The 58th Running of the Torchlight Parade Rings in the New Year as Snow Summit Celebrates it’s 70th Anniversary

10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
AT&T looking to construct 85 foot cell tower at Hesperia High SchoolThe HD PostHesperia, CA
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
New Year’s fun for the whole family around the High DesertThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Hesperia Quick Quack Car Wash net lease selling for $3.4 MillionThe HD PostHesperia, CA
New Year’s Eve celebrations in downtown Palm Springs
"Tonight in partnership with the city of Palm Springs, Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs is hosting a New Year's Eve block party," says Jessica Newton, Media, and Community Relations Director. "We have closed down two streets, and we're going to make it fun, festive, and safe for everybody. " If you are on your way The post New Year’s Eve celebrations in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
palmspringslife.com
Coachella Valley Farmers Markets & Street Fairs Have It All
The Street Fair at College of the Desert takes place on Saturdays and Sundays. Fresh air and mountain surrounds transform what can be a dreaded task into an enriching experience. What better way to shop than to enjoy the casual cheer found at the open-air markets that dot the Coachella Valley? With so many alfresco gatherings to choose from, here’s a sampling of the area’s best outdoor shopping opportunities that run the gamut from taking care of your weekly fresh produce needs to more ambitious treasure hunting.
Overnight snow creates gridlock on road to Big Bear
Stormy weather left motorists driving in a winter wonderland in the San Bernardino County Mountains overnight. Video showed snowfall in the Running Springs area caused gridlock for travelers on Highway 18. Several vehicles had to pull over to put on chains, while others spun out on the roadway leading to Big Bear. Good Samaritans were […]
L.A. Weekly
Hottest Ticket In Morongo Valley? The Spaghetti Western Saloon
Joshua Tree residents and Roman transplants Jasmine and Lorenzo Tomasso have resurrected the Willie Boy’s building in Morongo Valley – the Spaghetti Western Saloon on the main drag that is the 29 Palms Highway just opened a few weeks ago and is already packing them in. The space...
Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs
Firefighters are investigating a suspicious fire at a building at an abandoned golf course in Palm Springs. The fire was reported Monday at around 3:00 p.m. at the Bel Air Greens on the 1000 block of S El Cielo Road, near E. Mesquite Avenue. Palm Springs firefighters said they arrived and found heavy smoke and The post Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
Active weather pattern to start 2023
Some substantial rainfall totals from the New Year's Day storm. A more inclusive list of precipitation totals can be found here. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the Coachella Valley through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10:00 p.m. Sunday, with snow above 5,500'. Ice, snow, and fog could make travel difficult in higher elevations.
KESQ News Channel 3
First Alert Weather Alert: Next rainmaker arrives Thursday
A cool and cloudy setup will persist through the night and into Wednesday. Ahead of the next big rainmaker, scattered showers are likely to move from the coast to the mountains, and even into the desert. Accumulation would be quite minimal for any rain that reaches the ground. The main event holds off until Thursday. The post First Alert Weather Alert: Next rainmaker arrives Thursday appeared first on KESQ.
getnews.info
Residential Brokers Shares 13 Vacation Resort Homes Starting At $300k In 2023
The Greater Palm Springs Region, located in sunny Southern California, comprises 9 cities known as The Coachella Valley. It’s a quick drive from major cities like Los Angeles and San Diego and a 4-hour drive from Las Vegas. Why People Love Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Region is a...
‘It’s not enough’ advocates, unhoused people react to limited capacity at new Palm Springs overnight shelter
The only overnight shelter for the unhoused in Palm Springs will open tonight, and is being met with a range of reactions from people who are homeless and advocates alike. The shelter will be located at the Palm Springs Access Center on 225 El Cielo Road, across the street from the Palm Springs International Airport. The The post ‘It’s not enough’ advocates, unhoused people react to limited capacity at new Palm Springs overnight shelter appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
The Exciting Delivery of the Desert’s First Baby of 2023
“I remember opening my eyes slightly and seeing all the traffic going in front of us,” Mom Brenda Benitez shared. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’ just holding on to everything and trying to yell and cuss. It was something else.”. It’s a New Year’s celebration...
First Alert Weather: Flooding closes North Indian Canyon
North Indian Canyon is closed at the wash due to flooding. Palm Springs Police alerted the public about the closure just before 7:00 Sunday morning. The roadway is closed to traffic between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Springs Station Road. Palm Springs Police confirmed to News Channel 3 on Monday that there is still access to The post First Alert Weather: Flooding closes North Indian Canyon appeared first on KESQ.
Welcome the first baby born in the Coachella Valley for this new year.
Desert Regional Medical Center welcomes the first baby born in the Coachella Valley on New Year's Day. On January 1st, 2023, at 12:04 am, Baby Mikayla was born in her mother and father's car on their way to the hospital. "I was scared, I'm not gonna lie," says Miguel Mendoza, the father of baby Mikayla. The post Welcome the first baby born in the Coachella Valley for this new year. appeared first on KESQ.
iheart.com
Watch This Family Get Rescued From A Raging Creek In San Bernardino?!
Three people were rescued from raging creek on New Year's Day in San Bernardino! The family tried to cross Lytle Creek in their Jeep when their vehicle got stuck and began sinking in the water! Watch the video above to see the rescue team save this family!
travelyouman.com
Lake Elsinore Fishing Guide (What To Expect)
With beautiful sky, fresh air, and a 3,300-acre recreational lake for boating, fishing, camping, and other fantastic outdoor family fun activities, Lake Elsinore provides the ideal year-round environment. It is tucked up against the Cleveland National Forest and Ortega Mountains. This offers fantastic options for hiking, mountain biking, or just taking it easy in this paradise for outdoor activities.
vvng.com
Heavy fog, traffic jams Cajon Pass Tuesday Morning, Southbound 15 Freeway
CAJON PASS, (VVNG.com) — Traffic remained heavy Tuesday as many travelers headed back home from their holiday excursion. On the morning of January 3, 2023, mapping a travel route from Hesperia to Rancho Cucamonga showed a travel time of more than 1 hour, almost double the average travel time.
a-z-animals.com
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
vvng.com
Owner of High End Smoke Shop found dead in Apple Valley store
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Family of Dennison “Dennis” Anderson is grieving after the business owner was found dead in his Apple Valley smoke shop on New’s Year Eve. Anderson owned the High End Smoke Shop located at 22110 Outer Hwy 18 N D Street...
GoFundMe created for three people killed in Palm Desert crash
Family members of the three people who died in a car crash in Palm Desert Tuesday created a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses. https://youtu.be/kN5UZfrGSUY The GoFundMe page says in part, "This is an extremely sad and difficult time for our family. These amazing, caring, loving, outstanding people were taken away from us in The post GoFundMe created for three people killed in Palm Desert crash appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside Unified students go back to school on observed New Year's holiday
While most California schools observed Jan. 2 as the New Year's holiday, schools in the Riverside Unified School District had students back in classrooms.
vvng.com
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed in Apple Valley crash on News Year’s Day
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office has identified the teenager killed in a crash on New Year’s Day as 15-year -old Chandlyr Dees of Apple Valley. The crash was reported Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. January 1, 2023, in the area of...
