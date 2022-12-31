Read full article on original website
Chilton County sees damage from Tuesday afternoon storms
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County saw storm damage Tuesday, including tin roofs coming off, trees falling, and more. Near Lay Dam, there was a concentration of high winds that have yet to be confirmed as a tornado, but neighbors there say the storms wrecked the whole small area.
Tuscaloosa County EMA promotes TuscALERT before severe weather events
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County EMA office is watching an weather system entering Alabama closely. EMA Director Nick Lolley wants more people in the county signed up for TuscALERT. As soon as they get details from the national weather service or first responders on the ground, they...
Be weather aware: Severe weather expected for Shelby County on Tuesday
A new year is here, but the same Alabama weather is upon is with warm temperatures and the threat of severe weather on the horizon. Amid a warm stretch, a front expected to make its way through Alabama on Tuesday, Jan. 2 will bring the threat of severe weather to the Shelby County area during the afternoon and evening hours.
Severe weather preparations are underway; are you ready?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency have been following a potential line of severe weather since Dec. 31. They have also been communicating with the National Weather Service to get the latest information. Over the weekend they packaged all that information up and sent it to...
Tornado Watch Issued for Parts of West, Central Alabama Tuesday Morning
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of West and Central Alabama, which will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday evening. Notes from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. TORNADO WATCH 7 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS. BIBB CHOCTAW...
Experts share what to do if you “fishtail” while driving in the rain
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Tuesday’s storms heading into the overnight hours, experts are warning drivers to be extra careful out on the roads, because many of them are likely slick and dark from the heavy rain. AAA experts said the number one thing you can do to avoid...
8 businesses that closed since the beginning of December
With the start of a new year, we’re looking back at businesses in The Magic City that sadly closed their doors. Read on to learn which spots we were heartbroken to say goodbye to this winter. 1. Botanica | Downtown. Plant lovers were devastated to see Botanica, a local...
City of Birmingham waiting on 50 speed strips to help deter exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are now doing an internal investigation after the release of this exhibition driving video. Birmingham city leaders tell WBRC that BPD officers were there trying to break the scene up, but the participants wouldn’t stop. Birmingham City Council member, Clinton Woods, said he...
3 hospitalized following flash fire at ACIPCO in Birmingham
Three people were taken to the hospital following a New Year’s Eve morning flash fire at ACIPCO. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to 2798 16th Ave. North on a report of an industrial accidents, confirmed Battalion Chief Tobias Jones. They arrived to find three victims involved with...
Rep. Juandalynn Givan reacts to New Year’s Day exhibition driving incident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has obtained video of a dangerous driving incident that police said happened New Year’s Day on 3rd Avenue North in Birmingham. It’s just the latest example of a problem police say they’re seeing more often—exhibition driving. There are several videos circulating...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday evening in Bessemer. The man has been identified, but it’s not known if his family has been notified. The crash happened at 18th Avenue North and 15th Street North around 5:50 p.m. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says...
Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
Trussville City Schools working to get air quality monitors due to on-going landfill fire
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at Trussville City Schools are pushing to put air monitors in all of their campuses and looking at more ways to protect students due to the on-going landfill fire in Moody. We’re told TCS has been in contact with the mayor, Jefferson County Department of...
Alabama kicker Will Reichard returning for 2023 season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kicker Will Reichard tweeted today he’s not quite ready to step away from Alabama Football. Fans will be happy to know he’s coming back to play one more year. He said he can’t wait to get back to work for the 2023 season.
Birmingham bars thankful to survive 2022 with inflation, supply chain issues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The past year was quite difficult for small businesses. Many owners say it was because of high prices and low supply. Over the last year, WBRC reported on a lot of well-known small businesses in Central Alabama being forced to close their doors in 2022, but others found a way to keep them open.
Shelby Co. trash pickup issues
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - We are on your side working to get answers after several of our neighbors in Shelby County brought us complaints about trash service. Some are on their third week of no trash pickup. Shelby County officials tell me they are in constant contact with waste...
Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead and another in custody after an early Sunday morning shooting in Tuscaloosa. Michael Terrell Charles, 37, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Deshawn Tanthony Eatmon. Tuscaloosa police were called to the area of Brookhaven Apartments on...
Sprucing up Sulphur Springs
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – While paying a visit to Cullman County for the holidays, Jeremy Turner decided to take his family for a literal walk around a historic watering hole. When they arrived, it wasn’t the same as Turner remembered from his youth. “I grew up in Cullman County and I spent some time around Blount Springs throughout my childhood,” said Turner. “I wanted to show my wife and kids the place.” Turner, along with his wife, Melanie, children Megan and Matthew and his parents, Tim and Beverly, arrived at Sulphur Springs on New Year’s Eve morning. Once at the site the...
