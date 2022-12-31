Person dead after shooting in Penn Hills; victim identified

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills.

According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Hochberg Road at around 12:17 a.m. Saturday.

Channel 11 has learned a party was going on when someone opened fire.

Emergency crews found a 39-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition but died from complications after surgery, police said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the victim as Kenneth E. Dorsey, from Verona.

A man told Channel 11 he heard at least six shots fired.

Homicide detectives are investigating. So far, no arrests have been made.

