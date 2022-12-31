Read full article on original website
pureoldiesspencer.com
Kathleen Hardman, 78, of Milford
A Celebration of Life for 78-year-old Kathleen Hardman of Milford will be held at a later date. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford is in charge of the arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Donna Struve, 89, of Urbandale Formerly of Archer
Services for 89-year-old Donna Struve of Urbandale, formerly of Archer, will be Saturday, January 7th, at 11 a.m. at Archer United Methodist Church with a private family graveside service taking place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Primghar. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Eldridge Family...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Louise Woodall, 93, of Sutherland
Services for 93-year-old Louise Woodall of Sutherland will be Saturday, January 7th at 10:30am at the Church of Christ in Sutherland. Visitation will be Friday at 2pm, with the family present from 4-6pm at Warner Funeral Home in Sutherland.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Mary Newton, 99, of Spirit Lake Formerly of Okoboji
Services for 99-year-old Mary Newton of Spirit Lake, formerly of Okoboji, will be Friday, January 6th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spirit Lake with burial at St. Margaret’s Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Robinson Funeral Home...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Greg Weidauer, 50, of Pomeroy
Funeral services for 50-year-old Greg Weidauer of Pomeroy will be Saturday, January 7th, at 10:30 a.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church near Pomeroy with burial at Evangelical Covenant Church. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the church. Powers Funeral Home in Pomeroy is in charge of the arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Bryan Steven, 72, of Spencer
Funeral services for 72-year-old Bryan Steven of Spencer will be Thursday, January 5th, at 10:30 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial taking place at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Colleen Hilbert-Hennings, 92, of Hartley
Funeral services for 92-year-old Colleen Hilbert-Hennings of Hartley will be Friday, January 6th, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hartley with burial at Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation, with family present, will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Hartley Funeral Home is in charge...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Sheldon Man Arrested on Burglary Charges
Orange City, IA(KICD) — A Sheldon man was arrested on burglary charges Friday, for allegedly entering a home without permission and intimidating the resident. The Sioux County Sheriff’s department says they were called to a rural residence just North of Orange City Friday night. The resident claims 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel barged in and refused to leave. The police report says the victim was prevented from calling for help but eventually was able to get free and call 9-1-1.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Mayor Reflects on 2022
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Mayor Steve Bomgaars is reflecting on the year just passed. He tells KICD News the city’s most significant move in 2022 might be the purchase of 44 acres at the North Y. Bomgaars says the 25th street sewer project is similarly important for...
pureoldiesspencer.com
John Sindt, 52, of Everly
Memorial services for 52-year-old John Sindt of Everly will be Thursday, January 5th at 10:30am at Warner Funeral Home in Everly. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Lyon County Traffic Leads To Drug Charges for Hartley Woman
Lyon County, IA (KICD)– A Hartley woman faces drug charges after a New Year’s Eve traffic stop in Lyon County. The Sheriff’s department says it stopped a speeding vehicle at the intersection of highway 182 and 210th Street two miles North of Inwood. The driver – 28-year-old McKinsey Scroggin – was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Area Boards of Supervisors Hold Annual Organizational Session
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– The first business day of the new year is a busy one for many groups including county government bodies as they hold their annual organizational meeting. The first step for the Board of Supervisors in each county is to name a chairperson for the coming. Clay...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Weekly Health Update- New Year Fitness Goals
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The new year is here which likely has many people looking to improve themselves and in some cases that begins with getting in shape. Tim Birkey is a certified strength and conditioning coach for Spencer Hospital’s Athletic Enhancement program. He says someone new to fitness should first see their physician for a full physical and then make sure to start slow.
