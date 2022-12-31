Read full article on original website
No. 4 Kansas at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosts its first Big 12 game of the season on Saturday when the Kansas Jayhawks come to Morgantown. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup. No. 4 KU at WVU men’s basketball game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2022. Time:...
West Virginia’s Perfect Offensive Coordinator
Morgantown, West Virginia – To be truly successful at West Virginia, coaches must be willing to think outside the box and use unorthodox methods. The Mountaineers will never out-talent the very top programs in the country and must find gimmicks to compete at the highest level. West Virginia most...
WVU linebacker enters the transfer portal
West Virginia edge rusher Lanell Carr intends to transfer, according to 247Sports' Carl Reed. Per EerSports' sources, Carr is not officially in the portal as of this story going live, but Reed once coached high school ball in St. Louis and his tweet about Carr transferring was subsequently retweeted by Carr himself.
WVU Football Sends Prayers, Well Wishes to Former Pitt Star Damar Hamlin
Life is bigger than football or any rivalry. That was reinforced on Monday night with what happened to former Pitt great and current Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin had to be rushed to the hospital after suffering what’s been reported as a cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals in Cincinnati.
West Virginia Hires Wide Receivers Coach
On Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced Bilal Marshall as the Mountaineers' new receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said in a release by WVU. “He came here as one of our graduate assistant coaches three years ago, did an outstanding job and was a valuable asset to our program, not only on the field but with our recruiting efforts. I look forward to him joining our program once again.”
WVU Football announces new assistant coach has been hired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 2, 2022) – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Bilal Marshall has returned to WVU as the newest member of the Mountaineer coaching staff, hired as the receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said....
West Virginia Head Coach Threatens To Kick Star Player Off the Team
Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins was absolutely livid following West Virginia’s 11th straight Big 12 Conference loss last night at Oklahoma State. Huggins was clearly frustrated with the poor officiating, but most of his ire was directed as his senior guard Erik Stevenson. Stevenson, who is the...
Looking back at some of the biggest wins of Don Nehlen’s WVU head coaching career
The great Don Nehlen celebrates his 87th birthday Sunday. Nehlen controlled the sidelines at Milan Puskar Stadium for 21 seasons and took the Mountaineers to some of the highest peaks of success that the program has ever enjoyed. He coached 15 first-team All-Americans, won a school-record 149 games, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.
WVU hoops at Oklahoma State: Tip time, where to watch, and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia suffered just its third loss of the season in an overtime thriller, Saturday, to begin Big 12 play. The Mountaineers have a quick turnaround, as WVU will take the court against Oklahoma State less than 48 hours after falling to Kansas State. Here’s everything...
Bob Huggins Rips Senior Player for Stupid Mistake
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to 0-2 in the Big 12 Conference with a 67-60 loss at Oklahoma State. West Virginia’s legendary head coach, Bob Huggins, was not happy with his team as a whole but really focused on the referees and one player.
Bob Huggins’ Unclassy Move
Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins has made a career of doing things the right way. For the past 40+ years, he’s gone out of his way to be classy and professional and respectful of the game of basketball. Last night, Huggins was not very classy. Following a...
Huggins has special delivery after loss: 'We've got a bunch of BSers'
You'd have a hard time finding a stretch of basketball that bothered Bob Huggins -- and "bothered" likely is not a strong enough word -- more than the final 21 games West Virginia played last season. Eighteen Big 12 games. One Big 12/SEC Challenge game. Two Big 12 Tournament games. The Mountaineers were 5-16, lost all 10 road games and managed to match the Hall of Fame coach's longest losing streak with seven straight defeats ... twice.
5 Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia
Where Are The Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia?. Rio de Grill is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that serves Brazilian food, such as grilled pineapple and pork ribs. This Brazilian restaurant has excellent service and an array of hot and cold foods. You can also order biscuits and dessert cookies. The steakhouse has a comfortable setting and a great atmosphere. It's a quaint spot with a great atmosphere and delicious Brazilian dishes. They serve pork ribs, lamb, chicken bacon wrap, and more. Plus, they have a salad bar.
When will the long waits at Route 50 and Emily Drive end?
The City of Clarksburg said the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is aware of the traffic light issue at the intersection of Emily Drive and Route 50 that is causing long waits at East Pointe.
Man arrested after pursuit ends in Harrison County
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested after a pursuit that ended in Harrison County, authorities said. The pursuit started around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and ended near Coplin Ave. and Philippi Pike. between Anmoore and Clarksburg, authorities said. Authorities on scene told 5 News the suspect, who was not...
Jane Lew truck stop holds grand-opening for Arby’s chain restaurant
A new Arby's fast-food restaurant held its grand-opening on Dec. 31 at the Jane Lew Par Mar truck station.
Randolph Co. burglary investigation leads to 3 arrests
Three people have been arrested after deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff's Department investigated a burglary and the disappearance of two juveniles.
Man rescued from trench in Enterprise
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews rescued a man after he became trapped in a trench. The call came in around 6:25 p.m. Monday. First responders from numerous agencies responded to the call at a home on Hood Ave. in Enterprise. Fire officials on the scene told 5 News the...
Motorcyclist arrested after chase leads to Rt. 33 crash
A motorcyclist has been arrested after attempting to flee an officer on Route 33 West.
Driver loses control of vehicle, crashes into power pole
VALLEY BEND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Tuesday motor vehicle accident in which a driver lost control of his vehicle resulted in the vehicle striking a power pole. According to reports from Deputy L. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, authorities responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle accident in the Valley Bend area just before Kelly Surveying.
