4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PAMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean CuisineWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
154 Migrants Arrived in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve on the 18th Bus From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Once homeless as a kid, new Philadelphia school board president empathizes with students’ struggles
Reginald Streater, the new president of the Philadelphia Board of Education, has a particular empathy for children in poverty because he was once homeless himself. He’s using that compassion in his strategy to navigate district schools.
fox5ny.com
Mask mandates return at several NJ schools districts
NEW JERSEY - Students in several school districts across New Jersey are back from winter break, and back to wearing masks in classrooms. Beginning Tuesday, students and staff in Paterson must wear masks indoors, along with students in the Passaic School District, which reinstated the policy before winter vacation. The...
Plans for New Hope Restaurant Site to Be Presented to Borough Council This Month
Known for its thriving restaurant scene, a Bucks County town may soon have a new addition to their large selection of local eateries. Emma Dooling wrote about the plans for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Landmark Developers, a New Jersey real estate developer, hopes to present its updated plan for the...
Masks going back on in some NJ schools
PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Thousands of students and staff members in New Jersey will return to school Tuesday with masks back on. At least two larger New Jersey communities are implementing the mask measure amidst rising COVID, Flu and RSV cases. “Sickness is getting worse, more kids are getting sick,” said Paterson mother Anastasia Dugans. […]
Art project honors victims of Philadelphia gun violence, heals grieving families
The subjects of the Souls Shot Portrait Project are not just victims. They were sons, daughters, mothers, everyday people with grief-stricken families and friends who are left behind to mourn their loss, however long that may take.
Camden, Philadelphia public schools to return to masking for first weeks back from winter break
In Camden and Philadelphia, masks are required coming back from winter break, as school officials in both cities try to prevent waves of infections from COVID-19, flu and RSV.
New Jersey minimum wage workers begin seeing pay increases: "Everyone deserves it"
HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- Workers in New Jersey who are earning minimum wage have started seeing pay bumps as a result of a state law passed in 2019. New Jersey's minimum wage rose from $13 an hour to $14.13 an hour.At Passariello's Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen in Haddonfield, about 25% of its staff, mostly students, will see the wage hike. "I think it's amazing," William Cody, a student and worker, said. "I think it'll help me a lot with my student loans and paying bills." Manager Clemente Passariello said the restaurant's already paying the other 75% of their staff well over minimum wage. "We just think everyone deserves it," Passariello said. "As inflation goes up, we think everyone's pay should go up as well." Some public policy research nonprofits, including the Employment Policies Institute, argue a higher minimum wage will cause businesses to shut down because they can't afford to pay higher wages, which, in turn, would mean people losing their jobs. By this time next year, New Jersey's minimum wage will go up once more to $15 an hour.
The Jewish Press
12,000 New York City Hospital Nurses Prepare to Strike
Some 12,000 New York City nurses are preparing to strike this month at seven local hospitals unless negotiators reach an agreement in ongoing contract talks. Nurses delivered 10-day strike notices at facilities this weekend as hospital executives failed to settle the contracts, which may mean that nurses in the city will go on strike beginning Jan. 9.
Meet New Jersey's First Babies Of 2023 (UPDATED)
Oh baby! New Jersey's first baby of 2023 was born just 29 minutes after the ball dropped at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.Zaia Cassandra weighs 7 pounds and was due to arrive Jan. 10 — but instead gave her parents and three brothers a New Year's thrill. The family is resting comfortably in…
wrnjradio.com
It’s a Girl! Morristown Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) –Morristown Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System welcomed their first birth of 2023. Vinoschandrika Gnanasekaran and Sri Harsha Bokka from Budd Lake welcomed their daughter at 12:31 a.m. on January 1. The baby weighed in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches.
Masks temporarily return in Philadelphia and Camden school districts
The districts say the measure is to protect the community and mitigate the spread of several respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.
From slave mines in Monmouth to plantations in Jersey City, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
Republican trans candidate wins by 1 vote in Democratic NJ city
TRENTON — It's a new year. But is it also a new era in the state's capital city?. On Monday, the city swore in its newest member of the City Council — a Republican transgender white woman who won her seat by a single vote in a majority Democratic and minority city.
roi-nj.com
Genova Burns to serve as local counsel in BlockFi’s Chapter 11 proceedings in Trenton
Genova Burns has been selected to serve as local counsel for the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Trenton involving BlockFi, the Jersey City-based cryptocurrency loan and borrow platform that filed for bankruptcy protection in November, following the collapse of FTX. Genova Burns was selected by the Official Committee of Unsecured...
A Sunday strut: Mummers perform their way through Philly for the 123rd year
Music, confetti, glitter, bright colored costumes and people of all ages filled the streets of Philadelphia Sunday for the city’s annual Mummers Day Parade, which kicked off at 9 a.m. outside City Hall.
The lowest property taxes in NJ are in a town you’d never live in (Opinion)
Of all of his smoke and mirrors and his posturing, the most aggravating thing about Gov. Murphy is his absolute reluctance to do what needs to be done about New Jersey’s soaring property taxes. Not only has the governor actually done nothing to alleviate our property tax burden (We...
Beloved West Philadelphia barber retires after nearly 60 years
James Rice, 75, helped to shape minds for more than half a century at his barber shop.
BET
Missing Princeton Student Misrach Ewunetie’s Cause Of Death Revealed
Mercer County, N.J. prosecutors announced on Dec. 28 that Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student who went missing for several days before being found on the campus grounds, died by suicide. A statement from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s office said the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s office determined her death...
hudsoncountyview.com
Kearny police seeking public’s help to locate resident, 28, last seen in Newark
The Kearny Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a 28-year-old resident last seen in Newark, they announced on Facebook this afternoon. “The Kearny Police Department has received a missing persons report for Mr. Robert Cestari, a 28 year old Kearny resident. Mr. Cestari‘s last known location was Newark, NJ,” the post says.
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
