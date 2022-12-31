ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Necessities: Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair set to return vs. Lions

 3 days ago
The Bears have been ravaged by injuries over the last few weeks, including along the offensive line with right guard Teven Jenkins (neck) and left guard Cody Whitehair (knee). It was another blow to an offensive line that has notably struggled this season.

But the good news is Jenkins and Whitehair are set to return to the field after missing last week’s game against the Bills, as both have been removed from the injury report and given no game designations ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Lions.

“Relative to the health of our offensive line, Cody’s been going all week, he’s done a really nice job,” said coach Matt Eberflus, via ChicagoBears.com. “Teven’s done a really good job. So it’s good to be back to full strength in there.”

Jenkins and Whitehair have been the team’s best offensive linemen this season, so getting them back will be huge for quarterback Justin Fields and a Bears offense looking to get on track.

