Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor businesses prepare for Fiesta Bowl crowds

By Brett Kast
 3 days ago
New Years Eve will be a big day for Michigan fans, as the Wolverines prepare to take on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. The game is a semifinal in the College Football Playoff, with a spot in the National Championship on the line.

Despite being nearly 2,000 miles away from Glendale, Arizona where the game will take place, downtown Ann Arbor businesses like The Brown Jug are gearing up for busy crowds.

“Definitely expect it to be packed, it’s always packed game days,” said Annabelle Hubbard, a server at The Brown Jug. "I feel like it definitely impacts our business because everyone wants to watch it.”

As a well known sports bar in town, the Brown Jug is ready for large crowds to take over as they have on most game days during this undefeated season.

“The Ohio State game I was here watching it and after we won everyone rushed the streets,” Hubbard said.

Michigan fan Logan Lajiness says he was out in Colorado visiting family for the holidays, but made sure to be back in Ann Arbor by kickoff in order to watch the game with fellow Wolverine fans.

“I had to make sure I got a flight to come back for this one," Lajiness said. "There’s no other place I’d rather be to watch this game.”

The excitement was also felt at the M-Den on State Street. Some fans even drove from hours away on Friday to get last minute apparel.

“I live in Rockford, just decided to come over and buy some stuff," said Michigan fan Sam Hargrove. "I'm a crazy fan, it is what it is.”

“People are very excited for the bowl game this year, feeling a little more optimistic than last year, feeling a little more confident with it,” said Rose Balzer, Assistant Manager at the M-Den.

Balzer says the store has been selling Fiesta Bowl playoff shirts and lots of back to back Big Ten title shirts. She's hopeful that bigger and better merchandise, like National Championship gear, could be in store soon.

“If we go all the way, we will have a very busy couple months ahead here for sure,” Balzer said with a smile.

The Brown Jug is hoping for a title run too, recommending people show up early for the semifinal game in order to beat the lines.

“I'd say like 1pm or 2pm to get here to make sure you have a table,” Hubbard said.

“We're going to show up pretty early," Lajiness said. "I'm pretty excited to see what happens.”

