Cancer is a multifactorial disease contributing towards the uncontrolled growth of the abnormal cells, leading to the formation of a tumor. Carcinogenesis is a multistep process and oxidative damage that is linked to the formation of tumors. Secondary metabolites from different plants are capable of halting development of cancer. Essential oil constituents have cytotoxic and antitumor activities. They play an important role in cancer prevention and treatment. Essential oils can be used in combination with cancer therapy to decrease the side effects of the drugs. Cytotoxicity of essential oils is due to its action upon cellular integrity, leading to necrosis and apoptosis, cell cycle arrest and loss of key organelles function. Therefore, the evaluation of the anticancer activity of essential oils and their safety on normal cell lines are of great importance.
