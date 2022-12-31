Read full article on original website
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
WATCH: Tennessee Drops Epic Orange Bowl Recap Video
Tennessee Football officially released its 2022 Orange Bowl game recap video on Tuesday night. The three-and-half minute video tells the story of the game that eventually turned into a 31-14 win for the Volunteers over No. 7 Clemson. From Clemson’s first-half field goal troubles to each of Joe Milton’s touchdown...
PFF 2022 Season Grades: Tennessee Football
Tennessee went 11-2 in Josh Heupel’s second season in Knoxville. The Vols earned marquee wins over Florida, LSU, Alabama and Clemson while dropping games at Georgia and South Carolina. Each week, we’ve posted Tennessee player’s individual grades in the weekly performance. Now with the season over, we take a...
Former Blue Chip Tennessee Football Target, Kentucky Standout Enters Transfer Portal
Standout Kentucky defensive tackle Justin Rogers plans on entering the transfer portal shortly, 247sports Steve Wiltfong first reported Tuesday morning. Rogers was a two-year starter and three-year contributor for the Kentucky defense, totaling 62 tackles in his time in Lexington. The Oak Park, Michigan native was almost a Vol. Former...
Missouri RB With Knoxville Roots Enters Transfer Portal
Missouri RB Elijah Young–a Knoxville, Tennessee, native–entered the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon. Young announced the news via his Twitter account, concluding his message with a Thank You to Missouri and that he has two years of eligibility remaining. Young played three years at Missouri in a reserve...
Josiah-Jordan James Active For Tennessee Basketball Against Mississippi State
Tennessee small forward Josiah-Jordan James is active for the Vols’ SEC home opener against Mississippi State Tuesday night. James has been in-and-out of the lineup all season and the senior hasn’t played since Tennessee’s Dec. 7 win over Eastern Kentucky. The versatile wing has played in five of Tennessee’s first 12 games of the season including only two of the last nine since playing the first three games of the season.
Zakai Zeigler’s Point Guard Master Class Blitzes Mississippi State
Zakai Zeigler checked into Tennessee’s, 87-53, blowout win over Mississippi State 3:55 into the game, welcomed by a raucous round of applause from the Thompson-Boling Arena crowd. Inbounding the ball under the Bulldogs’s basket, Zeigler flashed a smile to fellow sophomore Jonas Aidoo as the applause continued, bounced an...
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee’s Dominant Win Over Mississippi State
Tennessee basketball made quick and easy work of Mississippi State Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols jumped out to a 16-0 lead before coasting to a 87-53 victory over the Bulldogs. Santiago Vescovi made three early triples on the way to totaling a team-high 14 points while Zakai Zeigler...
Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Bludgeons Mississippi State
Julian Phillips’ pump faked before pulling the trigger on a three-pointer that bounced off nearly every inch of the rim before falling through the net. It was that type of night for Tennessee basketball. Tennessee (12-2, 2-0 SEC) made nine-of-14 first half three-point attempts on its way to opening...
‘Different Approach’ Helps James Return To Court Amidst ‘Really Tough’ Season
It hasn’t been the senior season Josiah-Jordan James envisioned. The senior leader of the eighth-ranked Tennessee basketball team played in just five of the Vols’ first 12 games while trying to manage knee pain that’s plagued him since the offseason. Returning to the court for the first...
Freddie Dilione Early Enrolling ‘Huge’ For His Future With Tennessee Basketball
Tennessee basketball signee Freddie Dilione plans to enroll at Tennessee for the spring semester while joining the basketball team, head coach Rick Barnes confirmed to the media Monday morning. “Freddie decided he wanted to get here as early as he could,” Barnes said. “We’ll get him here and we’ll get...
Everything Rick Barnes Said Ahead Of SEC Home Opener Against Mississippi State
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the local media Monday morning ahead of the Vols SEC home opener against Mississippi State. The Vols enter their first marquee game at Thompson-Boling Arena 11-2 (1-0 SEC) while Mississippi State (11-2, 0-1 SEC) is coming off back-to-back losses. The eighth-year head coach...
Tennessee Basketball Makes Cut For Five-Star Forward
Class of 2024 five-star Airious (Ace) Bailey released a top 12 schools list including Tennessee basketball Saturday. Bailey’s first cut includes Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Oregon, Rutgers, South Carolina Texas and West Virginia. The Powder Springs, Georgia native’s first cut shows his southern ties, including five SEC...
