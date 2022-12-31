Read full article on original website
Man shot, killed in Birmingham identified
A man who was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday night has been identified.
Listen to Birmingham’s gun violence crisis
CBS 42 investigative reporter Lee Hedgepeth produced a song from data on those lost to gun violence in the Magic City in 2022. Listen to Birmingham's gun violence crisis.
ABC 33/40 News
Coroner asks for help finding families of four men
The Jefferson County Coroner is asking for help finding family members for four people who recently died in Jefferson County. 57-year-old Charles Kennedy Bolden died on December 15, 2022 after he was found on a sidewalk near the Church of the Reconciler in the 100 block of 14th Street North in Birmingham. In 2021, Bolden listed a home address in the 4300 block of Jackson Street in Birmingham.
wbrc.com
Rep. Juandalynn Givan reacts to New Year’s Day exhibition driving incident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has obtained video of a dangerous driving incident that police said happened New Year’s Day on 3rd Avenue North in Birmingham. It’s just the latest example of a problem police say they’re seeing more often—exhibition driving. There are several videos circulating...
Zoe’s Kitchen in Mountain Brook closes: 1 left in Birmingham area
Zoe’s Kitchen, founded in Birmingham, has one location left in the the area after another restaurant closed. The Mountain Brook location, in Crestline Village, is no longer open. According to the chain’s website, the only remaining location in the Birmingham area is the restaurant at 1819 5th Ave. N....
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department released a statement Monday evening, Jan. 2, regarding an exhibition driving incident captured in the video below. “The Birmingham Police Department has been made aware of several social media videos regarding an Exhibition Driving incident that occurred on January 1, 2023 in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue North involving Birmingham Police Officers and several of participants of Exhibition Driving. These videos depict the dangers of exhibition driving and the chaos that is occurring on the streets of Birmingham during these events. Over the last year, Exhibition Driving has led to injuries and death on the streets of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department is currently in the process of reviewing the actions of our officers in this incident.”
wvtm13.com
Birmingham activist calls for greater discussion about gang violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham is looking to move beyond 2022, a year that saw the most homicides since the early 90's. The city of Birmingham recorded 144 homicides in 2022, the most since 1991. One community activist says while there's been a lot of talk about gun violence in the area, there hasn't been enough talk about gang violence.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Tragic and Historic 2022 Homicide Toll, By the Numbers
Birmingham ended 2022 with the families and friends of 144 homicide victims left grieving. The year was deadliest in recent history and only a few homicides short of being the deadliest in the Magic City’s entire history. The city on Dec. 22 marked its 142nd homicide, making 2022 the...
Homicide investigation underway on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are at the scene of a homicide that occurred Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North on calls of a person shot at roughly 10 p.m. BPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway at the scene. A public information officer is currently en route […]
wvtm13.com
BPD investigating exhibition driving incident involving officers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police released a statement related to reports of officers involved in an exhibition driving incident on New Year's Day. "The Birmingham Police Department has been made aware of several social media videos regarding an Exhibition Driving incident that occurred on January 1, 2023 in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue North involving Birmingham Police Officers and several of participants of Exhibition Driving. These videos depict the dangers of exhibition driving and the chaos that is occurring on the streets of Birmingham during these events. Over the last year, Exhibition Driving has led to injuries and death on the streets of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department is currently in the process of reviewing the actions of our officers in this incident."
3 hospitalized following flash fire at ACIPCO in Birmingham
Three people were taken to the hospital following a New Year’s Eve morning flash fire at ACIPCO. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to 2798 16th Ave. North on a report of an industrial accidents, confirmed Battalion Chief Tobias Jones. They arrived to find three victims involved with...
Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama
An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County EMA promotes TuscALERT before severe weather events
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County EMA office is watching an weather system entering Alabama closely. EMA Director Nick Lolley wants more people in the county signed up for TuscALERT. As soon as they get details from the national weather service or first responders on the ground, they...
Bham Now
8 businesses that closed since the beginning of December
With the start of a new year, we’re looking back at businesses in The Magic City that sadly closed their doors. Read on to learn which spots we were heartbroken to say goodbye to this winter. 1. Botanica | Downtown. Plant lovers were devastated to see Botanica, a local...
Bham Now
Job-seekers: There are over 21K job openings in Birmingham
New year, new job? Well, this is the perfect time for job-seekers to find their dream job. According to Indeed.com, there are over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings...
wbrc.com
Man accused in copper theft at Birmingham church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Deputies have made an arrest in a copper theft at a Birmingham church. Authorities responded to a report of a copper theft on January 1 at the church on 12th Court NW. During the investigation, they were able to develop a suspect description...
Court Affirms Conviction of Tuscaloosa Man Accused of 2019 Murder
A man accused of murdering another man in Tuscaloosa three years ago will remain in prison after a state court affirmed his conviction last month. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the prosecutorial victory in a Tuesday afternoon press release. The killing in question took place in September 2019, after...
wbrc.com
Birmingham’s first homicide victim of 2023 identified as 27 year old man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s first homicide victim of 2023 has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner says Jamarquis Darionte Weaver was shot and killed in the 100 block of 59th Street North on January 2. He was 27. No arrests have been made. Get news alerts in the...
Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. trash pickup issues
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - We are on your side working to get answers after several of our neighbors in Shelby County brought us complaints about trash service. Some are on their third week of no trash pickup. Shelby County officials tell me they are in constant contact with waste...
