Winning Powerball lottery numbers for January 2, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $265 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $200 prize: 23 winners. $100 prize: 30 winners. $14 prize: 437 winners.
Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023; jackpot $265 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball lottery selected winning numbers in its drawing for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for a jackpot estimated at $265 million. The numbers are 7-9-12-31-62 Powerball 22 Power Play 2x. The Classic Lotto numbers are 19-21-23-24-29-43 Kicker 500771. The jackpot is $3.5 million for the drawing...
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in St. Louis County
Monday night's Powerball involved the first million-dollar winner in Missouri Lottery's of 2023.
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places. This joint on the eastside is known for their mouthwatering oven-baked wings. You can get your wings tossed in a variety of sauces with heat levels ranging from mild to very hot. Other sauce options include BBQ, hot BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, sweet chili, Cajun (you can also get a dry version of Cajun), Caribbean jerk, dry ranch, six pepper blend, garlic, garlic parmesan, hot garlic, and hot garlic parmesan.
Mega Millions results for 12/30/22; did anyone win the $685 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – Several players came within one number of winning the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $685 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Dec. 30. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 will be worth $785 million with a...
23 in 2023! Cool things to do in Northeast Ohio in the new year
CLEVELAND — New Year, new you, new adventures, right? It's 2023 and it's time to look forward to some of the coolest things happening in Northeast Ohio in the new year. "The Ohio RV Supershow makes its return to the I-X Center in Cleveland for the first time since 2020. The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
Lucky 2022 — A look back at big lottery winners in Northeast Ohio this year
Several lucky players won over $1 million from lottery games right here in Northeast Ohio during 2022.
New owners close Pickle Mama’s in Medina County’s Montville Township
MEDINA, Ohio -- Cleveland Restaurant Group suddenly closed Pickle Mama’s Market & Eatery in Montville Township on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and let the staff go. The restaurant was located at 7249 Wooster Pike, just three miles south of Medina’s historical square. The space has been home to various...
‘Compete shock’: Man who bought last 2 scratch-off tickets at Michigan store wins $4M
A Michigan man bought the last two scratch-off tickets for his favorite lottery game. One of them paid off big, to the tune of $4 million. “I was in complete shock!” the 42-year-old Macomb County man, who chose to remain anonymous, said in a statement to the Michigan Lottery on Thursday.
$2M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania for New Year’s Eve drawing
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning Powerball ticket worth millions was sold in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on New Year’s Day. The ticket sold for Saturday’s $265 million Powerball is worth $2 million to the winner. They were able to match five of the five numbers without the Powerball but they had Power Play.
What are the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for December 27, 2022? See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $565 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
Ohioans bet big at area sportsbooks on first day of legal sports gambling (photos, video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was an exhilarating day for sports fans and casinos alike Sunday in the Cleveland area and around the state as people took advantage of Ohio’s long-awaited first day of legal sports betting. Parking lots at MGM Northfield Park and Jack Casino in downtown Cleveland...
Winning Ohio Lottery ticket worth $100,000 hits Classic Lotto KICKER: See where the lucky ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio
TWINSBURG, Ohio — Check your tickets!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. There is a new lottery winner in Ohio after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto kicker worth $100,000 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Ohio...
Yorkville Lottery player is a finalist for “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year”
The Illinois Lottery is pleased to announce that one of its players is once again in line to win $1 million with Powerball on New Year’s Eve. Dr. Cynthia Hines-Butler from Yorkville, IL is one of 29 finalists in the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” drawing.
Things Remembered to close corporate office in Richmond Heights, distribution center in Mahoning County
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Things Remembered, the retailer known for its personalized gifts and merchandise, is set to close its corporate headquarters in Richmond Heights. In a filing with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the company says it will shut down its headquarters on Curtiss Wright Parkway as well as its North Jackson distribution center in Mahoning County "on or about January 13, 2023."
Meet the first babies born in Northeast Ohio in 2023
New year, new life! Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Health in Lorain shared photos of two of the first babies to be born in 2023.
Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
Did you win? 3 $700,000 jackpot-winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys were able to take care of business Thursday night, ending 2023 on a high note, and some other North Texans and a Texan near Houston are boasting some serious wins of their own. The Texas Lottery reports three jackpot-winning Texas Two Step...
Ohio RV Supershow returns to I-X Center: What to expect at the 2023 event
CLEVELAND — It’s back!. “The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
Michigan Lottery: Chance to win $5 “Winter Green 7’s” instant tickets
105.1 The BOUNCE has your chance to hit it big with the Michigan Lottery!. Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. Listen to The Morning BOUNCE Jan 23-27 for your chance to call in and win. This month’s feature is $5...
