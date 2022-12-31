Colorado Politics recalls stories that defined an unusual midterm | 2022 IN REVIEW

Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
State bag law like can, bottle deposits | BIDLACK
Way back in the 1970s, when I was an undergraduate studying political science at the University of Michigan, I took classes that examined the environmental issues involved in politics. Later, during my Ph.D. studies at Michigan in the early 1990s, I focused my research on the issues surrounding environmental security concerns that faced the U.S. military. It may come as a surprise to some of my dear readers the Department of Defense and the constituent military services are all-in on environmental issues, and that’s not because the Pentagon has been taken over by environmental extremists.
cpr.org
Gov. Polis proposes new incentives for electric cars, electric lawnmowers and e-bikes
Gov. Jared Polis is pushing lawmakers to make it even cheaper for Colorado residents to buy an electric car, electric bike or electric lawnmower. The governor announced the plan as an amendment to his 2023-2024 budget proposal Tuesday. Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, he now wants legislators to approve $120 million in new tax credits to nudge the public to buy products that combat climate change and air pollution.
coloradosun.com
State lawmakers wrestle with how to issue future TABOR refunds after Colorado voters slash income tax rate
Colorado lawmakers next year will likely have to wrestle with how to handle Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds after voters in November slashed the income tax rate, eliminating one of the state’s three reimbursement mechanisms. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
Colorado City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce spotted cities with the most single-person households.
coloradopolitics.com
Quotes of the year | 2022 IN REVIEW
2022 was a seismic year in Colorado politics, boasting a pair of consequential elections that reshaped coalitions in both parties and extended Democratic dominance, a legislative session that advocates say will reshape the state's efforts to combat the fentanyl epidemic, and plenty of weird, wacky or wonderful moments in between.
Many Colorado residents to receive up to $1,500 by the end of January
If you live and file taxes in Colorado, you could be getting a nice surprise as we kick of 2023. Many Colorado residents have already received this money, but thousands of individuals and couples have still not yet received this payment. The Colorado Cash Back program gives taxpayers a payment of $750 by Jan. 31. If you file jointly, you will be receiving $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.
How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline
Colorado could be less than a year away from the state’s first relocation of gray wolves to parts of the Western Slope, as required by a ballot initiative passed by voters in 2020. A draft plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife last month calls for the reintroduction of 10 to 15 wolves per year […] The post How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Snowpack skyrockets above to-date norm in Colorado
With heavy snow falling across much of Colorado over the past week, snowpack has skyrocketed, with much of the state now above the typical to-date 30-year snowpack median. The state was roughly even with the 30-year snowpack norm through the morning of December 28. As of January 3, the state...
cpr.org
Colorado license plates used to tell you where the driver came from. What happened?
When Mark Hauer lived in Colorado in the 1970s, you could tell which county a car was from, just by checking out its license plate. That’s because plates all started with a two-letter code based on the county it was registered in. “It was always kind of a pride...
EPA investigating Colorado for discriminatory air pollution
DENVER (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday. That's a level of scrutiny long sought by Lucy Molina whose daughter goes to school near...
Seen This Huge Change In Colorado Walmart Stores?
Colorado is kicking off 2023 with sweeping changes in its stores and restaurants across the state. One major visible change debuted on Sunday at Colorado Walmart stores, have you seen it?. Colorado Stores Make Huge Changes For 2023. The old saying paper or plastic is now becoming a thing of...
agdaily.com
80 head of Colorado cattle worth $100,000 missing since December
Colorado authorities are searching for 80 head of cattle that went missing from Baca County, Colorado, in early December — totaling roughly two tractor-trailer loads and worth about $100,000. The missing cattle belong to 65-year-old Steve McEndree, a fourth-generation rancher. McKendree raises cattle on an 18,000-acre ranch 30 miles...
'Keep Colorado Wild Pass': Here's how $29 state park fee works at the DMV
DENVER — Colorado residents now will have an annual state parks pass added to their vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The $29 "Keep Colorado Wild Pass" fee officially went into effect Jan. 1. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the $29 pass fee is included...
Irreplaceable Records in this Colorado Building Almost Destroyed
One thing we can certainly count on in Colorado is the cold weather that takes hold across the state during the winter time. However, sometimes the brutal weather conditions can wreak havoc as made evident just before Christmas this year when thousands of valuable documents were threatened by destruction ultimately caused by extremely cold temperatures.
New Colorado minimum wage takes effect; now 9th highest in country
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The start of the new year means Colorado's new minimum wage is kicking in. It's now up to $13.65 per hour. That is $1.09 higher than in 2022. It's the largest annual jump in the minimum wage in Colorado since 2007. 2007 was the first increase in the minimum wage in nine The post New Colorado minimum wage takes effect; now 9th highest in country appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company
According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high. The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado’s feel-good bag ban takes effect | Colorado Springs Gazette
Bagging your groceries just got more expensive. And in a year, it’ll be less convenient. It’s all mandated by a new law that kicked in Jan. 1. Think of it as the legislature’s way of saying, “Happy New Year!”. As reported by The Gazette in a...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
A year of learning, sharing for Glenwood Springs Middle School’s Autumn Rivera as Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year
Teachers are dedicated professionals, but they’re not robots. And neither are students. That was one of the major points Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Glenwood Springs Middle School sixth-grade science teacher Autumn Rivera, emphasized during a whirlwind year in which she said she learned as much as she was able to share.
Fort Morgan Times
Do you know your rights when your car is towed in Colorado? These DU law students are here to help.
Colorado lawmakers have spent the past few years beefing up protections for people who have their cars towed — an effort, they argued, needed to tilt the balance of power back toward vehicle owners. But with so many changes in recent bills, it can be a headache for residents...
