick, was killed shortly after 5 p.m. as she was returning to her car following her shift in the laboratory medicine department, Coroner Scott Lynn said Saturday. Her death was immediate, he said.
Ovarian cysts: What to know | Health Smart
YORK, Pa. — Ovarian cysts are very common and, for the most part, fairly harmless. But that's not always the case. You probably won't remember her name, but you may remember seeing the photo of a nearly 200-pound ovarian cyst that doctors removed from Mary Clancey of Schuylkill County years ago.
