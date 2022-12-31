These were the top Lehigh Valley baby names of 2022

Move over, Olivia. There’s a new No. 1 for girls’ baby names at Lehigh Valley Health Network hospitals.

Charlotte was the most popular name chosen for girls born at the network’s hospitals in 2022, according to a news release, knocking Olivia out of the top spot from the previous year . A total of 34 Charlottes were born during the year, and it was also the most popular girls’ name at LVH - Cedar Crest and LVH - Muhlenberg.

Following closely behind Charlotte were Sophia (various spellings) and Isabella, in the No. 2 and 3 spots, respectively. Olivia came in fourth place.

While Olivia dropped a few spots locally, it remained the most popular name nationally for the second year in a row, according to babycenter.com . Rounding out the top 5 girls’ names nationally were Emma, Amelia, Ava and Sophia.

Some LVHN hospitals set their own trends, with Abigail the top girls’ name at LVH–Pocono, while 5 girls were named Harper for the top spot at LVH–Schuylkill.

As for the boys, Liam, Noah and Lucas reigned supreme in the top 3 spots at LVHN for the second year in a row. Nationally, Liam and Noah were also in the top 2 spots, followed by Oliver, Elijah and Mateo, according to babycenter.com .

A few LVHN locations were outliers, with Wyatt the top boys’ name at LVH-Pocono, and Hudson in the No. 1 spot at LVH–Schuylkill.

St. Luke’s University Health Network had many of the same top names at its hospitals. The network doesn’t provide an overall tally, but breaks it down by location:

St. Luke’s Allentown Campus: Isabella and Elijah

St. Luke’s Anderson Campus: Olivia and Noah

St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus: Sadie and James

Despite the common names, one unique moniker grew in popularity locally. LVHN reported that 13 girls named Nova were born at its hospitals in 2022. Other girls’ names that stood out on the list were Honesty, Ocean, Hermione and the appropriately timed Winter.

Ocean, Hendrix, Bronx and Messiah were some of the more unique choices for boys’ names.

While the top trends have been consistent in recent years, they stand in stark contrast to those from a century ago. These were the top names nationally in 1922, according to babycenter.com :

Girls

Mary Dorothy Helen Margaret Ruth Betty Virginia Mildred Elizabeth Frances

Boys

John Robert William James Charles George Joseph Edward Richard Frank