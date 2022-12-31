ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Coroner asks for help finding families of four men

The Jefferson County Coroner is asking for help finding family members for four people who recently died in Jefferson County. 57-year-old Charles Kennedy Bolden died on December 15, 2022 after he was found on a sidewalk near the Church of the Reconciler in the 100 block of 14th Street North in Birmingham. In 2021, Bolden listed a home address in the 4300 block of Jackson Street in Birmingham.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department released a statement Monday evening, Jan. 2, regarding an exhibition driving incident captured in the video below. “The Birmingham Police Department has been made aware of several social media videos regarding an Exhibition Driving incident that occurred on January 1, 2023 in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue North involving Birmingham Police Officers and several of participants of Exhibition Driving. These videos depict the dangers of exhibition driving and the chaos that is occurring on the streets of Birmingham during these events. Over the last year, Exhibition Driving has led to injuries and death on the streets of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department is currently in the process of reviewing the actions of our officers in this incident.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham activist calls for greater discussion about gang violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham is looking to move beyond 2022, a year that saw the most homicides since the early 90's. The city of Birmingham recorded 144 homicides in 2022, the most since 1991. One community activist says while there's been a lot of talk about gun violence in the area, there hasn't been enough talk about gang violence.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Homicide investigation underway on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are at the scene of a homicide that occurred Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North on calls of a person shot at roughly 10 p.m. BPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway at the scene. A public information officer is currently en route […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

BPD investigating exhibition driving incident involving officers

AL.com

3 hospitalized following flash fire at ACIPCO in Birmingham

Three people were taken to the hospital following a New Year’s Eve morning flash fire at ACIPCO. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to 2798 16th Ave. North on a report of an industrial accidents, confirmed Battalion Chief Tobias Jones. They arrived to find three victims involved with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama

An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

8 businesses that closed since the beginning of December

With the start of a new year, we’re looking back at businesses in The Magic City that sadly closed their doors. Read on to learn which spots we were heartbroken to say goodbye to this winter. 1. Botanica | Downtown. Plant lovers were devastated to see Botanica, a local...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Job-seekers: There are over 21K job openings in Birmingham

New year, new job? Well, this is the perfect time for job-seekers to find their dream job. According to Indeed.com, there are over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man accused in copper theft at Birmingham church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Deputies have made an arrest in a copper theft at a Birmingham church. Authorities responded to a report of a copper theft on January 1 at the church on 12th Court NW. During the investigation, they were able to develop a suspect description...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby Co. trash pickup issues

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - We are on your side working to get answers after several of our neighbors in Shelby County brought us complaints about trash service. Some are on their third week of no trash pickup. Shelby County officials tell me they are in constant contact with waste...

