4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAthens, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
A Day Trip to Atlanta, GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
Officer That Killed A Man, Indicted 4 Years Later. Why Not Then?Chibuzo NwachukuAtlanta, GA
LeBron James Reacts to Klay Thompson's 54-Point Explosion vs. Hawks
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James
Isiah Thomas Remembers How Larry Bird Tapped Him On the Shoulder and Fired Him: ‘I’mma Give It to My Friend’
After Larry Bird retired from coaching, Isiah Thomas took over the Indiana Pacers. After a few years, though, Larry Legend was back on the scene. The post Isiah Thomas Remembers How Larry Bird Tapped Him On the Shoulder and Fired Him: ‘I’mma Give It to My Friend’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
La La Anthony Calls North West Her Son's 'Biggest Cheerleader' at Game Against LeBron James' Kids
La La Anthony was surrounded by family and friends — including Kim Kardashian and North West — as son Kiyan Anthony faced off against LeBron James' sons, Bryce and Bronny, in a school basketball game La La and son Kiyan Anthony were surrounded by their loved ones on the teen's big night of basketball. On Monday, Kiyan and Christ the King High School faced off in a basketball game against Sierra Canyon — a team that includes LeBron James's sons, Bryce, 15, and Bronny, 18 — in Los...
Lakers Land Knicks’ Julius Randle In Bold Trade Scenario
Sometimes, all you can do is cut your losses. Let’s say you’ve been running a business for years. You’ve never turned a profit, and it doesn’t look like you will any time soon. There’s an NBA lesson in here. It won’t be an easy decision...
Kevin Durant Reacts to Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Game vs. Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers star caught the attention of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant with 71 vs. the Chicago Bulls
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Chris Broussard Claims LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Player On A Good Team
LeBron James has been on a tear recently in terms of individual performances, he had a huge 47-point game on his birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. He has been averaging over 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists over his last 6 games, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves struggling in the Western Conference.
Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors vs. Hawks
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is on the injury report vs. the Atlanta Hawks
NBA Fans Flame Kevin Durant After Massive Bald Spot Goes Viral Online
NBA Twitter roasts Kevin Durant for viral picture.
Doc Rivers Finally Admits He Had Doubts About Trading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For Paul George In 2019
Doc Rivers admits he 'wasn't sure' about trading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Luka Doncic Kept It Real On His Relationship With Christian Wood: "He Doesn't Get Mad If Sometimes I Yell At Him..."
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic kept it real regarding his relationship with his new teammate Christian Wood.
Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild
For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
Terrence Ross Reveals Why LeBron James Was Pissed Off With The Orlando Magic Bench
Terrence Ross revealed what happened during the bench altercation between LeBron James and the youngsters on the Orlando Magic.
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Status In Pelicans-76ers Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
Michael Jordan Explained Why Larry Bird Had No Weaknesses In His Game: "He Can't Jump, And He's Not Quick..."
According to Michael Jordan, there weren't many weaknesses in Larry Bird's game, although he did mention some of what Larry Legend couldn't do.
"I'm 22 years old, I don't know the business side of it"- Patrick Beverley reveals that he had to pay $1.4M to play in the NBA
Patrick Beverley reveals that he had to pay $1.4M to play in the NBA after going overseas and discussed this with Kevin Hart on the Cold As Balls podcast.
"They rose my game up to a different level!" - Tim Hardaway names the toughest point guards
Sometimes, the best players in the NBA weren't the most celebrated ones
