digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer UK reveals identity of first series 4 celebrity
The Masked Singer UK series 4, episode 1 spoilers follow. The Masked Singer UK has unmasked — and eliminated — its first series 4 celebrity. During its New Year’s Day return, the Joel Dommett-hosted show featured singing showdowns between Knitting and Jellyfish, Otter and Ghost, and Cat & Mouse and Phoenix.
digitalspy.com
Most-watched UK TV shows in 2022 revealed
The most-watched TV programmes of the year in the UK have been revealed, with the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II topping the list. As reported by Deadline, the broadcast peaked at 29 million as people tuned in across several channels to pay respects to the late monarch as she was laid to rest at Westminster Abbey. In addition, it was watched by 37.5 million people for at least three minutes.
Olivia Newton-John’s Missing Boyfriend Patrick McDermott Didn’t Fake His Own Death: Report
Nearly 20 years after Olivia Newton-John’s missing boyfriend Patrick McDermott went missing at sea, a podcast series suggests that the theories of he faked his death to escape debts are false. According to the DailyMail, Olivia Newton-John’s on-and-off boyfriend went missing in June 2005 after he took an overnight...
Prince Harry Makes Shocking New Allegations Against Royal Family in Bombshell Interviews
Watch: Prince Harry "Hated" His Response to Meghan's Mental Health Crisis. Prince Harry is sharing his truth. Ahead of the release of his memoir Spare—releasing on Jan. 10—the Duke of Sussex is scheduled to appear in two new interviews where he candidly discussed his strained relationship with his family as well as his decision to speak out against the false tabloid stories published about him and wife Meghan Markle.
digitalspy.com
James Corden reveals he almost starred in Brendan Fraser film The Whale
Another day, another fascinating piece of movie trivia from Gavin and Stacey's James Corden, who revealed he almost got to star in The Whale. While it's hard to imagine anyone else but Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky's film, it seems The Mummy star hadn't always been in the lead for the role.
digitalspy.com
James Corden admits saying yes to “too many” roles ahead of Late Late Show exit
James Corden, the host of The Late Late Show, has admitted he agreed to too many projects over the last few years. The television personality, who is leaving his role as talk-show host later this year, appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, revealing that he rarely turns down an opportunity for new work.
digitalspy.com
Glass Onion's Hugh Grant confirms he's "married to James Bond" in Knives Out sequel
Glass Onion spoilers follow. Glass Onion cameo star Hugh Grant has weighed in on the romance between his character and Daniel Craig's stylish sleuth Benoit Blanc. The follow-up to Knives Out sees Grant in the blink-and-you'll-miss-it role of Phillip, Blanc's husband. When Janelle Monáe's character shows up at the detective's house, it's Phillip who opens the door instead, rocking an apron and holding a jar of sourdough starter.
digitalspy.com
The Apprentice star Claude Littner reveals he almost ditched Lord Sugar for rival show
The Apprentice star Claude Littner has revealed he almost ditched Lord Alan Sugar for a rival show. The businessman, who has appeared on the BBC show since its inception, is due to return for the upcoming 17th series in a reduced role following a hiatus last year. In an interview...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Sophie Dillman shares plans for 2023 amid exit rumours
Home and Away star Sophie Dillman has opened up about her plans for this year amid rumours about her leaving the soap. Dillman, who plays Ziggy Astoni on the show, spoke to Yahoo Lifestyle in a new interview about her New Year's resolutions — and she placed emphasis on focusing on herself for a while.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer's Chris Kamara shares the sweet moment his grandchildren watched him being unmasked
The Masked Singer UK's Chris Kamara has shared a sweet video showing the reaction of his grandchildren as he was unmasked on the show. The star took part in season four of the ITV show as Ghost, but was unmasked and eliminated in the show's first episode after the judges chose to save Knitting and Cat & Mouse.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan reveals Jacob is "devastated" in new story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan has shared more details of the trouble ahead for his character Jacob Hay as he's drawn back into criminal activity. Viewers have seen Jacob work to turn his life around over the past 12 months after his previous involvement in...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer star Davina McCall eyes up Ant and Dec for judging roles
The Masked Singer's Davina McCall has shared who she has in mind for an upcoming guest judging spot. The presenter currently serves as a judge on the singing contest together with singer Rita Ora, broadcaster Jonathan Ross and comedian Mo Gilligan, who took over from Community's Ken Jeong in 2020. They are often joined by guest panellists during the series.
digitalspy.com
The Great British Bake Off confirms winner of 2023 New Year's special
The Great British Bake Off spoilers to follow. The Great British Bake Off has crowned the winner of its 2023 New Year's special, as several contestants returned from previous seasons to compete for the title. 2021 finalist Chigs Parmar took part alongside 2020 star Lottie Bedlow and a duo of...
digitalspy.com
Former Neighbours star Madeleine West shares hair transformation
Former Neighbours star Madeleine West has shared her dramatic hair transformation – going from a brunette to a blonde. Taking to Instagram to show off her new blonde tresses, West posted a selfie which she captioned: "Slowly stepping out of the darkness, into the light. Literally…" West, who...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod teases 2023 storylines in big interview
Coronation Street spoilers follow. A new year has arrived, so it's time for Coronation Street's annual tradition as producer Iain MacLeod spills plenty of gossip about what's ahead in Weatherfield over the next few months. Iain recently sat down with Digital Spy and other press for an in-depth chat about...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Emily Burnett addresses exit from Olivia Bradshaw role
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Emily Burnett took to Instagram to address her exit from the soap after playing Olivia Bradshaw for the past 18 months. Burnett posted a series of photos alongside a caption in which she thanked the show and everyone involved. "This week Olivia Bradshaw left the @hollyoaksofficial...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals four huge 2023 storylines in new preview
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed four huge storylines for the New Year, seeing 2023 begin with devastating heartbreak and explosive secrets for the residents of Walford. Lola Pearce and Jay Brown are left coming to terms with the fact that their time together is running out, as Lola comes...
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story star reveals struggle behind playing Yellowstone's most hated character
Yellowstone actor Wes Bentley has revealed what it's like to play the show's most hated character. Bentley, who plays Jamie Dutton, the adopted son of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), told the New York Times that Jamie's sadness "permeates" his life, even though he's in a good place personally. "I've prided...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street lines up danger for Daisy Midgeley in dark 2023 storyline
Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has opened up about a dark storyline in 2023 for Charlotte Jordan's Daisy Midgeley. Daisy has recently been building up a social media following, which her fiancé Daniel disapproves of. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media about Coronation Street's 2023 storylines, MacLeod said...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks' Mason Chen-Williams caught out after Beau discovery
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Mason Chen-Williams was caught out in tonight's (January 3) first look Hollyoaks after Beau made a shocking discovery on his phone. Last month, Mason posted photos of a drunk Leah online to his Men's First forum, later claiming he had slept with her as part of his ongoing radical misogyny storyline.
