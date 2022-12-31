Effective: 2023-01-03 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 20:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CST for southeastern Louisiana. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; St. Helena A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern St. Helena, northeastern Livingston and west central Tangipahoa Parishes through 845 PM CST At 813 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Livingston, or 14 miles west of Hammond, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hammond, Amite City, Livingston, Independence, Albany, Springfield, Natalbany and Tickfaw. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 12 between mile markers 21 and 40. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 29 and 46. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO