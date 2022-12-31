How we've changed: 2022 in review

Speed enforcement cameras are installed at Armuchee Primary School on Martha Berry Highway. David Crowder

While state and federal initiatives typically claim the most attention, it is often the local changes that have the biggest effect on our daily lives.

Here’s a look at some 2022 shifts in Rome, Cave Spring and Floyd County that have brought us to the cusp of 2023:

January

♦ Covid: We started the year with 75 people hospitalized with COVID-19 amid a post holiday surge in infections. The FDA had just approved Pfizer booster shots for younger teens; just 43% of the people in Floyd County were fully vaccinated.

♦ Zoning: The Cave Spring City Council adopted a zoning ordinance for the first time, spurred by concerns over what would happen to the campus of the elementary school campus slated for closing in the spring. That property was zoned for Limited Commercial use. The city also created Agricultural-Residential; Medium Density Multi-Family Residential; and General Commercial/Light Industrial zones. Development applications go straight to the city council.

♦ Driving: The Floyd County Board of Education approves its first automated speed enforcement camera, in front of Armuchee Primary School on U.S. 27. It was installed in October. Rome City Schools added cameras near Main Elementary on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in November, after installing the devices in 2021 outside the Rome High School complex on Veterans Memorial Highway.

♦ Leaders: Commissioner Sundai Stevenson is named mayor of Rome, the first Black woman to hold that position. At Rome City Schools, board member Jill Fisher takes the chair when member Faith Collins steps down after six years at the helm. New member Pascha Burge is sworn in.

February

♦ Pets: A new ordinance goes into effect that bans the practice of leaving a dog tied up outside alone and sets out standards for adequate shelter. It was adopted by the Rome and Floyd County commissions and the Cave Spring City Council.

♦ Homes: The Rome City Commission removes a restriction that barred construction of townhome and apartment complexes off main thoroughfares. It frees up more potential sites and ends an unintended limitation that pushed those developments into established neighborhoods. Also, the Cave Spring Housing Authority becomes part of the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority.

March

♦ Families: Floyd County Department of Family and Children’s Services reports 176 children in foster care, the lowest number since 2010. Director Lindsey Howerton says partnerships with local nonprofits, community groups and accountability courts are working — but there are only 25 local foster parents so more are needed to keep kids near their families.

♦ Water: Rome water customers start being billed a cumulative 9% water rate hike, with the same rate increase scheduled at the beginning of each year through 2025. It’s to pay for a $99.4 million reverse osmosis system to filter toxic PFOS from the Oostanaula River. The city is suing upstream textile manufacturers for dumping the “forever chemicals,” in hopes of recouping the cost.

April

♦ Elections: Pete McDonald, a former Floyd County Elections Board chair, came out of retirement to head the department for the rest of the year. His appointment ends a tumultuous period marked by the state-led restructuring of the board, which failed its initial attempt to replace the department’s censured supervisor, who left after the 2020 elections. The Floyd County GOP chair makes a formal apology for some members’ personal attacks on the interim elections supervisor who handled the subsequent elections, and the search for a permanent chief begins anew.

Housing: The Rome City Commission approves Avalon at Rome, a mix of 1,231 townhomes and apartments that will cover nearly 290 vacant acres at the corner of U.S. 411 and the bypass. A second project in the area is slated to add 125 townhomes on 34 acres off Dodd Boulevard between U.S. 411 and Callier Springs Road.

May

♦ Arts: Ground is ceremonially broken for the Chuck O. Sennett Pavilion, an outdoor amphitheater just outside the Rome-Floyd County Library, between the trail system and the Coosa River. Once completed, it will be available to the local arts community for small events, such as plays and concerts.

♦ Leaders: The primary election contests sent a number of incumbents into November unopposed for new terms: Floyd County Commissioners Rhonda Wallace, Scotty Hancock and Larry Maxey; County Board of Education members Tony Daniel and Chip Hood; state Reps. Katie Dempsey, Eddie Lumsden and Matt Barton; and state Sens. Chuck Hufstetler and Colton Moore, all Republicans.

♦ Judges: The nonpartisan judicial races also are decided. Rome Circuit Superior Court judges William F. “Billy” Sparks and Kay Ann Wetherington win new terms. Attorney Steven V. Bennett was the sole candidate to replace Floyd County Juvenile Court Judge Greg Price, who retires at the end of the year.

♦ Schools: Voters approved an education local option sales tax extension, 11,128 to 5,513, that will take effect in 2024. Rome City Schools plans to build a new middle school with its share of the ELOST while Floyd County Schools will focus on multiple infrastructure projects.

June

♦ Safety: The 911 Center upgrade funded through the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax was cleared to start, after a delay due to the pandemic. The largest expense is for a Viper 911 system, which can receive and send messages on several platforms and identify the location of dropped or abandoned calls.

