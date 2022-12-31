Read full article on original website
Comment: Forest striker Sam Surridge linked with Sunderland loan move - should we snap him up?
Given where we find ourselves currently in the Championship table and the fact we have so many injuries, it’s to be expected that Sunderland are going to be linked with lots of players this month in the media. That said, the first legitimate-sounding striker link in the new year...
Matchday Musings: Happy or disappointed with a point after Sunderland’s draw at Blackpool?
Given the sheer amount of injury problems we have at the minute (I think I counted eight, but I could be wrong), plus the fact we lost Ellis Simms less than two days before the game, I wasn’t expecting any major changes to the team at Blackpool. News early...
Everton vs Brighton - Match Preview | Can Toffees begin 2023 with a win?
Everton will look to build on their battling draw against Manchester City when they kick-off 2023 against Brighton at Goodison Park. The Toffees proved the doubters (myself included) wrong with that feisty performance at the Etihad. I won’t lie, I would have considered a narrow defeat as a decent result before the game, so this is definitely considered bonus point in my book. The miserable defeat at home to Wolves had left us fearing the worst, but the players showed they are still willing to fight for their manager.
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Reading: You Draw Some, You Lose Some
Reading have just started the New Year with a narrow defeat on the road, and I can’t help but feel it’s the opposite side of the same coin for how we ended the old year. On Friday night the Royals fought back to secure a late 1-1 draw at Carrow Road thanks to Andy Carroll’s penalty; on Monday afternoon West Bromwich Albion held onto their 1-0 lead to edge Reading out. Had events gone just a little differently, the Royals may have lost at Carrow Road or drawn at the Hawthorns and the mood right now would be very different.
TEAM NEWS: Bentancur to miss tomorrow’s match at Palace, Bissouma suspended, Kulusevski still questionable
A lot of questions are being asked of Tottenham Hotspur in the wake of Sunday’s disappointing home defeat to Aston Villa. Unfortunately, manager Antonio Conte doesn’t have many answers, at least when it comes to his missing players. Conte held his press conference ahead of Spurs’ trip to...
Everton 1-4 Brighton: Match Recap & Reaction | An absolute travesty and now the inquest continues
Everton took the trip down the East Lancs Road and against all the odds returned home with a point. The hard earned point against Manchester City was met with optimism and pride which have been in short supply this year. The festive period games continue three days later with Everton welcoming Brighton and Hove Albion to Goodison Park for a Tuesday evening match under the lights.
Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will be bidding to begin 2023 in the best possible manner, as we prepare to take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday. United have recorded victories over Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Wolves following the completion of the mid-season break. Bournemouth will make only their ninth ever...
Brentford 3, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: A Tale Of Two Halves (And Liverpool Were Bad In Both)
Bees: Konate 20’ (OG), Wissa 42’, Mbeumo 84’. Good news, bad news. Good news first: Brentford striker Ivan Toney is out with an injury. The bad news? Liverpool essentially have to send out the same lineup for the third match on the trot. There are, however, a few changes. Ibrahima Konaté comes in for Joel Matip, as does Kostas Tsimikas for Andy Robertson. Also, Fabinho returns to the midfield, as captain Jordan Henderson misses out with a concussion.
Paul Ince: Reading Looked A ‘Tired, Jaded Team’ In West Bromwich Albion Loss
The festive period fixtures continued for the Royals with their third game in a week. This time the Royals visited West Bromwich Albion with the home side coming out victorious. The Baggies came out strong and Joe Lumley made some great saves to keep us in the game early on. The hosts took the lead in the 60th minute through Daryl Dike to secure the three points.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa: Match Thread and How to Watch
Welcome to 2023 everyone. Tottenham Hotspur are looking to get back on track and keep pace in the top four as they welcome in Aston Villa. Spurs have slipped to fifth place, two points behind Manchester United while Liverpool are just behind them with the same margin. With the January window now open for business, we know Spurs are targeting some help and will attempt to offload players, but before those rumors can truly churn, we’ll see how the new year starts out for our boys from north London.
Arsenal vs. Newcastle - Preview, Lineups & Talking Points
Something happened last Saturday that we hadn’t seen in ages: Newcastle were held to a goalless draw in a Premier League game for the first time in nine matches spanning a month and a half. The last time to do that to the Magpies was Manchester United and it happened all the way back on Oct. 16th.
Battling point at City proves Lampard still has the belief of Everton players
Everton, after falling in the final seconds to Wolverhampton at home last week 2-1, knew they had a tough task on their hands when they had to travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City. The champs are potentially the most difficult side in England to take points from, and their current talisman—Erling Haaland—already had 20 Premier League goals to his name prior to the start of the day, more than the combined entire Everton squad have managed to score all season long.
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Simms recalled, Elanga loan rumours, French striker linked
Everton draw Manchester City 1-1. Watch the highlights below. Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from the big point on the road. “As soon as it left my foot, I knew that I hit it perfectly. Even when I slipped, it gave me a bit more composure. We knew that for a majority of the game that we were going to be behind the ball but realised on transitions that we could be a threat. I’m delighted to take the point and I think we should be proud that we stuck to the game plan, and it paid off,” says Gray. [EFC]
On This Day (3rd January 1988): Happy Birthday to former Sunderland defender Johnny Evans!
In the wake of Ellis Simms returning to Everton after a relatively successful loan spell on Wearside, it seems fitting to write about one of the most successful loan players that Sunderland have had in their recent history - Johnny Evans!. Under Roy Keane’s reign, Evans’ January loans to Sunderland...
Newcastle 0-0 Leeds - Match Report: A frustrating end to an incredible 2022
Newcastle United were held to a goalless draw by Leeds United on their final outing of the calendar year on Saturday afternoon. Neither side could find a winner at a rain-soaked St James’ Park despite the efforts of Kieran Trippier, who had a hand in most of the Magpies’ best chances of the afternoon.
Conte tries to temper expectations after Aston Villa loss
Antonio Conte had a tough job ahead of him after today’s dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa. The Tottenham boss faced the media in his post-match press conference and attempted to explain why his team had an anemic six shots and 0.66 xG at home against a team 12th in the table coming into this match.
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: Spurs fall at home in another listless display
New year, same old Tottenham. Tottenham Hotspur hosted 12th-place Aston Villa, and put paid to supporter hopes that they might have turned over a new leaf after the end of 2022. Tottenham conceded two goals in the second half to Villa, the tenth straight match in which they’ve conceded first. But this time, they couldn’t engineer a comeback. Spurs didn’t generate much offense of their own, and fell on their collective faces. The final score was 0-2 to the visitors; Emi Buendia and Douglas Luiz scored for Villa.
Rumour Mongering: Real Madrid Now Favourites to Sign Jude Bellingham
During the World Cup, for many Liverpool fans the most interesting story wasn’t any of the football being played in Qatar but rather the developments in the Jude Bellingham transfer saga, with a string of reports suggesting the midfielder’s signing was an all but done deal. The problem...
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa: Community Player Ratings
Well. That happened. TottenhamHotspur hosted Unai Emery’s Aston Villa on New Year’s Day and made them look like Manchester City. Spurs conceded two goals — again — to a Premier League opponent but wasn’t able to muster a comeback this time around, falling 2-0. Villa’s Emi Buendia and Douglas Luiz were the goal scorers.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 2
Hello everyone! Can’t believe I haven’t done one of these since last year ... These “New Year’s resolutions” are quite the trend these days, aren’t they? People want to do all sorts of things like travel, find true love, gain financial independence or get in shape.
