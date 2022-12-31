Read full article on original website
New Year's Day car crash claims Daniel Lewis after he dies driving home from Corrigin hotel
Tributes are pouring in for Daniel Lewis, 21, who died when his Holden Colorado rolled off Corrigin South Road in Western Australia on New Year's Day after leaving a party at 1am.
BBC
Driver arrested after car travels 50 miles with no tyre
A driver has been arrested after a car was stopped after driving 50 miles (80km) with a tyre missing. Thames Valley Police said Warwickshire Police had alerted it about a BMW with no rear driver-side tyre. The car was stopped on Monday evening on the M40 close to junction nine,...
BBC
Man killed in Durham New Year's Eve car crash
One man has died and another been seriously injured in a crash. Stephen Bonallie was travelling in a silver Audi A6 estate on the A167 in Durham when the car crashed into a tree at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday. Mr Bonallie, 32, died while a man in his 30s...
BBC
Bruna Fonseca: Man arrested after death of 28-year-old woman in Cork
A man is still being questioned after the death of 28-year-old Bruna Fonseca who was found dead in an apartment in Cork city centre on Sunday morning. The emergency services were called to an apartment on Liberty Street in the city at about 06:30 local time, where they found Ms Fonseca "unresponsive".
BBC
Kiran Pun: Bus passenger comes forward in missing man murder probe
A passenger captured in a photo travelling on the same bus as a man who has been missing for more than a month has contacted police after an appeal. Kiran Pun, 36, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station on 1 December shortly after 19:30 GMT.
BBC
Man charged after elderly woman assaulted in her care home
A 21-year-old man has been charged after an elderly woman was reportedly sexually assaulted at a care home. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the woman was taken to hospital after being attacked in Oldham after 02:00 GMT on New Year's Day. The man is due to appear before Tameside Magistrates'...
BBC
Dorset: Man dies following industrial incident in Verwood
A man has died following an industrial incident. Emergency services were called to Coopers Lane, in Verwood, at 08:57 GMT on Tuesday, after reports of an industrial incident at the site. A man aged in his 30s died at the scene and another man was arrested in relation with the...
BBC
Boston attempted murder arrest after man stabbed
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in a Lincolnshire town. Officers were called to Hartley Street in Boston shortly before 20:00 GMT on Monday, Lincolnshire Police said. A man in his 20s was stabbed twice and is in a stable condition in hospital....
BBC
Cyclist dies after his wheel got stuck in a road crack throwing him off
A cyclist has died after his wheel got stuck in a crack in a rural road and threw him off his bike, police said. Lancashire Police said the man, in his 80s, "suffered serious injuries" and died later in hospital after the crash on Island Road in Winmarleigh. He crashed...
BBC
Murder arrest after man in care fatally assaulted in Hayes
A 44-year-old care facility resident has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another resident at the premises in west London. A 60-year-old man died at the centre for adults with mental health and drug abuse issues in Lansbury Drive, Hayes, shortly before midnight on Monday. Emergency crews attended but he...
BBC
Slough driving instructor in drug arrest mid-lesson
A driving instructor was arrested in the middle of a driving lesson on suspicion of using cannabis. Thames Valley Police officers stopped the vehicle in Slough while it was being driven by a 17-year-old student on Thursday. "Shockingly the driving instructor tested positive for cannabis," a spokesperson said on the...
