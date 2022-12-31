ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

It’s peak mating season for coyotes on Staten Island, animals could be more active: NYC Parks

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s coyote population may begin a period of greater activity as peak mating season commences in New York City. The city Parks Department said January marks the start of the species’ breeding period, which extends into March before pups are born in the spring. At least one coyote has been observed on the borough in recent months, specifically on the West Shore.
Family asks for help locating Staten Island man, 58

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Relatives of Joe Perry Sr., a 58-year-old Tottenville resident, say they have been searching for their loved one for almost two weeks now. According to his family, Perry Sr. has been missing since Friday, Dec. 23. Perry Sr.’s daughter-in-law, Cassandra Perry, told the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com that he was seen wearing a gray hoodie underneath a black winter coat and blue-jean pants in the vicinity of Ellis Street in his neighborhood.
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 3, 2023: Victor Cenci, Merchant Marine, member of electricians union, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Victor Cenci, 96, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Arrochar on Jan.1, 2023. The lifelong Staten Islander is predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Theresa (nee Cacciabue). In WW II, he was a radio operator in the Merchant Marine, sailing to ports all across the globe. Like his father, Victor was a proud member of the Electricians Union, Local 3 IBEW. He was recognized at a luncheon in 2022 as a 75-year member. During his 50-year career he was a foreman on multiple projects across the city. Additionally, Victor was also a member of the Staten Island Electrical Club, the Electrical Retiree Club, the South Beach Civic Association and the American Legion Cespino-Russo Post. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter

More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
Want to get fit in 2023? Here are 5 new Staten Island gyms and wellness concepts worth checking out.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’ve gained a few holiday pounds, or have simply just resolved to maintain a healthier existence in 2023, there are plenty of big box fitness brands in the borough offering New Year’s memberships and specials to get you in the door. But don’t forget about the boutique concepts that are also a major part of the Staten Island fitness scene. Here’s a look at five health and wellness centers that launched here this past year:
Elderly woman attacked and robbed in NYC

NEW YORK - A 76-year-old woman was attacked and robbed moments after she left a Manhattan gym. The NYPD says it happened on New Year's Day on Leonard St. in Tribeca. The woman had just left the building and was walking on the sidewalk when a man approached her. He grabbed at her purse but she pulled it away.
Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joseph Califano, 85, of New Springville, the proprietor of The Industrial Printers in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, died Dec. 30 after a battle with multiple sclerosis. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1958 to 1964, attaining the rank of specialist fourth class. He also was the vice president/treasurer of the Staten Island Multiple Sclerosis Society. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
Missing Long Beach Woman Found

Update:A Long Island woman who went missing has been found.Blair Paton, age 32, of Long Beach, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. on 101st Avenue and 126th Street in Jamaica, Queens. Her disappearance was reported to police on Saturday, Dec. 31.On Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, Nassau County P…
