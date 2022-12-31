ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

John Roberts
3d ago

These judges are a joke! The whole law is unconstitutional wake up our rights are being trampled 👍 this law has to be corrected ASAP 👍 why is it that law abiding citizens in other states have no restrictions and we have them all ?we are all US citizens

Newphonewhodis
3d ago

All deranged shooters look for weak spots, just ask Chicago. Good guys with guns trump bad guys all day every day

The Staten Island Advance

4 inmates with Staten Island ties and scary reputations are seeking early release in 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— There are certain things a parole board in New York wants to hear in determining if an inmate is granted parole. In part, they want to know how exactly the individual reached a mindset of pursuing a life on the outside, void of criminal activity. And the logistics of how they plan to rebuild, or in some cases build, a life for themselves while tethered to a felony record, often times a lack of resources and in some cases the burden of temptation.
PIX11

Bouncer, 61, fatally punched outside Chelsea bar: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer died after he got into a fight with a man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. The suspect and the victim, Duane Patterson, came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect […]
fox5ny.com

Elderly woman attacked and robbed in NYC

NEW YORK - A 76-year-old woman was attacked and robbed moments after she left a Manhattan gym. The NYPD says it happened on New Year's Day on Leonard St. in Tribeca. The woman had just left the building and was walking on the sidewalk when a man approached her. He grabbed at her purse but she pulled it away.
Gothamist

Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.

While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, David Lindsay, 38, Arrested

On Saturday, December 31, 20222, at 0123 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 109th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. David Lindsay. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. driving while ability impaired by alcohol;. stopping / parking...
CBS New York

NJ mom says officer who fatally shot her son is now detective

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- Four months after the New Jersey attorney general's office released disturbing police body camera footage of an Englewood man killed by police, his death is still under investigation. Now, his mother tells CBS2 instead of reprimanding the officer who killed her son, police are promoting her. "I miss him so much. I said, 'Everything I'm doing right now is for you,'" Myrlene Laurince told CBS2's Christine Sloan. Laurince is demanding justice for her son, Bernard Placide, who authorities say was Tased by Englewood police and then shot and killed by Officer Luana Sharpe. Body cameras worn by three officers captured the...
Daily News

Man, 63, stabbed to death on Bronx street in NYC’s first homicide of 2023, woman wounded

A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman wounded in a Bronx street fight early Sunday in the city’s first recorded homicide of the new year, cops said. The duo were knifed during a fight with the killer in front of an apartment building on College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont about 3:50 a.m., police said. The mortally wounded man, stabbed in the chest, and the surviving ...
