Whoopi Goldberg was born and raised in Manhattan, and by all accounts will always consider herself a New Yorker. However, the multihyphenate has spent a considerable amount of time in California, and she’s owned some rather luxurious residences on both coasts over the past few decades. Goldberg (whose real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson) grew up in the Chelsea-Elliott Houses in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, which is where she lived until she moved to California after getting married in 1973 when she was just 18.

