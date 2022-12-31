Read full article on original website
Related
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
There Is Only One Glacier in Idaho And It Has A Deadly History
I recently saw someone post on social media that the elevation of Boise was around 2,730 feet above sea level. So naturally, I wanted to fact-check and learned that the Boise airport is 2,871 MSL while the surrounding area is between 2,500 and 2,850 MSL according to Weather.gov. But when I was looking for the highest point in Idaho, I came across what I realized to be Idaho's only glacier.
Popular food chain opens another new location in Idaho
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Idaho that you're probably going to want to try if you're a dessert lover. Read on to learn more. The Sodamix is a popular dessert chain with locations throughout Idaho, Utah, and Arizona. They recently opened another new Idaho location at 2110 Blaine Street in Caldwell.
The Number Of Californians Moving to Boise In 2023 Is…Something
Hey kids, did you know lots of folks from California have been relocating to Boise in recent years?. If you somehow didn't hear that, then you definitely aren't on any type of social media, because it's pretty much all anyone from Idaho talks about. Yes, some people from California are moving to Boise to start a new life, and yes, we have numbers to back it up.
Who’s To Blame For This Grocery’s Price DOUBLING In Boise?
We were hoping 2023 would walk in quietly, take a seat, and not break anything on their way in. 2023 has already failed us. Meaning, you're going to adjust your grocery budget the next time you hit up the store. One item in particular has actually doubled in price, quite...
KIVI-TV
First few days of 2023 are dry and cold!
Areas of southern Idaho and eastern Oregon are dealing with foggy conditions this morning - particularly thick in Owyhee County and Boise foothills. After the fog burns away later this morning conditions will be mostly clear overall today, although this afternoon a weak Pacific trough will move inland and bring some precipitation towards Idaho. A couple of inches are expected to Harney County late tonight and Malheur County overnight. This system will also bring an increased cloud cover to the region.
Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho
St. Luke’s Health System grew rapidly over the past decade — acquiring and making deals with Idaho and Oregon medical practices and hospitals. As it grew, St. Luke’s executives described a master plan to curb the costs of health care — and to ensure that care actually makes people healthier. One milestone in that plan […] The post Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Food Network Named This Idaho Sandwich One of The Best In America
One of my favorite lunchtime meals has to be a sandwich. There's just something about delicious meat, cheese, and veggies served on fresh bread. I'm also a fan of having chips as my side with my sandwich. Recently the Food Network released their "50 State 50 Sandwiches" list and to...
Escape Boise’s Winter For Under $100 With These Flight Deals
Does the photo of a snowy and cold Boise Airport bring chills to your bones the way that it does to us? We love the Treasure Valley and the unique way of life that it grants us, with all four seasons--however: sometimes, the snow gets old. Or perhaps it's just the lack of sun?
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Boise became the epicenter of debate over response to homelessness
When Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu justified her ruling that curtailed San Francisco’s homeless sweeps, she pointed to a city more than 600 miles away. Boise, Idaho, became the epicenter of debate over U.S. cities’ response to homelessness when, in 2018, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a pivotal ruling that established protections for people experiencing homelessness.
These New Years Resolutions Idaho Must Consider & Steer Clear Of
Boise, Idaho - I like asking for your opinions, especially since I'm still fairly new to the area. I feel if I can get you involved in the conversation I'll have better answers to share with readers. So what did I ask this time? It has to do with New...
Idaho’s Newest McDonald’s Opens in Star But Not Everyone is Happy
For years and years, Idaho natives and newcomers have taken to social media and other outlets complaining that the Gem State is missing restaurants, stores, and other shops that are prevalent in other states. Our state's small towns and big cities had grown accustomed to a local version of a national chain. However, as we like to say, those days of national chains skipping Idaho are over.
An Office Involved Shooting In Boise Brings I-184 To A Halt
Boise, Idaho - According to the Boise Police Department they issued a traffic alert this morning "All westbound traffic on I-184 is being diverted west to Meridian. Traffic is closed for drivers using the flyover to head east. The Idaho State Police put out a similar tweet. KTVB.com says "a...
45 Images of What Happiness Looked Like in Boise, Idaho in 2022
For many, 2022 proved to be as challenging as 2020 or 2021. While there were some really low lows, there were also some very high highs!. This year’s news cycle was a lot to deal with. Record high inflation, the war in Ukraine, a school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers, the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, four University of Idaho students being murdered in their sleep and a disastrous holiday travel season…these are some of the headlines that many of us wish we never had to read.
KIVI-TV
Update: road now open after shooting on Flying Wye heading into downtown Boise
BOISE, Idaho — After being closed for nearly three hours, the road is back open with traffic moving in both directions. According to a release from Boise Police, the suspect's injuries are not life-threatening and he remains in the hospital at this time. Charges are currently pending. 10:35 AM:...
A Look At One Of Idaho’s Most Vicious Prison Brawls
What's more terrifying than one of the country's most dangerous prisons? How about a prison brawl consisting of some of the most dangerous gangs inside one of the most dangerous prisons? That's exactly what happened nearly 5 years ago in 2018. What made the brawl so dangerous?. There are a...
Idaho Public Utilities Commission approves criticized Idaho Power solar study
The Idaho Public Utilities Commission approved a study conducted by Idaho Power that suggested the utility should be allowed to lower the credit rate paid to customers who own home solar power systems. The decision, made on Dec. 22, opens the door for the company to move ahead with proposing...
Idahoans Brave Cold Temperatures for a Great Cause [photos]
Hundreds of Idahoans braved the less than thirty-degree temperatures on New Year's Day to take the Polar Plunge. Unlike some folks recovering from too much partying welcoming in 2023, these Idahoans traveled to Lucky Peak Reservoir for a great cause. Idahoans in the Treasure Valley have been plunging in January's chilly temps for twenty years.
YOU PICK: Which Video Best Describes The State of Boise Drivers?
We're nearing the end of 2022 and one of the hot-button topics of the year has to be the state of Boise drivers. It's no secret that drivers in the Treasure Valley are absolutely wild. The thing is - there are two incidents that took place on Boise roads that stand out among the rest.
Police: Armed man walking on connector shot by officer
BOISE, Idaho — A man is now recovering in a local hospital after being injured by an officer during an incident on I-184, also known as the Connector. The suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the exchange and is currently recovering at a local hospital. The suspect is expected to be booked into the Ada County Jail on pending charges, once released from the hospital.
103.5 KISSFM
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0