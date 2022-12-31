ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

When rain ends and cold returns

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures are rising into the 60s. Heavy rain moves out after the morning commute. You’ll want the rain gear and a jacket for most of the day though. A more winter feel is back at the end of the week with temperatures flirting with freezing during the day and 20s overnight. Then temps back up slightly above normal.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Rainy Wednesday — When will colder temps return?

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, temperatures will stay mild, in the upper 50s, until tomorrow mid-morning. Temperatures will then fall through the afternoon, reaching about 53 degrees around 4 p.m. before we switch into the evening. So the high and low will be reversed in time for Wednesday thanks to gradually cooling air behind a cold front.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Heavy rainfall overnight, into morning commute

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Happy New Year! A Dense Fog Advisory is out until 3 a.m. Temperatures are in the 40s through the evening but rising into the 50s overnight. Heavy rain moves in overnight and for the morning commute. You’ll want the rain gear and a jacket for the morning. Could be some ponding on the roads for the morning commute.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places. This joint on the eastside is known for their mouthwatering oven-baked wings. You can get your wings tossed in a variety of sauces with heat levels ranging from mild to very hot. Other sauce options include BBQ, hot BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, sweet chili, Cajun (you can also get a dry version of Cajun), Caribbean jerk, dry ranch, six pepper blend, garlic, garlic parmesan, hot garlic, and hot garlic parmesan.
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most

Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland Metroparks kicks off new 2023 Trail Challenge

The Cleveland Metroparks just kicked off a brand new 2023 Trail Challenge. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn how you can earn great prizes by checking out ten trails at ten different Cleveland Metropark reservations. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/visit/activities/activity-types/hiking-walking/trail-challenge-presented-by-cigna.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland-area farm repurposes Christmas trees as treats for animals

CLEVELAND — The most wonderful time of the year is wrapping up and as you take down your Christmas decorations, you may be wondering where you can safely dispose of your live Christmas tree. There are places that collect trees and repurpose them after the holidays, like Stearns Homestead...
PARMA, OH
whbc.com

Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Driver 'OK' after scary accident with train in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A driver escaped a terrifying accident without serious injury after a train hit the vehicle in Cleveland. It happened early Monday morning in the 8300 block of Bessemer Avenue. Video shot by a 3News photographer shows the four-door car severely damaged. On scene, officials told us the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Good weather in Washington: Big test for Deshaun Watson and the Browns – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles

SUMMERFIELD, Maryland – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns face the Washington Commanders:. 1. Good weather. Let’s start with that. No below-zero wind chills. No 30-plus mph wind gusts. No excuses for Deshaun Watson to have a hard time throwing the ball – or the receivers having problems catching passes. The temperature could be in the 60-degree range as the Browns play on the road at Washington.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy