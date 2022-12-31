Read full article on original website
Video shows Pope Benedict XVI lying in state
The lying-in-state of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died New Year's Eve at the age of 95, began in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City ahead of his funeral. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
Media dunk on Pope Benedict XVI after his death: ‘Good riddance’ to ‘cartoonish’ and ‘troubled legacy’
Major news outlets marked the news of Pope Benedict XVI's death on Saturday with coverage critical of his "rigid" and "cartoonish" commitment to Catholic tradition.
Why retired pope Benedict's funeral will be so unusual
Benedict was the first pope to step down in nearly 600 years, creating a rare relationship between a sitting and former pope.
Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI ‘worsening’
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring the 95-year-old’s condition, the Vatican said Wednesday. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis, who asked the faithful earlier Wednesday to pray for Benedict, went to...
Biden remembers Pope Benedict XVI as 'renowned theologian'
President Joe Biden praised Pope Benedict XVI as a theologian and an inspiration in his first public comments following the death of the former pontiff at age 95.
Pope Benedict Was a Law and Order Pontiff, Who Failed As a Reformer
With 1.3 billion followers, the Roman Catholic Church is the world’s largest organization. Islam has 1.97 billion adherents but no comparable infrastructure. Google has greater reach—in cyberspace.The Church of Rome has a vast network of parishes, schools, colleges, hospitals, and missions. The governing of this global operation in the 107-acre Vatican City has become a narrative of lengthening scandals in recent decades. Pope Benedict XVI, a pivotal figure in this story, wanted national churches in lockstep obedience to Rome on moral teaching.In 2013, after eight years in the Apostolic Palace, the German-born Joseph Ratzinger became the first Supreme Pontiff in...
US News and World Report
Former Pope Benedict Was First Pontiff to Resign in 600 Years
VATICAN CITY - Former Pope Benedict, who died on Saturday aged 95, was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign, leaving behind a Catholic Church battered by sexual abuse scandals, mired in mismanagement and polarised between conservatives and progressives. Benedict, the first German pope in 1,000 years, had good...
Pope Benedict's last words, according to his bedside nurse
Pope Benedict XVI's last words, spoken in Italian on his death bed on Dec. 31, were recorded by his attending nurse, according to Vatican reports.
Former Pope Benedict XVI lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica ahead of funeral
The lying-in-state of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at the age of 95, began Monday in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City ahead of his funeral later this week.
Factbox-Former Pope Benedict, his papacy and resignation
VATICAN CITY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Following are some facts about former Pope Benedict, who died on Saturday:. - Benedict, the first German pope in 1,000 years, was elected on April 19, 2005 to succeed the widely popular Pope John Paul II, who reigned for 27 years. Cardinals chose him from among their number seeking continuity and what one called "a safe pair of hands". For nearly 25 years, as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, he was the powerful head of the Vatican's doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF).
At Benedict’s summer home, a town mourns its beloved visitor
CASTEL GANDOLFO, Italy (AP) — The shopkeeper named her daughter after him. The parish priest wears his old vestments. The former mayor dedicated a plaque to him on City Hall, and residents up and down this picturesque hilltop town reminisce about hearing him play the piano behind the palace walls on cool summer evenings.
kalkinemedia.com
Pope Francis to lead funeral of Benedict XVI on January 5
Pope Francis will preside over the funeral for former pope Benedict XVI, who has died at the age of 95, on January 5, the Vatican said Saturday. "On Thursday January 5, at 9:30 am (0830 GMT) the funeral is expected to take place in Saint Peter's Square, presided over by the Holy Father," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists at a special briefing following the death of the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.
AOL Corp
Death of former Pope Benedict overshadows New Year at Vatican
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis marked the Roman Catholic Church's traditional World Day of Peace on Sunday but the start of the new year at the Vatican was overshadowed by the death of his predecessor, Benedict. Francis presided at a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica as the body of...
Thousands of Catholics pay respects to former pope Benedict XVI
Thousands of Catholics have begun queueing at the Vatican to pay their respects to the former pope Benedict XVI, with some hoping he would be canonised as a saint. Benedict died on Saturday, aged 95, and his body was transferred from a Vatican monastery to St Peter’s Basilica on Monday at 7am, where it will lie in state for three days before his funeral on Thursday.
Murder in the Cathedral...
Last Thursday, Dec. 29, was the feast day of St. Thomas Becket. He was martyred at Canterbury Cathedral on this day in 1170, 852 years ago. He had become something of a folk hero even before he was assassinated, After his death, he quickly became one of England’s most beloved saints. Geoffrey Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales” is a collection of stories that pilgrims told one another as they walked to Canterbury to pay their respects at Becket’s shrine. ...
