FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Isaih Moore scored 16 points and Fresno State beat the last unbeaten team in the nation in No. 21 New Mexico, topping the Lobos 71-67 on Tuesday night. Isaiah Hill added 14 points, making three free throws in the final seconds to wrap up the victory for the Bulldogs (6-8, 2-1 Mountain West). “I told the team we have to keep it in perspective,” Lobos coach Richard Pitino said. “We are 14-1. It’s been an unbelievable run to go two months without a loss. It is tough to win on the road, especially in conference. We will try not to get too emotional about this, but just get back home and learn from it.” Jemarl Baker added 13 points and five assists, and 6-foot-11 Eduardo Andre, averaging just over four points a game, scored a career-high 12 points and had eight rebounds.
