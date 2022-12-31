ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV broadcast map for Bears vs. Lions in Week 17

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears (3-12) will battle the Detroit Lions (7-8) on Sunday, where they’re looking to snap an eight-game losing streak. But they’ll have to get past a motivated Lions team.

While the Bears are trending toward a top-two draft pick, Detroit is fighting for a wild card spot in the playoffs. And with two games left on the schedule, Chicago will have two opportunities to end the season on a positive note.

Let’s see if the Bears will be on in your part of the country.

If you live in the green area of the map, you’ll be able to watch Bears-Lions locally at Noon CT on FOX (via 506sports.com).

The rest of the country will get Panthers-Buccaneers (red), Saints-Eagles (blue), Browns-Commanders (orange) and Cardinals-Falcons (pink) as part of FOX’s early slate of games.

The Bears and Lions kick things off Sunday at Noon CT on FOX.

