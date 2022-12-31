ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Mask mandates return at several NJ schools districts

NEW JERSEY - Students in several school districts across New Jersey are back from winter break, and back to wearing masks in classrooms. Beginning Tuesday, students and staff in Paterson must wear masks indoors, along with students in the Passaic School District, which reinstated the policy before winter vacation. The...
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Masks going back on in some NJ schools

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Thousands of students and staff members in New Jersey will return to school Tuesday with masks back on. At least two larger New Jersey communities are implementing the mask measure amidst rising COVID, Flu and RSV cases. “Sickness is getting worse, more kids are getting sick,” said Paterson mother Anastasia Dugans. […]
PATERSON, NJ
CBS Philly

New Jersey minimum wage workers begin seeing pay increases: "Everyone deserves it"

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- Workers in New Jersey who are earning minimum wage have started seeing pay bumps as a result of a state law passed in 2019. New Jersey's minimum wage rose from $13 an hour to $14.13 an hour.At Passariello's Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen in Haddonfield, about 25% of its staff, mostly students, will see the wage hike. "I think it's amazing," William Cody, a student and worker, said. "I think it'll help me a lot with my student loans and paying bills." Manager Clemente Passariello said the restaurant's already paying the other 75% of their staff well over minimum wage. "We just think everyone deserves it," Passariello said. "As inflation goes up, we think everyone's pay should go up as well." Some public policy research nonprofits, including the Employment Policies Institute, argue a higher minimum wage will cause businesses to shut down because they can't afford to pay higher wages, which, in turn, would mean people losing their jobs. By this time next year, New Jersey's minimum wage will go up once more to $15 an hour.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
The Jewish Press

12,000 New York City Hospital Nurses Prepare to Strike

Some 12,000 New York City nurses are preparing to strike this month at seven local hospitals unless negotiators reach an agreement in ongoing contract talks. Nurses delivered 10-day strike notices at facilities this weekend as hospital executives failed to settle the contracts, which may mean that nurses in the city will go on strike beginning Jan. 9.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Meet New Jersey's First Babies Of 2023 (UPDATED)

Oh baby! New Jersey's first baby of 2023 was born just 29 minutes after the ball dropped at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.Zaia Cassandra weighs 7 pounds and was due to arrive Jan. 10 — but instead gave her parents and three brothers a New Year's thrill. The family is resting comfortably in…
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

It’s a Girl! Morristown Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) –Morristown Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System welcomed their first birth of 2023. Vinoschandrika Gnanasekaran and Sri Harsha Bokka from Budd Lake welcomed their daughter at 12:31 a.m. on January 1. The baby weighed in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
BET

Missing Princeton Student Misrach Ewunetie’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Mercer County, N.J. prosecutors announced on Dec. 28 that Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student who went missing for several days before being found on the campus grounds, died by suicide. A statement from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s office said the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s office determined her death...
PRINCETON, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Kearny police seeking public’s help to locate resident, 28, last seen in Newark

The Kearny Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a 28-year-old resident last seen in Newark, they announced on Facebook this afternoon. “The Kearny Police Department has received a missing persons report for Mr. Robert Cestari, a 28 year old Kearny resident. Mr. Cestari‘s last known location was Newark, NJ,” the post says.
KEARNY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy