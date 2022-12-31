ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

The Number Of Californians Moving to Boise In 2023 Is…Something

Hey kids, did you know lots of folks from California have been relocating to Boise in recent years?. If you somehow didn't hear that, then you definitely aren't on any type of social media, because it's pretty much all anyone from Idaho talks about. Yes, some people from California are moving to Boise to start a new life, and yes, we have numbers to back it up.
There Is Only One Glacier in Idaho And It Has A Deadly History

I recently saw someone post on social media that the elevation of Boise was around 2,730 feet above sea level. So naturally, I wanted to fact-check and learned that the Boise airport is 2,871 MSL while the surrounding area is between 2,500 and 2,850 MSL according to Weather.gov. But when I was looking for the highest point in Idaho, I came across what I realized to be Idaho's only glacier.
Idaho’s Newest McDonald’s Opens in Star But Not Everyone is Happy

For years and years, Idaho natives and newcomers have taken to social media and other outlets complaining that the Gem State is missing restaurants, stores, and other shops that are prevalent in other states. Our state's small towns and big cities had grown accustomed to a local version of a national chain. However, as we like to say, those days of national chains skipping Idaho are over.
Entertaining Responses To An Idaho Karen Getting Called Out

As trendy pejoratives are concerned, few are quite as ubiquitous as "Karen." A medieval Scandinavian name, Karen is a shortened form of Katherine. It's derived from the Greek word "aikaterine," and means something close to "pure" or "clear" according to VeryWellFamily. But that was medieval Karen. Today's 21st Century Karen couldn't be more different.
45 Images of What Happiness Looked Like in Boise, Idaho in 2022

For many, 2022 proved to be as challenging as 2020 or 2021. While there were some really low lows, there were also some very high highs!. This year’s news cycle was a lot to deal with. Record high inflation, the war in Ukraine, a school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers, the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, four University of Idaho students being murdered in their sleep and a disastrous holiday travel season…these are some of the headlines that many of us wish we never had to read.
Boise’s Ultimate Guide For Getting Slapped In The Face

AUTHOR DISCLAIMER: I'm not encouraging violence, I'm not encouraging anyone to break the law. I write for a radio station and in no way consider myself an "elite source of news." If you want to share your suggestions for the best place to get slapped in the face in Boise, please send me your suggestions here!
Idahoans Brave Cold Temperatures for a Great Cause [photos]

Hundreds of Idahoans braved the less than thirty-degree temperatures on New Year's Day to take the Polar Plunge. Unlike some folks recovering from too much partying welcoming in 2023, these Idahoans traveled to Lucky Peak Reservoir for a great cause. Idahoans in the Treasure Valley have been plunging in January's chilly temps for twenty years.
The #1 Reason Californians Moved To Boise In 2022

Whatever reason you're thinking of, it's probably not that. It's a hot topic on every Boisian's mind in 2022: More people are moving here. Some love it. Some hate it. Either way, Boise is welcoming new neighbors all the time, especially folks relocating from California to move slightly East to come join us in the City of Trees.
The First Baby Born at St. Luke’s Boise in 2023 is a Beautiful Girl

Boise, Idaho. Moments after Boise ushered in the New Year with its famous Idaho Potato Drop, the St. Luke's Labor and Delivery team welcomed their first baby of 2023!. Congratulations, Jana and Abhinav! They're the proud parents of beautiful baby Elora. The local couple and first-time parents have received the warmest of welcomes from Boise's Treasure Valley.
New Year’s Resolutions For The Bad Drivers in Boise

If you're living in the Treasure Valley and aren't familiar with the state of Boise drivers, you've probably been living under a rock... or you aren't on social media. Same difference? The jury's out but one thing is for sure, people are still voicing their honest (and brutal) opinions on the ability level of Boise drivers.
What Happened to Some of Boise’s Most Popular TV Anchors?

Over the years, dozens of very talented anchors and reporters have graced Boise’s screens to bring us the hard-hitting stories affecting our neighborhoods, the 411 on the Treasure Valley’s moody weather patterns and moments of both triumph and heartbreak in sports. Some, like Mark Johnson, Carolyn Holly, Dee...
The ONE New Year’s Resolution Boise Can Agree On

Most resolutions going into a new year usually sound something like this:. I want to lose weight and get back in shape next year. Those are all lovely, and aspirational for sure. Are they exciting? No. Have we seen them 1,000 times? No. Are you going to stick to any of those? Probably not.
