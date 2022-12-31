Read full article on original website
'Are You an Entertainer?' Comedian Pat Cooper on TV's 'Seinfeld'
Pat Cooper is one of the most underappreciated comedians of our time. Cooper is a pioneer, one of the first standup comedians to highlight—and poke fun at—his Italian-American roots on stage.
suggest.com
What Happened To Pauly Shore? Where The Comedian Is Today In 2023
Like him or not, comedian Pauly Shore was a Gen-X pop icon. From his early days as an MTV VJ to his starring roles in a string of early ’90s comedies, Shore set himself apart with his one-of-a-kind surfer schtick. But the persona only took him so far—by the end of the decade, the dude known as “The Weasel” slipped into obscurity.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters, renowned broadcast journalist, died at 93 on December 30, ABC News reported. She's survived by her daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, who Walters adopted at birth with her second husband, Lee Guber. Known for her hard-hitting interviews with all kinds of legendary politicians and celebrities, Walters retired from being on-air in 2014 (via CNN), and she didn't appear in public much after 2016, according to PopCulture.
Why Did Trevor Noah Leave 'The Daily Show'?
After seven years as host, Trevor Noah has officially left "The Daily Show."
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Pioneering journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93
Barbara Walters, the pioneering broadcast journalist who was the first female anchor on an evening news program, died Friday. She was 93.
ETOnline.com
Star Jones, Rosie O'Donnell, Sunny Hostin and More 'The View' Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters' Death
Past and present co-hosts of The View are reacting to Barbara Walters' death on Friday. She was 93. Star Jones, who co-hosted alongside the legendary broadcaster since the show's inception in 1997 until season 9 in 2006, took to Twitter on Friday night and paid tribute to her mentor. "I...
Inside Whoopi Goldberg’s Historic Real Estate Portfolio
Whoopi Goldberg was born and raised in Manhattan, and by all accounts will always consider herself a New Yorker. However, the multihyphenate has spent a considerable amount of time in California, and she’s owned some rather luxurious residences on both coasts over the past few decades. Goldberg (whose real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson) grew up in the Chelsea-Elliott Houses in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, which is where she lived until she moved to California after getting married in 1973 when she was just 18.
ETOnline.com
Monica Lewinsky Reflects on Barbara Walters' Death After Their Record-Breaking Interview
More than two decades after her record-breaking interview with Barbara Walters on 20/20, Monica Lewinsky is reacting to the tragic news of the veteran broadcaster's death. Lewinsky, 49, took to social media on Friday night and posted a. remembering the iconic journalist, who died Friday at her home in New...
Barbara Walters To Be Remembered In Two ABC News Specials
ABC News will pay tribute to legendary journalist Barbara Walters in two specials over this holiday weekend – Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 on ABC and The View Honors Barbara Walters on ABC News Live. Walters joined ABC News in 1976. She was the 20/20 co-host and chief correspondent for 25 years and created The View as a co-host in 1997. Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 2020, a two-hour primetime special, will feature Walters’ most groundbreaking and iconic interviews, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of Walters, and interviews with Bob Iger, David Muir, Diane Sawyer, Deborah Roberts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos,...
KTVZ
The most anticipated Broadway shows opening in 2023
Broadway babies, we’ve reached that spectacular segment of the theatrical season in which musicals and plays open in droves and vie for a chance to win a Tony Award — or 11. There are tigers and murderous barbers and cookouts and corn-centric fables opening on Broadway this year,...
Legendary TV broadcaster Barbara Walters dies at 93
Barbara Walters, the legendary broadcaster known for her exclusive interviews with presidents, dictators, Oscar winners, professional athletes and beyond, has died. She was 93. “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones," her representative, Cindi Berger, confirmed to TODAY.com. "She lived her life with no regrets....
KTVZ
Fred White, Earth, Wind & Fire drummer, dead at 67
Fred White, a drummer for classic ’70s superband Earth, Wind & Fire, has died, according to an Instagram post from his older brother and former bandmate, Verdine White. He was 67. Verdine White wrote on Instagram on Sunday, “Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing...
KTVZ
Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green dead at 45
Just days after his cancer diagnosis was publicly announced, Jeremiah Green — the drummer for the rock band Modest Mouse — has died, according to statements from his mother and bandmates. He was 45 years old. “It is with a very heavy heart that the Green and Namatame...
KTVZ
‘Kaleidoscope’ adds color to a bland heist story with a you-pick-the-order format
The puzzle-like gimmick at the heart of “Kaleidoscope” — watch the episodes in any order that you want — can’t conceal how otherwise uninspired this “Ocean’s Eleven”-esque heist series actually is. Chalk that up in part to stiffly written characters, familiar situations and drawn-out logistical sequences. It’s moderately watchable, but all told, color me unimpressed.
KTVZ
Sherlock Holmes joins a first Oscar winner and the ‘ice cream’ song in the public domain
A Sherlock Holmes collection, the first film to win the Oscars’ top prize and a classic ditty by Irving Berlin are among the thousands of books, films and musical compositions entering the US public domain in 2023. When a piece of art enters the public domain, it means no...
Baba Wawa! How Barbara Walters 'Came to Terms' with Gilda Radner's Infamous SNL Impression of Her
The late broadcaster was famously not too fond of Saturday Night Live star and original cast member Gilda Radner's impression of her, but eventually "lightened up" about it Barbara Walters was famously not too fond of the Saturday Night Live star and original cast member Gilda Radner's impression of her, but eventually "lightened up" about it. In SNL's first season in 1976, the late comic debuted her caricature of the legendary news anchor, who died on Friday evening, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE. Radner, donning a bouffant blond wig,...
nexttv.com
Decades Salutes Groucho Marx, Dick Cavett This Week
Decades salutes Dick Cavett, Groucho Marx and their relationship with episodes of The Dick Cavett Show featuring the comedian starting Monday, January 2. The event goes through Friday, January 6 in the 9 p.m. ET slot. “These rare and intimate conversations offer a unique glimpse into the pair's friendship and...