Ag Center: The Floyd County Commission settles on a site for the SPLOST-funded agriculture center, approximately 40 acres off Three Mile Road, between Mount Berry Mall and the Rome Tennis Center. Cost is $2.1 million of the $8 million earmark for the project.

Trails: The Redmond Trail officially opens, connecting the Mount Berry Trail behind the post office on Coligni Way to the Heritage Riverways Trail System. Plans are to continue the trail toward the Summerville Park neighborhood, pass AdventHealth Redmond and potentially link The Spires at Berry College.

July

Paperwork: So far, Floyd County has fielded over 1,100 open records requests from people around the country seeking information about the 2022 primary election. County Attorney Virginia Harmon says her legal assistant spends 80% of her time on the requests and a full-time staffer is needed. Another position in the county clerk’s office is proposed for 2023.

Taxes: The Rome and Floyd County commissions vote to lower tax rates to lessen the impact of rising property values. The county rate dropped 2.7% to 9.414 mills from 9.678 mills. The city lowered its maintenance and operations tax to 8 mills, from 8.151 mills.

August

Loss: While a number of respected leaders died in 2022, the biggest shock came with the sudden loss of Greg Shropshire, in a car crash, at age 51. A pillar of the community, with several terms as president of 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia, Shropshire was above all a mentor to local children. His greatest legacy may be Foundation Camp, an annual partnership with Georgia Highlands College that helps kids become confident in pursuing higher education.

Schools: The Rome Board of Education learns the cost to build a new middle school is around $119 million, over 15 years’ worth of ELOST collections. Eric Holland is named the new superintendent of Rome City Schools following some weeks of contentious debate. A $14.5 million renovation and modernization of Floyd County Schools’ Armuchee High is completed. The county school board awards a contract for a new access drive at Model High School.

Raises: The Rome City Commission approved, in a 5-4 vote, an increase in the pay for commissioners and city school board members. The first raises since the late 1990s will take effect in 2024, after the 2023 municipal elections. Commissioners will get $12,000, up from $8,400. The charter sets school board members’ salaries at half that of commissioners.

September

Covid: Covid numbers have dipped but positivity rates are still high across the region. Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the state Department of Public Health Northwest District, says nearly 95% of the local covid cases are traced to the new BA.5 variants. Flu and RSV infections are starting to become a concern.

Elections: The Floyd County Commission hires Akyn Bailey as the new elections supervisor. She’ll work with interim supervisor Pete McDonald during the November elections, until his contract is up at the end of the year. Bailey has been a lead elections technician for Hall County, the elections director for White County, and a regional training liaison for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

Special needs: Berry College won zoning approval for Amber Grace Community project, which aims to provide long-term living solutions for approximately 48 young adults with special needs. It will sit on approximately 37 acres close to the Mountain Campus.

October

Landmarks: Rome designates several new landmarks identified by a citizens committee tasked with broadening the historical people, places and events celebrated in the city. They are: The approximate site of Cherokee Chief John Ross’s home and property; Buddy Mitchell Plaza, honoring his 17 years on the city commission; nearby markers honoring Napoleon Fielder and Martha Kennedy, the city’s first Black and female commissioners respectively; the African American section at Myrtle Hill Cemetery; the first school built for Black children, next to the Neely School building on Clocktower Hill; and the Weaver Wing for Black patients at Floyd Hospital.

Cave Spring: The city of Cave Spring reaches an agreement to buy the closed elementary school property for $40,000 from the Floyd County Board of Education. The city plans community discussions about what to do with the site, which sits less than half a mile from its historic downtown district. It can’t be used as a K-12 school or technology resource center, according to the sales contract.

November

Drinks: Floyd County voters approve a referendum that allows beer and wine sales in the unincorporated area as early as 11 a.m. on Sundays. The new hours apply to both package and by-the-drink sales.

Health: AdventHealth Redmond gives notice that it is terminating its contract to run a wellness center for Rome and Floyd County employees. The city and county have until Match 1 to find another provider for the clinic, which serves about 2,500 employees and their family members.

Assets: Rome, Floyd County and Cave Spring finally approve a new sales tax sharing agreement for the next decade, after nearly a year of contention. Cave Spring will retain its 1.8% share. Rome’s percentage increases from 41.7% to 45.2% and Floyd County’s goes from 56.5% to 53%. The formula change comes with property swaps. Rome gets the Forum River Center and the county gets the Law Enforcement Center it currently shares with the city.

December

SPLOST: Rome and Floyd County close out a call for submissions of proposals for funding through a special purpose, local option sales tax extension they plan to seek in 2023. This allows time for staff review, so projected costs and other information can be presented to the citizens advisory committee expected to be in place by March.

Covid: Floyd County is ending the year with 33 people hospitalized due to covid infections. The past week saw 304 positive tests reported across Northwest Georgia, the highest weekly total since late August. The free covid test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.