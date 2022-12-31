For many, 2022 proved to be as challenging as 2020 or 2021. While there were some really low lows, there were also some very high highs!. This year’s news cycle was a lot to deal with. Record high inflation, the war in Ukraine, a school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers, the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, four University of Idaho students being murdered in their sleep and a disastrous holiday travel season…these are some of the headlines that many of us wish we never had to read.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO