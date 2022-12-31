Read full article on original website
John Roberts
3d ago
These judges are a joke! The whole law is unconstitutional wake up our rights are being trampled 👍 this law has to be corrected ASAP 👍 why is it that law abiding citizens in other states have no restrictions and we have them all ?we are all US citizens
7
Newphonewhodis
3d ago
All deranged shooters look for weak spots, just ask Chicago. Good guys with guns trump bad guys all day every day
4
Mocking ‘gun-free’ Times Square signs, Borelli introduces anti-crime bill to knock ‘ridiculous’ law
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island Councilman Joe Borelli (R-South Shore) is introducing a bill that mocks a law recently passed that designated areas of Times Square as “gun-free zones.”. “We took the bill that passed back in August that set up gun-free zones in Times Square by...
4 inmates with Staten Island ties and scary reputations are seeking early release in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— There are certain things a parole board in New York wants to hear in determining if an inmate is granted parole. In part, they want to know how exactly the individual reached a mindset of pursuing a life on the outside, void of criminal activity. And the logistics of how they plan to rebuild, or in some cases build, a life for themselves while tethered to a felony record, often times a lack of resources and in some cases the burden of temptation.
WOWK
State seeks long prison term for accused NYC subway gunman
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors plan to seek a decades-long prison sentence for a man who is expected to plead guilty this week to opening fire in a subway car and wounding 10 riders in an attack that shocked New York City. Frank James, 63, is scheduled to enter...
A Video Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Members Of The Proud Boys To Ride The Subway Without Paying After Protesting A Drag Event
Members of the extremist group were protesting a drag story hour event at the Queens Public Library in the Jackson Heights neighborhood.
fox5ny.com
New York City records first homicide of 2023
A stabbing in the Bronx Sunday morning left one man dead, and a woman injured, police say. The case is the first homicide of the year in the city.
From slave mines in Monmouth to plantations in Jersey City, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
Bouncer, 61, fatally punched outside Chelsea bar: police
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer died after he got into a fight with a man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. The suspect and the victim, Duane Patterson, came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect […]
College professor accuses stabbed officers of 'murdering' knife-wielding attacker
A professor at Stony Brook University in New York is under fire for accusing police officers of murder after they killed a knife-wielding man who stabbed them.
fox5ny.com
Elderly woman attacked and robbed in NYC
NEW YORK - A 76-year-old woman was attacked and robbed moments after she left a Manhattan gym. The NYPD says it happened on New Year's Day on Leonard St. in Tribeca. The woman had just left the building and was walking on the sidewalk when a man approached her. He grabbed at her purse but she pulled it away.
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
He killed because he ‘didn’t like queers.’ Decades later, he’s denied parole for sixth time
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— At a 2020 parole board hearing, Michael Taylor told the panel he and an accomplice targeted and fatally stabbed Navy veteran James (Jimmy) Zappalorti on a Charleston street because Zappalorti, a Navy veteran, was gay. Taylor, who was convicted of using a hunting knife to kill...
125 years ago, the five boroughs are joined to create today's New York City
On January 1st, 1898, after years of planning and razor-thin election results, the five boroughs we know today as The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island, were consolidated into one city to create the New York City we know today 125 years later.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Correction Employee, David Lindsay, 38, Arrested
On Saturday, December 31, 20222, at 0123 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 109th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. David Lindsay. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. driving while ability impaired by alcohol;. stopping / parking...
This N.J. town just said ‘no’ to facial recognition cameras on its streets
South Orange will not install facial recognition software when it upgrades its street security cameras after questions were raised about whether the technology is unreliable and prone toward misidentifying people of color, local officials said. “We will not be using facial recognition technology,” South Orange village president Sheena Collum said....
NJ mom says officer who fatally shot her son is now detective
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- Four months after the New Jersey attorney general's office released disturbing police body camera footage of an Englewood man killed by police, his death is still under investigation. Now, his mother tells CBS2 instead of reprimanding the officer who killed her son, police are promoting her. "I miss him so much. I said, 'Everything I'm doing right now is for you,'" Myrlene Laurince told CBS2's Christine Sloan. Laurince is demanding justice for her son, Bernard Placide, who authorities say was Tased by Englewood police and then shot and killed by Officer Luana Sharpe. Body cameras worn by three officers captured the...
Amy DeGise’s allies said let the 'process play out’ after infamous Jersey City crash. It’s about to.
Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise appears in a 2021 campaign video. She's been accused of a hit-and-run after a collision with an Uber Eats bicyclist. The Democratic councilmember refused to step down. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop refused to say if she should. [ more › ]
Man, 63, stabbed to death on Bronx street in NYC’s first homicide of 2023, woman wounded
A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman wounded in a Bronx street fight early Sunday in the city’s first recorded homicide of the new year, cops said. The duo were knifed during a fight with the killer in front of an apartment building on College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont about 3:50 a.m., police said. The mortally wounded man, stabbed in the chest, and the surviving ...
Truth Behind New Year's Eve Times Square Bathroom Situation Is Unfortunate
Yeah, we'll pass on that.
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
