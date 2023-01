Tornado Watch issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Payne and Pittsburg counties until 10 p.m. Severe threat through late tonight. Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats; However, there is a low tornado risk as well! The tornado risk will be even higher in southeast Oklahoma. While we are not expected a major outbreak, it is important to stay weather aware through this evening until storms clear tonight.

MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO