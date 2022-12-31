Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Reveals the Heart-Melting Reason Eli and Carver May Have Been MIA From Festive Scenes

Read full article on original website
Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney Tees Up a Tantalizing Sneak Peek at Hallmark’s New The Wedding Veil Trilogy
This weekend kicks off more adventures for Tracy, Avery and Emma. Fans have been over the moon with excitement ever since we first reported that the Hallmark Channel would be bringing back its popular The Wedding Veil trilogy and this weekend kicks off the first of three new movies. On Saturday, January 7, The Wedding Veil Expectations premieres at 8 pm, and will pick up with an adventure surrounding Avery (Lacey Chabert, All My Children’s ex-Bianca) and Peter (Kevin McGarry, When Calls the Heart), as the newly married couple works to keep their romance alive while renovating an old house.
As Bold & Beautiful Firing Leaves Fans Feverishly Split, Matthew Atkinson Speaks Out
And folks may not like what he has to say about Thomas!. Like it or not, consequences have actions. And The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Thomas had to face them last week when his own family booted him from Forrester Creations as punishment for his CPS stunt. But was...
On a Momentous Day, General Hospital’s Lydia Look Thanks Those ‘Who Saw in Me More Than I Ever Saw’
The actress was full of more gratitude than she could possibly keep in. When a new year rolls around, a lot of us become reflective, right? We start thinking back on the 12 months that are behind us and counting our blessings. Such was the cast for Lydia Look on January 1.
Cuteness Overload: The Son of Bold & Beautiful’s Scott Clifton Is Such a Big Boy Now — and Adorable as Ever!
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor’s play on A Christmas Carol. One great thing about social media is that fans often get a peek inside the personal lives of some of our favorite stars. In the case of The Bold and the Beautiful’s Scott Clifton (Liam), the CBS soap actor posted some sweet holiday photos of his son Ford and the family’s white cat Walter — and can we tell you… little Ford is not so little anymore!
Young & Restless Bombshell: Victor’s About to Play Dirty to Lure Adam Back Into the Fold — and Make Collateral Damage of [Spoiler]
The Mustache will “create absolute mayhem” as he pursues his goal. Young & Restless’ Victor has been making a lot of noises about wanting Adam to come back into the fold lately… and seasoned viewers know that can only mean one thing — he’s gearing up to make it happen… whether Adam likes it or not!
Nick Cannon's Big Family Could Get Even Bigger in the Future: ‘I Love It, and I Don't Have a Plan’
It may be a new year, but Nick Cannon‘s outlook on family planning remains the same — the man simply loves creating and raising babies. During CNN’s broadcast of New Year’s Eve Live in Times Square, hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Cohen asked Cannon what his “endgame” is, teasing the dad of 12 about “single-handedly repopulating the Earth.” The late-night show host asked, “What is your plan?” Cannon joked back, “Clearly, I don’t have a plan,” adding, “Honestly man, it’s just so much joy and elation that I have, the family that I have, and I embrace it. I love it, and...
Sally Is Rocked by the Results of Her Pregnancy Test — and Phyllis Runs Into Diane
At Crimson Lights, Adam is modest when Jack crows about the great progress he’s made since coming to Jabot. He thanks him again for the opportunity They go over Jack’s family being opposed, and the Abbott insists it’s water under the bridge. Just then, Jeremy Stark walks in and Jack grimaces as he heads to the patio. Jack tells Adam that guy is a thorn in his side. It’s not business, it’s personal — he’s someone Diane used to know and wants to forget.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Twinning Pictures of Kids Sterling & Bronze
Brittany Mahomes celebrated her husband Patrick Mahomes’ win on Sunday by posting rare pictures of their kids Sterling, 1, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 1 month. In it, the siblings are twinning in Kansas City Chiefs colors — and it’s the cutest thing you’ve ever seen! “New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom,” she wrote on Instagram, along with several photos of the kids. (See all the adorable pictures HERE.) In the first one, the Kansas City Current co-owner holds her baby girl at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs played the Broncos on Jan. 1. Sterling is wearing a football-patterned hoodie and...
Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Emotional Post About Chasing Her Dreams After Being a Teenage Mom
Like many of us, Jamie Lynn Spears had a lot to celebrate in 2022. She reflected on the last year — and the last 15 years! — in an emotional post, where she shared a brutally honest peek into how hard it was to follow her dreams after being a teenage mom. And how she finally feels her own worth. “2022 brought me so much to be grateful for, and so much to learn from as well……,” Spears wrote on Instagram. The Zoey 101 alum got pregnant at 16 years old with daughter Maddie Briann, now 14, with ex Casey Aldridge. Spears...
