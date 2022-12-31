STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Victor Cenci, 96, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Arrochar on Jan.1, 2023. The lifelong Staten Islander is predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Theresa (nee Cacciabue). In WW II, he was a radio operator in the Merchant Marine, sailing to ports all across the globe. Like his father, Victor was a proud member of the Electricians Union, Local 3 IBEW. He was recognized at a luncheon in 2022 as a 75-year member. During his 50-year career he was a foreman on multiple projects across the city. Additionally, Victor was also a member of the Staten Island Electrical Club, the Electrical Retiree Club, the South Beach Civic Association and the American Legion Cespino-Russo Post. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.

