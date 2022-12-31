ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Politics recalls stories that defined an unusual midterm | 2022 IN REVIEW

By ERNEST LUNING ernest.luning@coloradopolitics.com
State bag law like can, bottle deposits | BIDLACK

Way back in the 1970s, when I was an undergraduate studying political science at the University of Michigan, I took classes that examined the environmental issues involved in politics. Later, during my Ph.D. studies at Michigan in the early 1990s, I focused my research on the issues surrounding environmental security concerns that faced the U.S. military. It may come as a surprise to some of my dear readers the Department of Defense and the constituent military services are all-in on environmental issues, and that’s not because the Pentagon has been taken over by environmental extremists.
COLORADO STATE
Gov. Polis proposes new incentives for electric cars, electric lawnmowers and e-bikes

Gov. Jared Polis is pushing lawmakers to make it even cheaper for Colorado residents to buy an electric car, electric bike or electric lawnmower. The governor announced the plan as an amendment to his 2023-2024 budget proposal Tuesday. Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, he now wants legislators to approve $120 million in new tax credits to nudge the public to buy products that combat climate change and air pollution.
COLORADO STATE
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
Quotes of the year | 2022 IN REVIEW

2022 was a seismic year in Colorado politics, boasting a pair of consequential elections that reshaped coalitions in both parties and extended Democratic dominance, a legislative session that advocates say will reshape the state's efforts to combat the fentanyl epidemic, and plenty of weird, wacky or wonderful moments in between.
COLORADO STATE
Many Colorado residents to receive up to $1,500 by the end of January

If you live and file taxes in Colorado, you could be getting a nice surprise as we kick of 2023. Many Colorado residents have already received this money, but thousands of individuals and couples have still not yet received this payment. The Colorado Cash Back program gives taxpayers a payment of $750 by Jan. 31. If you file jointly, you will be receiving $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.
COLORADO STATE
How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline

Colorado could be less than a year away from the state’s first relocation of gray wolves to parts of the Western Slope, as required by a ballot initiative passed by voters in 2020. A draft plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife last month calls for the reintroduction of 10 to 15 wolves per year […] The post How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
EPA investigating Colorado for discriminatory air pollution

DENVER (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday. That's a level of scrutiny long sought by Lucy Molina whose daughter goes to school near...
COLORADO STATE
Seen This Huge Change In Colorado Walmart Stores?

Colorado is kicking off 2023 with sweeping changes in its stores and restaurants across the state. One major visible change debuted on Sunday at Colorado Walmart stores, have you seen it?. Colorado Stores Make Huge Changes For 2023. The old saying paper or plastic is now becoming a thing of...
COLORADO STATE
80 head of Colorado cattle worth $100,000 missing since December

Colorado authorities are searching for 80 head of cattle that went missing from Baca County, Colorado, in early December — totaling roughly two tractor-trailer loads and worth about $100,000. The missing cattle belong to 65-year-old Steve McEndree, a fourth-generation rancher. McKendree raises cattle on an 18,000-acre ranch 30 miles...
BACA COUNTY, CO
Irreplaceable Records in this Colorado Building Almost Destroyed

One thing we can certainly count on in Colorado is the cold weather that takes hold across the state during the winter time. However, sometimes the brutal weather conditions can wreak havoc as made evident just before Christmas this year when thousands of valuable documents were threatened by destruction ultimately caused by extremely cold temperatures.
COLORADO STATE
New Colorado minimum wage takes effect; now 9th highest in country

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The start of the new year means Colorado's new minimum wage is kicking in. It's now up to $13.65 per hour. That is $1.09 higher than in 2022. It's the largest annual jump in the minimum wage in Colorado since 2007. 2007 was the first increase in the minimum wage in nine The post New Colorado minimum wage takes effect; now 9th highest in country appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company

According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high. The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.
DENVER, CO
A year of learning, sharing for Glenwood Springs Middle School’s Autumn Rivera as Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year

Teachers are dedicated professionals, but they’re not robots. And neither are students. That was one of the major points Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Glenwood Springs Middle School sixth-grade science teacher Autumn Rivera, emphasized during a whirlwind year in which she said she learned as much as she was able to share.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