Kim Matula Opens Up About Her Bold & Beautiful Frustrations: ‘I Love Hope, But… ‘
These days, the life of Bold & Beautiful‘s Hope Logan is pretty darn sweet. She’s got true love Liam by her side, kids Beth and Douglas are currently living trauma-free, and even mom Brooke seems to be dialing back the drama. In other words, she’s come a long...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco's Sweet Tropical Getaway Photos Show Just How Excited She & Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Are For Parenthood
Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey may still have a few weeks to go until parenthood truly sets in, but they’re teeming with excitement for their little bundle of joy to arrive and make their new roles as mom and dad official. Enjoying what some may call a “babymoon,” Cuoco shared several photos (see them HERE) on her Instagram Story of herself and her beau relaxing in the tropics. One funny snap showed Pelphrey standing under a beach hut, bogged down with an armful of items including two towels, two water bottles, a pair of sandals, and what looks like a...
Blake Lively Reminds Us Ryan Reynolds Isn’t the Only Funny One in Their Marriage With This Pregnancy Joke
Ryan Reynolds gets a lot of credit for his humor, but Blake Lively‘s got jokes, too. The couple is soon to bring their fourth child into the world, and based on her cheeky Instagram post, the heavily-pregnant Lively is ready for Little Reynolds No. 4 to exit the premises. Sharing a side-by-side set of photos in which she’s standing next to her personal trainer, the actress wrote, “Been doing @donsaladino‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working.” In one photo, Lively wears a black sports bra and leggings, and she looks fit as can be. In the second photo, she and...
Sheila and Bill Make a Blood Oath Before She’s Finally Arrested!
Picking up where Friday’s episode left off, Steffy is still freaking out about the fact that Bill and Sheila have become a couple. Finn asks how his mom and Bill even got together, and Sheila says that sometimes, “love just finds a way.” Steffy wants to know what kind of number Sheila’s done on Bill, but he tells her to simply accept what’s happening. Otherwise, off to jail Taylor will go for having shot him years ago.
General Hospital Preview: Will Joss Be the Hook’s Latest Victim? — Plus, Laura Turns to Ava for Answers About Nikolas
It may be New Year’s Day in Port Charles, but there is still a killer on the loose. In General Hospital’s preview for the week of January 2 – 6, the hook killer strikes again. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. Carly and...
Sophie Turner Is Effortlessly Cool & Charmingly Quirky in Never Before-Seen Pregnancy Pics
Like so many others, Sophie Turner took to social media to share one last reflection on 2022 before focusing on the new year. For the mom of two, her second pregnancy was a significant part of the past year — and as such, she treated us to a few never-before-seen photos in her last photo dump of ’22. Captioned, “What a year, friends,” Turner began with a photo of herself beaming and husband Joe Jonas cradling her bump at an event. The pair looks effortlessly stylish and cool, as always, with Turner in a curve-hugging gray dress with a khaki-colored trench...
Not Sure How It Makes Sense, But… General Hospital’s Hook Is [Spoiler]
In a shock-filled episode, the truth finally came to light!. We’re about to reveal one of the biggest secrets in recent soap memory, so if you don’t want to know who’s been hooking the residents of Port Charles, you’d best stop reading now. Seriously, General Hospital...
Rumer Willis Has a Lot To Celebrate — Including the ‘Privilege’ of Becoming a Mom
Celebrating the beginning of a new year, a new chapter of her life, and another year of sobriety, Rumer Willis‘ 2023 is looking to be one of her best years yet. The Empire actress took to Instagram to share an adorable black and white throwback photo of herself as a baby, sitting in an outdoor swing and smiling gleefully at the camera. Willis began the caption, “Sending love to Baby Rue today… Celebrating 6 years Sober ✨.”
Paulina Porizkova Embraces the ‘First Morning of 2023’ With a Beautiful Unfiltered Selfie
2023 is finally here — full of new opportunities, fresh starts, and the first unfiltered selfie of the year from Paulina Porizkova. The stunning model and author took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous, untouched photo of herself. Along with the snapshot, Porizkova revealed what she’ll miss about 2022, and what she’s looking forward to the most in 2023. “First morning of 2023, unretouched [SIC], unfiltered and with a slight hangover from a wonderful night with my closest friends and son,” Porizkova began the caption to her post. “2022 began with me being immersed in writing my book and in...
Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi on a Winter ‘Adventure’ to Kick off 2023
Sliding into 2023 in style (it is, after all, the Kardashian-Jenner way), Kylie Jenner kicked off the New Year on an epic winter “adventure” with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi in tow. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared several videos and photos of their snowy escapades, and it looks like so much fun.
Young & Restless Preview: Danny and Christine Finally Reunite With Plenty of Flashbacks and Topics to Discuss
It’s the reunion that many have been waiting years for. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 6, Christine and Danny take a trip down memory lane. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Danny Romalloti recently returned to Genoa City, in part to...
