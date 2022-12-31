Read full article on original website
It’s peak mating season for coyotes on Staten Island, animals could be more active: NYC Parks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s coyote population may begin a period of greater activity as peak mating season commences in New York City. The city Parks Department said January marks the start of the species’ breeding period, which extends into March before pups are born in the spring. At least one coyote has been observed on the borough in recent months, specifically on the West Shore.
Staten Island’s very best of 2022: Your favorite restaurants, businesses
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They’re the bonafide best. With the help of our readers, the Advance/SILive.com set out to find some of the borough’s favorite businesses, restaurants and more this year as part of our Best of Staten Island series. Over the course of eight months, we...
Family asks for help locating Staten Island man, 58
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Relatives of Joe Perry Sr., a 58-year-old Tottenville resident, say they have been searching for their loved one for almost two weeks now. According to his family, Perry Sr. has been missing since Friday, Dec. 23. Perry Sr.’s daughter-in-law, Cassandra Perry, told the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com that he was seen wearing a gray hoodie underneath a black winter coat and blue-jean pants in the vicinity of Ellis Street in his neighborhood.
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 3, 2023: Victor Cenci, Merchant Marine, member of electricians union, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Victor Cenci, 96, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Arrochar on Jan.1, 2023. The lifelong Staten Islander is predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Theresa (nee Cacciabue). In WW II, he was a radio operator in the Merchant Marine, sailing to ports all across the globe. Like his father, Victor was a proud member of the Electricians Union, Local 3 IBEW. He was recognized at a luncheon in 2022 as a 75-year member. During his 50-year career he was a foreman on multiple projects across the city. Additionally, Victor was also a member of the Staten Island Electrical Club, the Electrical Retiree Club, the South Beach Civic Association and the American Legion Cespino-Russo Post. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
Coming soon in 2023: New Staten Island restaurants due to open
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There’s no shortage of restaurants on Staten Island. Rolling into the New Year, Staten Island’s estimated 500,000 residents have 1,035 licensed eateries from which to choose. And a few more are on their way. Also, at the moment, according to the State Liquor...
Local produce: What to expect from the January Greenmarket
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Although it’s the thick of winter, Mother Nature keeps on chugging. And so do the hyper-local producers at the Saturday St. George Greenmarket, located behind the St. George Theatre. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. The farmer’s market can be found...
Family reunites with long-lost dog trapped by NJ animal hoarders
It was a reunion two years in the making. A family from Tennessee drove 11 straight hours to reunite with their bloodhound named Daisy who was one of 180 dogs and cats found inside a filthy Brick house in December as over half the other animals have been adopted. Ocean...
See how much these 10 Grant City homes sold for in the past year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- From the North Shore to the South Shore, and everywhere in between, we’re taking a look at real estate prices across the borough. In the past two years, we’ve looked at houses that sold in New Springville, Great Kills, Port Richmond, Willowbrook, Eltingville, Castleton Corners, Tottenville, New Dorp and Rosebank.
Eater
Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter
More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
Want to dine in the road again this summer? Restaurant deadline looming for 2023 Open Streets program.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 2023 Open Streets application is now available online. In the past, the NYC Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) has been a boon for the restaurant industry, particularly through COVID, with expanded seating into reimagined outdoor dining. But deadlines are looming. In addition to eateries,...
Hard to say goodbye: Brooklyn small business closing after 22 years, neighborhood children are heartbroken
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A pandemic and a recession did not destroy Brooklyn’s small business, Lulu’s Cuts and Toys. The owner said that big box competition and inflation delivered the death blows. The beloved local landmark is now shutting its doors after 22 years in business. The owner of Lulus Cuts and Toys on […]
Want to get fit in 2023? Here are 5 new Staten Island gyms and wellness concepts worth checking out.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’ve gained a few holiday pounds, or have simply just resolved to maintain a healthier existence in 2023, there are plenty of big box fitness brands in the borough offering New Year’s memberships and specials to get you in the door. But don’t forget about the boutique concepts that are also a major part of the Staten Island fitness scene. Here’s a look at five health and wellness centers that launched here this past year:
fox5ny.com
Elderly woman attacked and robbed in NYC
NEW YORK - A 76-year-old woman was attacked and robbed moments after she left a Manhattan gym. The NYPD says it happened on New Year's Day on Leonard St. in Tribeca. The woman had just left the building and was walking on the sidewalk when a man approached her. He grabbed at her purse but she pulled it away.
Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joseph Califano, 85, of New Springville, the proprietor of The Industrial Printers in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, died Dec. 30 after a battle with multiple sclerosis. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1958 to 1964, attaining the rank of specialist fourth class. He also was the vice president/treasurer of the Staten Island Multiple Sclerosis Society. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
Happy new year! Meet the first babies born on Staten Island in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Hours after the world welcomed in the new year across the globe, Staten Island greeted its two newest residents -- the first babies born in the borough in 2023. At 3:16 a.m. Sunday, little Savannah Rose was born to Stacey and Mike Velez at Staten Island...
Thousands take chilly dip at annual Polar Bear plunge in Coney Island, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Thousands of people braved Sunday’s 50-degree weather to take a chilly dip in the waters off Coney Island, Brooklyn, as part of the Polar Bear Club’s annual New Year’s Day plunge, according to ABC 7. Founded in 1903, the club is the oldest...
Times Square NYE attack that left 3 NYPD injured: Here’s what we know so far
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three days after a 19-year-old man attacked with a machete three NYPD officers — including one who’s assigned to a Staten Island precinct and one who was working his first day on the job — just steps from the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, police continue to investigate the suspected terroristic incident.
Starting next weekend, Staten Islanders will pay more to drive to New Jersey
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Only another week until driving to and from New Jersey gets more expensive for Staten Islanders. Starting Sunday, Jan. 8, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will increase the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing.
Missing Long Beach Woman Found
Update:A Long Island woman who went missing has been found.Blair Paton, age 32, of Long Beach, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. on 101st Avenue and 126th Street in Jamaica, Queens. Her disappearance was reported to police on Saturday, Dec. 31.On Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, Nassau County P…
22 injured when SUV crashes into Manhattan restaurant: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Twenty-two people were injured when a hit-and-run driver rear-ended a sport utility vehicle and sent it crashing into a Manhattan restaurant, according to the Associated Press. The incident happened at approximately 9 p.m. Monday in upper Manhattan.
