news9.com

Severe Weather Moves Out Of Parts Of Oklahoma

Some storms produced heavy rain, wind, and hail in parts of Oklahoma on Monday. Most of eastern Oklahoma was under a tornado watch until it expired at 10 p.m. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.
KOCO

Mountain lion spotted in Latimer County, ODWC confirms

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation confirmed a recent mountain lion sighting in the Sooner State. The agency posted a picture Tuesday of the sighting near a feeder in Latimer County. Wildlife officials said a man named Josh Smith caught the mountain lion going through his property on a trail camera last week.
KFOR

First rain of the new year coming!

January is Oklahoma’s driest month climatologically and the drought continues to be harsh across most of the state. Thankfully, an area of low pressure looks to swing through Monday bringing a chance for some much needed rain. Look for foggy and drizzly conditions in the morning with thunderstorms forming and moving east midday. Right now, the best rain chances appear to be in central and especially eastern Oklahoma. A few strong storms are possible especially east of I35 toward Arkansas.
KFOR

Nice Today, Stormy Monday

After a chilly start Sunday morning, we will see very warm weather today. Afternoon highs will be a mix of 60’s and even some 70’s with cloudy skies and breezy winds. Mild and cloudy tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the upper-40’s and low-50’s. Showers and...
KOCO

OTA has green light to move forward with Access Oklahoma again

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — After less than a month of paused turnpike plans, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has the green light to move forward with Access Oklahoma again. The board unanimously approved every agenda item the OTA needed to get back on track. "I’m here to inform the OTA...
KFOR

Great weather for celebrating the new year

As we close out 2022, temperatures will be some 10 to 15 degrees above average! Look for a nice night tonight with temps in the upper 40s by midnight. January is Oklahoma’s driest month climatologically and the drought continues to be harsh across most of the state. Thankfully, an...
koamnewsnow.com

Invasive species captured at Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees

GRAND LAKE, Okla. — Not all carp are native to NE Oklahoma waters and thus are labeled ‘invasive species’ because they can upset the aquatic ecological system. The bighead carp seen here was caught at Grand Lake O' the Cherokees by Oklahoma Dept Wildlife Conservation biologists and weighed in at a whopping 65 lbs.
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Industrial Company Donates Trucks to OK Volunteer Fire Departments

An industrial company made an effort to help small volunteer fire departments in Oklahoma even after some of its own equipment was damaged in a fire, koco.com reported. Before Christmas, Dolese committed to helping smaller departments across the state. Last week, the company donated trucks to two volunteer fire departments, the report said.
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Children and Gun Safety

While the subject of owning a gun can be controversial, something everyone can agree on is ensuring the safety of our children. Family and Consumer Sciences Educator, Lisa Hamblin, gives us tips to keep your children safe when guns are in the home. For more information, visit extension.okstate.
