ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Referee Tra Blake's crew assigned to work Chiefs-Broncos game

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FRtA6_0jzXVEQ300

Rookie referee Tra Blake has been assigned to officiate the Kansas City Chiefs Week 17 game against the Denver Broncos according to Football Zebras.

Blake is in the midst of his third season as an NFL official in 2022. He was promoted from umpire to referee this season in order to replace the recently-retired Tony Corrente. He’s the first official to be promoted to a referee role since Land Clark was promoted to the referee role back in 2020.

Blake has not officiated a regular-season game for the Chiefs or the Broncos this season, but he was assigned to Kansas City’s preseason Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears. His crew called just two penalties for 11 yards against the Chiefs during that game and seven total penalties.

Through 14 games officiated this season, Blake’s crew comes in just behind Carl Cheffers and Clete Blakeman’s crew with 177 total penalties called. His crew has averaged 12.64 penalties per game with 85 on the home team and 92 on the away team. This crew also has tied for the third-fewest dismissed penalties in the NFL.

Like every crew, offensive holding (31) and false start (28) are the most frequent penalties called. Where this crew differs is that they call roughing the passer (12) more frequently than other crews in the NFL. The next-closest crew has four fewer roughing penalties called this season. The Broncos are tied with six other teams for the third-most roughing penalties this season (4), while the Chiefs are tied for the fourth-most (3) with 10 other teams. Unnecessary roughness is also among the top-called penalties by this crew (12), which is tied for the second-most in the NFL this season. Denver and Kansas City are both tied for the fourth-most in the league on unnecessary roughness penalties with six on the year.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles cheated out of must-have touchdown by bogus holding call on Landon Dickerson

Another week, another example of officials deciding plays, drives, and games in ways they should not. Perhaps it’s recency bias, but it seems to be happening this season more than ever. In this case, it happened with 11:12 left in the first half of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the New Orleans Saints. The Eagles had third-and-4 at the New Orleans 28-yard line, down 13-0, and it certainly appeared as if running back Kenneth Gainwell scored Philly’s first touchdown of the day on a 28-yard scamper.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns QB makes classy donation to Damar Hamlin's toy drive

Last night, the NFL experienced a shock as the whole world surrounded safety Damar Hamlin with positive vibes. After the safety collapsed on the field for the Buffalo Bills, his fundraising toy drive link spread like wildfire across social media. This has led to donations exceeding $3 million, and even his NFL colleagues got involved. One of those players is a former quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, Brian Hoyer.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job

Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson gets emotional after Broncos’ latest loss

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had an emotional message following his team’s latest loss on Sunday. Wilson became teary-eyed when discussing the support he received from teammates amid widespread criticism this past week. Russell Wilson got emotional postgame. Had tears in his eyes after being asked about the guys on the team that stood up... The post Russell Wilson gets emotional after Broncos’ latest loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans

Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

199K+
Followers
250K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy