digitalspy.com

The Masked Singer UK reveals identity of first series 4 celebrity

The Masked Singer UK series 4, episode 1 spoilers follow. The Masked Singer UK has unmasked — and eliminated — its first series 4 celebrity. During its New Year’s Day return, the Joel Dommett-hosted show featured singing showdowns between Knitting and Jellyfish, Otter and Ghost, and Cat & Mouse and Phoenix.
digitalspy.com

Most-watched UK TV shows in 2022 revealed

The most-watched TV programmes of the year in the UK have been revealed, with the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II topping the list. As reported by Deadline, the broadcast peaked at 29 million as people tuned in across several channels to pay respects to the late monarch as she was laid to rest at Westminster Abbey. In addition, it was watched by 37.5 million people for at least three minutes.
E! News

Prince Harry Makes Shocking New Allegations Against Royal Family in Bombshell Interviews

Watch: Prince Harry "Hated" His Response to Meghan's Mental Health Crisis. Prince Harry is sharing his truth. Ahead of the release of his memoir Spare—releasing on Jan. 10—the Duke of Sussex is scheduled to appear in two new interviews where he candidly discussed his strained relationship with his family as well as his decision to speak out against the false tabloid stories published about him and wife Meghan Markle.
digitalspy.com

James Corden reveals he almost starred in Brendan Fraser film The Whale

Another day, another fascinating piece of movie trivia from Gavin and Stacey's James Corden, who revealed he almost got to star in The Whale. While it's hard to imagine anyone else but Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky's film, it seems The Mummy star hadn't always been in the lead for the role.
digitalspy.com

Glass Onion's Hugh Grant confirms he's "married to James Bond" in Knives Out sequel

Glass Onion spoilers follow. Glass Onion cameo star Hugh Grant has weighed in on the romance between his character and Daniel Craig's stylish sleuth Benoit Blanc. The follow-up to Knives Out sees Grant in the blink-and-you'll-miss-it role of Phillip, Blanc's husband. When Janelle Monáe's character shows up at the detective's house, it's Phillip who opens the door instead, rocking an apron and holding a jar of sourdough starter.
digitalspy.com

Home and Away star Sophie Dillman shares plans for 2023 amid exit rumours

Home and Away star Sophie Dillman has opened up about her plans for this year amid rumours about her leaving the soap. Dillman, who plays Ziggy Astoni on the show, spoke to Yahoo Lifestyle in a new interview about her New Year's resolutions — and she placed emphasis on focusing on herself for a while.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan reveals Jacob is "devastated" in new story

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan has shared more details of the trouble ahead for his character Jacob Hay as he's drawn back into criminal activity. Viewers have seen Jacob work to turn his life around over the past 12 months after his previous involvement in...
digitalspy.com

The Masked Singer star Davina McCall eyes up Ant and Dec for judging roles

The Masked Singer's Davina McCall has shared who she has in mind for an upcoming guest judging spot. The presenter currently serves as a judge on the singing contest together with singer Rita Ora, broadcaster Jonathan Ross and comedian Mo Gilligan, who took over from Community's Ken Jeong in 2020. They are often joined by guest panellists during the series.
digitalspy.com

The Great British Bake Off confirms winner of 2023 New Year's special

The Great British Bake Off spoilers to follow. The Great British Bake Off has crowned the winner of its 2023 New Year's special, as several contestants returned from previous seasons to compete for the title. 2021 finalist Chigs Parmar took part alongside 2020 star Lottie Bedlow and a duo of...
digitalspy.com

Former Neighbours star Madeleine West shares hair transformation

Former Neighbours star Madeleine West has shared her dramatic hair transformation – going from a brunette to a blonde. Taking to Instagram to show off her new blonde tresses, West posted a selfie which she captioned: "Slowly stepping out of the darkness, into the light. Literally…" West, who...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod teases 2023 storylines in big interview

Coronation Street spoilers follow. A new year has arrived, so it's time for Coronation Street's annual tradition as producer Iain MacLeod spills plenty of gossip about what's ahead in Weatherfield over the next few months. Iain recently sat down with Digital Spy and other press for an in-depth chat about...
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Emily Burnett addresses exit from Olivia Bradshaw role

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Emily Burnett took to Instagram to address her exit from the soap after playing Olivia Bradshaw for the past 18 months. Burnett posted a series of photos alongside a caption in which she thanked the show and everyone involved. "This week Olivia Bradshaw left the @hollyoaksofficial...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders reveals four huge 2023 storylines in new preview

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed four huge storylines for the New Year, seeing 2023 begin with devastating heartbreak and explosive secrets for the residents of Walford. Lola Pearce and Jay Brown are left coming to terms with the fact that their time together is running out, as Lola comes...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street lines up danger for Daisy Midgeley in dark 2023 storyline

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has opened up about a dark storyline in 2023 for Charlotte Jordan's Daisy Midgeley. Daisy has recently been building up a social media following, which her fiancé Daniel disapproves of. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media about Coronation Street's 2023 storylines, MacLeod said...
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks' Mason Chen-Williams caught out after Beau discovery

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Mason Chen-Williams was caught out in tonight's (January 3) first look Hollyoaks after Beau made a shocking discovery on his phone. Last month, Mason posted photos of a drunk Leah online to ​​his Men's First forum, later claiming he had slept with her as part of his ongoing radical misogyny storyline.

