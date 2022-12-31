Read full article on original website
pryorinfopub.com
Counties in Oklahoma with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Oklahoma using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KFOR
Strong storm system produced severe thunderstorms with Tornado Warnings in eastern Oklahoma Monday!
Severe weather reports from eastern Oklahoma yesterday. No confirmed tornadoes yet. We had tornado warnings and some damage but the NWS Tulsa is in the process of investigating the damage areas. We will keep you informed.
Tornado-warned storms move out of Green Country
The 2 News Oklahoma Severe Weather Team is tracking conditions across Green Country to keep you informed.
Chilly and Cold Winter Temperatures Return to Oklahoma
I don't know about you, but these beautiful 60-degree days we've had post arctic blast have been BEAUTIFUL! But, alas, Oklahoma is still in the dead of winter, so that means cooler temperatures are on the horizon. It won't be in the teens again - we hope - but it...
news9.com
Severe Weather Moves Out Of Parts Of Oklahoma
Some storms produced heavy rain, wind, and hail in parts of Oklahoma on Monday. Most of eastern Oklahoma was under a tornado watch until it expired at 10 p.m. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.
KOCO
Pleas to stop turnpike plans in Oklahoma ignored; plans to move forward
OKLAHOMA CITY — Pleas to stop turnpike plans in the state were ignored. After nearly a year of protesting, multiple lawsuits and a dozen people speaking directly to the board on Tuesday, Access Oklahoma – a plan for a series of turnpikes and road improvements – will move forward.
KOCO
Mountain lion spotted in Latimer County, ODWC confirms
LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation confirmed a recent mountain lion sighting in the Sooner State. The agency posted a picture Tuesday of the sighting near a feeder in Latimer County. Wildlife officials said a man named Josh Smith caught the mountain lion going through his property on a trail camera last week.
KFOR
First rain of the new year coming!
January is Oklahoma’s driest month climatologically and the drought continues to be harsh across most of the state. Thankfully, an area of low pressure looks to swing through Monday bringing a chance for some much needed rain. Look for foggy and drizzly conditions in the morning with thunderstorms forming and moving east midday. Right now, the best rain chances appear to be in central and especially eastern Oklahoma. A few strong storms are possible especially east of I35 toward Arkansas.
KFOR
Nice Today, Stormy Monday
After a chilly start Sunday morning, we will see very warm weather today. Afternoon highs will be a mix of 60’s and even some 70’s with cloudy skies and breezy winds. Mild and cloudy tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the upper-40’s and low-50’s. Showers and...
KOCO
OTA has green light to move forward with Access Oklahoma again
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — After less than a month of paused turnpike plans, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has the green light to move forward with Access Oklahoma again. The board unanimously approved every agenda item the OTA needed to get back on track. "I’m here to inform the OTA...
KFOR
Great weather for celebrating the new year
As we close out 2022, temperatures will be some 10 to 15 degrees above average! Look for a nice night tonight with temps in the upper 40s by midnight. January is Oklahoma’s driest month climatologically and the drought continues to be harsh across most of the state. Thankfully, an...
koamnewsnow.com
Invasive species captured at Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees
GRAND LAKE, Okla. — Not all carp are native to NE Oklahoma waters and thus are labeled ‘invasive species’ because they can upset the aquatic ecological system. The bighead carp seen here was caught at Grand Lake O' the Cherokees by Oklahoma Dept Wildlife Conservation biologists and weighed in at a whopping 65 lbs.
Small Town Life in Oklahoma: Belzoni Community
Oklahoma has its share of rural communitiesPhoto by_Alicja_ on Pixabay. When Elliston Labor was 56 years old, he told a government biographer that he didn’t know his birthday, just that he was born in 1881.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
Salmonella Outbreak Reported In Oklahoma, Other States
15 people in Oklahoma, Nebraska and South Dakota have been reported ill with Salmonella, according to the CDC. The CDC said the salmonella outbreak is connected to recalled alfalfa sprouts by the brand Sun Sprouts. Lot numbers 4211, 5211, 3212 or 4212, or expiration dates between Dec. 10, 2022 and...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Industrial Company Donates Trucks to OK Volunteer Fire Departments
An industrial company made an effort to help small volunteer fire departments in Oklahoma even after some of its own equipment was damaged in a fire, koco.com reported. Before Christmas, Dolese committed to helping smaller departments across the state. Last week, the company donated trucks to two volunteer fire departments, the report said.
KFOR
We are starting the New Year off with the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms!
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — We are starting the New Year off with the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms!. The storms could develop in central OK early afternoon and then move east with higher chances for severe weather across eastern OK into AR and NE TX later today. Stay...
Service Oklahoma Now Administering Vehicle Registrations, Renewals
Service Oklahoma is now administering vehicle registrations and renewals, a responsibility formerly held by the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Service Oklahoma offers six online services including help with disability placard applications, license renewals and updating addresses. For more information, click here.
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Children and Gun Safety
While the subject of owning a gun can be controversial, something everyone can agree on is ensuring the safety of our children. Family and Consumer Sciences Educator, Lisa Hamblin, gives us tips to keep your children safe when guns are in the home. For more information, visit extension.okstate.
